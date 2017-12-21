Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

- - - - -

Redbox Year End Sale on Used Games and Movies

By CheapyD, Dec 21 2017 05:52 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17489 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted 21 December 2017 - 05:52 PM

www.redbox.com/year-end-sale

 

Prey PS4    19.99
Prey Xbox One    19.99
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare PS4    9.99
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Xbox One    9.99
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 PS4    29.99
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Xbox One    29.99
Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite PS4    29.99
Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite Xbox One    29.99
Knack 2 PS4    9.99
Everybody's Golf PS4    9.99
LEGO Worlds PS4    14.99
LEGO Worlds Xbox One    14.99
Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 PS4    9.99
Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Xbox One    9.99
MLB 17: The Show PS4    14.99
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands PS4    19.99
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Xbox One    19.99
Horizon: Zero Dawn PS4    29.99
For Honor PS4    9.99
For Honor Xbox One    9.99
Hitman: The Complete First Season PS4    14.99
Hitman: The Complete First Season Xbox One    14.99
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard PS4    14.99
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Xbox One    14.99
Final Fantasy XV PS4    9.99
Final Fantasy XV Xbox One    9.99
Dishonored 2 PS4    9.99
Dishonored 2 Xbox One    9.99
Titanfall 2 PS4    9.99
Titanfall 2 Xbox One    9.99
Battlefield 1 PS4    9.99
Battlefield 1 Xbox One    9.99


#2 blackbeard4886   Survived thorbahn3 hammer CAGiversary!   3415 Posts   Joined 2.9 Years Ago  

blackbeard4886

Posted 21 December 2017 - 05:55 PM

Thanks OP! Just cleared out my entire county! Traded into Gamestop to get Christmas presents. ;)


#3 lakers714  

lakers714

Posted 21 December 2017 - 06:16 PM

BcGMTAg.gif


r5gKEIn.gif

#4 Adampro123   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   433 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Adampro123

Posted 21 December 2017 - 08:59 PM

A little disappointing. Usually Redbox has some great prices when they have these sales but i feel like most of these games are $5 to $10 more than what i would pay.


Adampro123.png

Adampro123.png

 

#5 mexicanfan   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   541 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

mexicanfan

Posted Yesterday, 02:09 AM

Must be tough living on minimum wage.

#6 DisGonnaBeGood   Put some hot sauce on my burrito baby! CAGiversary!   2860 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

DisGonnaBeGood

Posted Yesterday, 02:32 AM

Must be tough living on minimum wage.

 

Buying one of each game listed in the op would cost a total of ~$500, and since there are probably 30-50 redbox kiosks in your average city, your comment makes zero sense. Granted each kiosk isn't going to have every game listed in the op, but it's not unusual to spend at leats $30 at one kiosk on used games (and that's on the low end). So you're telling me somebody on minimum wage would be able to swing thousands of dollars in charges from redbox?

 

oprah-shakng-her-head.gif


#7 Kotor15   Forum Content Cop CAGiversary!   2720 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Kotor15

Posted Yesterday, 02:36 AM

Noob, I cleared my whole state.

#8 likeme   LOVE ME SOME RPG CAGiversary!   3402 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

likeme

Posted Yesterday, 04:18 AM

Haha

#9 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Yesterday, 05:17 AM

You're not a true CAG unless you clear out multiple states then try to trade stacks of 30 of the same game into GameStop at the same time. C'mon now step it up.

#10 Kotor15   Forum Content Cop CAGiversary!   2720 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Kotor15

Posted Yesterday, 07:06 AM

Did you even use CAG16 when trading in to get your extra 90% bonus trade credit?

#11 Mostly Human   Turtle Soup CAGiversary!   1163 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

Mostly Human

Posted Yesterday, 11:21 AM

Checked the one by me earlier. It was selling destiny 2 for 54.99! Gamestop might own red box now.

#12 dennisb407   Banned CAGiversary!   5094 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted Yesterday, 12:00 PM

Must be tough living on minimum wage

 

 

 

 

j/k. Just wanted to see how it felt to be as ignorant as the ese


#13 BiggNick   One Man Army CAGiversary!   708 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

BiggNick

Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM

Man, tried a 35 mile range of zip codes and not a single location has BF1 PS4. Damn...

#14 Regian   Jerkface McGillicutty CAGiversary!   1121 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

Regian

Posted Today, 04:09 AM

Picked up PES 2018 for the One and it was on sale for $20 instead of $30.

Thanks OP

#15 veritas3445  

veritas3445

Posted Today, 12:20 PM

Thanks got PES 18 for PS4 $20.00


