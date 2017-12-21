Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

* - - - - 1 votes

Best Buy Ad 12/24-12/30

By Tyrok, Dec 21 2017 06:45 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 21 December 2017 - 06:45 PM

Games:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Assassin's Creed Origins $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: The Evil Within 2 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: NBA 2K18 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: WWE 2K18 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Grand Theft Auto V $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: Forza Motorsport 7 $39.99 Save $20
  • :switch: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle $39.99 Save $20

Everything Else:

  • PlayStation 1TB Console $299.99
  • Xbox One S 500GB Madden NFL 18 Bundle $199.99 Save $80
    • Free Rocket League download with purchase of an Xbox One S Console
  • Free PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds download with purchase of an Xbox One X Console
  • Save $10 on an Xbox Live 12-Month Gold Membership with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on select Xbox One Wireless Controllers
  • Turtle Beach Recon 150 Wired Gaming Headset $49.99 Save $20
  • 20% Off select Astro Gaming Headsets
  • 50% Off all Game Guides and eGuides

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Brawl in Cell Block 99 $16.99
  • Flatliners $22.99 Save $2
  • Killing Gunther $17.99
  • Mayhem $16.99
  • The Mountain Between Us $19.99 Save $8
  • The Mountain Between Us 4K $24.99
  • Terminator 2: Judgment Day 4K $17.99

EmpoleonRules  

EmpoleonRules

Posted 21 December 2017 - 06:47 PM

Twenty years from now GTA V will still be on sale for $30 lol


An Orange Cat  

An Orange Cat

Posted 21 December 2017 - 06:55 PM

Twenty years from now GTA V will still be on sale for $30 lol


Hopefully by then it’ll be on the Switch.

lakerfanalways  

lakerfanalways

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:02 PM

Well that bites..no Switch game deals will I ever see a buy 1 get 1 50 percent off on Nintendo Switch games from best buy :(


awp  

awp

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:05 PM

Aren’t almost all of those games already on sale this week? Forza is actually cheaper this week ($34.99).

A few of them are $44.99, which is really stupid to have them $5 cheaper the very next week. Of course, how many people are going to want to deal with price matches next week?

kaydigi  

kaydigi

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:08 PM

Thanks Tyrok. I need to buy that Pro tomorrow since there only two more days to buy it with Cod ww2.

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:11 PM

Well that bites..no Switch game deals will I ever see a buy 1 get 1 50 percent off on Nintendo Switch games from best buy :(

It would have been the same week as the 3DS sale if they were going to do one. Maybe it will happen in March for the one year anniversary. :-k


dakotam00  

dakotam00

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:20 PM

Wasn't there a big game sale last year where Uncharted 4 was finally on sale? Is there a chance there might be a surprise sale like that again this year?

boogie4114  

boogie4114

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:21 PM

Is the switch version of WWE on sale too?

An Orange Cat  

An Orange Cat

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:30 PM

Is the switch version of WWE on sale too?

It’s $39.99 at Target next week for a price match.

abbabaab  

abbabaab

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:49 PM

  • :switch: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle $39.99 Save $20

Oh those sneaky little--

 

And you won't be able to pull off a price adjustment from this week, either, since the system's taking the discount off of Rabbids.


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted 21 December 2017 - 07:52 PM

Lol and Christmas is finally over. Back to non-deals all year. ;)


JodouKastBizmuth.jpg

dkstariob  

dkstariob

Posted 21 December 2017 - 08:12 PM

Is the switch version of WWE on sale too?

I would avoid the game if I were you.  It was rushed and is the worst port on the Switch.  


HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted 21 December 2017 - 08:29 PM

Lol and Christmas is finally over. Back to non-deals all year. ;)

yup, black friday wasn't bad but there weren't many unadvertised deals/glitches, except for gamestop's.


kaydigi  

kaydigi

Posted 21 December 2017 - 08:51 PM

yup, black friday wasn't bad but there weren't many unadvertised deals/glitches, except for gamestop's.

Black Friday was worthless outside a few console deals.


Indiansfan008  

Indiansfan008

Posted 21 December 2017 - 09:07 PM

Black Friday was worthless outside a few console deals.

Did you pass on all of the $15 offerings from Target?


lakerfanalways  

lakerfanalways

Posted 21 December 2017 - 09:07 PM

It would have been the same week as the 3DS sale if they were going to do one. Maybe it will happen in March for the one year anniversary. :-k

 

March :( really want to get Mario Odyssey, Skyrim, Splatoon 2, and ARMS..was hoping by now they would have a really good sale on those have 15 dollars in rewards to use at best buy that expire in Feb


abbabaab  

abbabaab

Posted 21 December 2017 - 09:21 PM

March :( really want to get Mario Odyssey, Skyrim, Splatoon 2, and ARMS..was hoping by now they would have a really good sale on those have 15 dollars in rewards to use at best buy that expire in Feb

100% of the blame is on you specifically since you keep whining about these exact four games on every single thread, and all the stores have employees that lurk this forum, so clearly they've all decided that there will never be any kind of sale on those Switch games just to spite you.


kaydigi  

kaydigi

Posted 21 December 2017 - 09:23 PM

Did you pass on all of the $15 offerings from Target?

Already owned them :)  Next year I'll stack up on most games during Targets B2G1.  


lakerfanalways  

lakerfanalways

Posted 21 December 2017 - 09:23 PM

100% of the blame is on you specifically since you keep whining about these exact four games on every single thread, and all the stores have employees that lurk this forum, so clearly they've all decided that there will never be any kind of sale on those Switch games just to spite you.

Im not whining..I can always buy them was just hoping for a sale that's all


ETERNIA FOREVER  

ETERNIA FOREVER

Posted 21 December 2017 - 09:46 PM

Lol and Christmas is finally over. Back to non-deals all year. ;)

I have to be agreeing with you regarding this because unlike the last two years where best buy had amazing discounts seeming all year long, this year up untill last few months the ps4 discounts have been few and far in between ...


TruthynessStrategery  

TruthynessStrategery

Posted 21 December 2017 - 10:16 PM

I have to be agreeing with you regarding this because unlike the last two years where best buy had amazing discounts seeming all year long, this year up untill last few months the ps4 discounts have been few and far in between ...

 

Me three. I'm thinking of [GASP!] letting GCU lapse when mine expires in mid January '18. My backlog on multiple systems is insane & really I don't see the point of even having GCU most of the year. The deals definitely dropped in quantity/quality over the first 8 or 9 months of 2017 so I don't really see the point. I'll renew if/when there's a game I really want in '18 & there's a smokin deal. Otherwise I'm kinda "meh" about it until the holidays when I generally do most of my shopping. Too bad they don't offer a discounted "GCU Holiday Edition" where it works, say, through November/December/January. lol The rest of the year was mostly pointless this year.


coolz481  

coolz481

Posted 21 December 2017 - 10:47 PM

March :( really want to get Mario Odyssey, Skyrim, Splatoon 2, and ARMS..was hoping by now they would have a really good sale on those have 15 dollars in rewards to use at best buy that expire in Feb

To be fair, they did have a $10 reward for pre-ordering Super Mario Odyssey, and sales on core Mario titles are always few and far between. I am bummed we didn't get an eShop card sale this year though...


\\:D/

Youngnoble  

Youngnoble

Posted 21 December 2017 - 10:50 PM

Where's our visa checkout promo :(

Youngnoble  

Youngnoble

Posted 21 December 2017 - 10:53 PM

To be fair, they did have a $10 reward for pre-ordering Super Mario Odyssey, and sales on core Mario titles are always few and far between. I am bummed we didn't get an eShop card sale this year though...


Ebay has a 50 eshop card on sale for 42.50.

https://m.ebay.com/i...9228?nav=SEARCH

kelo360  

kelo360

Posted Yesterday, 01:02 AM

March :( really want to get Mario Odyssey, Skyrim, Splatoon 2, and ARMS..was hoping by now they would have a really good sale on those have 15 dollars in rewards to use at best buy that expire in Feb


Remember you can order something with rewards certs and not pick it up. Then once the Order cancels your certs with get a later expiration date on them.

abbabaab  

abbabaab

Posted Yesterday, 01:23 AM

Im not whining

You keep posting the exact same thing on every ad thread.  Yes you are.


Mixer23  

Mixer23

Posted Yesterday, 04:50 AM

You keep posting the exact same thing on every ad thread.  Yes you are.


And besides that point, successful 1st party Nintendo games rarely go on sale. If you want the games that badly then just buy them and enjoy them.

Mixer23.png

blackopslady  

blackopslady

Posted Yesterday, 09:37 AM

To be fair, they did have a $10 reward for pre-ordering Super Mario Odyssey, and sales on core Mario titles are always few and far between. I am bummed we didn't get an eShop card sale this year though...


Gamestop and Best Buy were both doing $60 in eshop credit for $50 not long ago. I remember buying from both stores.

CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Yesterday, 02:19 PM

Wolfenstein 2 was $20 on BF...ouch! Waiting for a better deal on TEW2. The first was down to like 15 a mere month after release, now they're practically trying to give it away. Will wait on that one

Oh, and those waiting for Nintendo game deals need to have their heads examined. You have two options: 1 - buy on day 1 and hopefully it'll have a $10 code as Mario did or 2 - wait for a b1g1 50% off deal which are a rarity these days and certainly not at BB
