Best Buy Ad 12/24-12/30

Posted 21 December 2017 - 10:16 PM

I have to be agreeing with you regarding this because unlike the last two years where best buy had amazing discounts seeming all year long, this year up untill last few months the ps4 discounts have been few and far in between ...

Me three. I'm thinking of [GASP!] letting GCU lapse when mine expires in mid January '18. My backlog on multiple systems is insane & really I don't see the point of even having GCU most of the year. The deals definitely dropped in quantity/quality over the first 8 or 9 months of 2017 so I don't really see the point. I'll renew if/when there's a game I really want in '18 & there's a smokin deal. Otherwise I'm kinda "meh" about it until the holidays when I generally do most of my shopping. Too bad they don't offer a discounted "GCU Holiday Edition" where it works, say, through November/December/January. lol The rest of the year was mostly pointless this year.