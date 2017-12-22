PSN Flash Sale ends 12/27 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT - $14.69 FFIX PS4, $19.79 Yakuza Kiwami

PS4
Absolver - $20.09 - 33% Off
America's Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy - $19.99 - 50% Off
Assassin's Creed Origins - $40.19 - 33% Off
Assassin's Creed Origins Deluxe Edition - $46.89 - 33% Off
Assassin's Creed Origins Gold Edition - $66.99 - 33% Off
Batman: The Enemy Within Season Pass - $12.49 - 50% Off
Call of Duty: WW II + Destiny 2 Bundle - $77.99 - 35% Off
Call of Duty: WW II + Destiny 2 Bundle Digital Deluxe Bundle - $139.99 - 30% Off
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $20.99 - 30% Off
F1 2017 - $35.99 - 40% Off
FIFA 18 - $29.99 - 50% Off
FIFA 18 Icon Edition - $49.99 - 50% Off
FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition - $39.99 - 50% Off
Final Fantasy IX - $14.69 - 30% Off
PSVR Gran Turismo Sport - $39.59 - 34% Off
PSVR Gran Turismo Sport Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.99 - 25% Off
L.A. Noire - $29.99 - 25% Off
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition - $17.49 - 30% Off
Madden NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Holiday Edition - $31.99 - 60% Off
Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition - $23.99 - 60% Off
The Minecraft: Story Mode Bundle - $13.99 - 60% Off
NBA 2K18 - $38.99 - 35% Off
NBA 2K18 Legend Edition - $59.99 - 40% Off
NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold - $89.99 - 40% Off
Persona 5 - $39.59 - 34% Off
Persona 5: Ultimate Edition - $79.99 - 36% Off
NHL 18 Standard Edition - $23.99 - 60% Off
NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition - $23.99 - 60% Off
NHL 18 Young Stars Edition - $23.99 - 60% Off
Ruiner - $13.39 - 33% Off
Sonic Forces Digital Bonus Edition - $27.99 - 30% Off
South Park: The Fractured but Whole - $29.99 - 50% Off
South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition - $44.99 - 50% Off
Spintires: Mudrunner - $29.99 - 25% Off
Star Wars Battlefront II - $34.79 - 42% Off
Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper - $46.39 - 42% Off
Street Fighter V 2017 Deluxe Edition - $31.99 - 60% Off
The Telltale Batman Bundle - $15.99 - 60% Off
The Telltale Mega Collection - $51.99 - 60% Off
WWE 2K18 - $35.99 - 40% Off
WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition - $53.99 - 40% Off
Yakuza Kiwami - $19.79 - 34% Off
PS4 Add-ons
Warframe - 170 Platinum - $6.99 - 30% Off
Warframe - 370 Platinum - $6.99 - 35% Off
Warframe - 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod - $29.99 - 40% Off
Warframe - 2100 Platinum + Dual Rare Mod - $54.99 - 45% Off
PS3
NBA 2K18 - $41.99 - 30% Off
Persona 5 - $32.99 - 34% Off
Persona 5: Ultimate Edition - $73.59 - 36% Off
Have a Happy Holiday weekend.