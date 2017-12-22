Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

* - - - - 1 votes

PSN Flash Sale ends 12/27 @ 11 AM ET/8 AM PT - $14.69 FFIX PS4, $19.79 Yakuza Kiwami

By FriskyTanuki, Yesterday, 05:29 PM

#1 FriskyTanuki

Posted Yesterday, 05:29 PM  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Yesterday, 05:29 PM

Flash Sale Page

 

PS4

Absolver - $20.09 - 33% Off

America's Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy - $19.99 - 50% Off

Assassin's Creed Origins - $40.19 - 33% Off

Assassin's Creed Origins Deluxe Edition - $46.89 - 33% Off

Assassin's Creed Origins Gold Edition - $66.99 - 33% Off

Batman: The Enemy Within Season Pass - $12.49 - 50% Off

Call of Duty: WW II + Destiny 2 Bundle - $77.99 - 35% Off

Call of Duty: WW II + Destiny 2 Bundle Digital Deluxe Bundle - $139.99 - 30% Off

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $20.99 - 30% Off

F1 2017 - $35.99 - 40% Off

FIFA 18 - $29.99 - 50% Off

FIFA 18 Icon Edition - $49.99 - 50% Off

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition - $39.99 - 50% Off

Final Fantasy IX - $14.69 - 30% Off

PSVR :ps4: Gran Turismo Sport - $39.59 - 34% Off

PSVR  :ps4: Gran Turismo Sport Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.99 - 25% Off

L.A. Noire - $29.99 - 25% Off

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition - $17.49 - 30% Off

Madden NFL 18: G.O.A.T. Holiday Edition - $31.99 - 60% Off

Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition - $23.99 - 60% Off

The Minecraft: Story Mode Bundle - $13.99 - 60% Off

NBA 2K18 - $38.99 - 35% Off

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition - $59.99 - 40% Off

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold - $89.99 - 40% Off

Persona 5 - $39.59 - 34% Off

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition - $79.99 - 36% Off

NHL 18 Standard Edition - $23.99 - 60% Off

NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition - $23.99 - 60% Off

NHL 18 Young Stars Edition - $23.99 - 60% Off

Ruiner - $13.39 - 33% Off

Sonic Forces Digital Bonus Edition - $27.99 - 30% Off

South Park: The Fractured but Whole - $29.99 - 50% Off

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition - $44.99 - 50% Off

Spintires: Mudrunner - $29.99 - 25% Off

Star Wars Battlefront II - $34.79 - 42% Off

Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper - $46.39 - 42% Off

Street Fighter V 2017 Deluxe Edition - $31.99 - 60% Off

The Telltale Batman Bundle - $15.99 - 60% Off

The Telltale Mega Collection - $51.99 - 60% Off

WWE 2K18 - $35.99 - 40% Off

WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition - $53.99 - 40% Off

Yakuza Kiwami - $19.79 - 34% Off

 

PS4 Add-ons

Warframe - 170 Platinum - $6.99 - 30% Off

Warframe - 370 Platinum - $6.99 - 35% Off

Warframe - 1000 Platinum + Rare Mod - $29.99 - 40% Off

Warframe - 2100 Platinum +  Dual Rare Mod - $54.99 - 45% Off

XCOM 2 - War of the Chosen - $29.99 - 25% Off

 

PS3

NBA 2K18 - $41.99 - 30% Off

Persona 5 - $32.99 - 34% Off

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition - $73.59 - 36% Off

 

Have a Happy Holiday weekend.


Have a Happy Holiday weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Latest Podcasts: Day 0 Update & Let's Weekend | Latest Videos: Personal & SmashPad

PSN/XBL: CrashSpyro | Steam: CrashTanuki | Wii U: FriendlyTanuki | My Super Mario Maker Profile

You read it. You can't unread it.

#2 .Beowulf  

.Beowulf

Posted Yesterday, 05:33 PM

thanks to you for the work

 

but sony gets coal


#3 FlyingMonkey9

Posted Yesterday, 05:38 PM  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Yesterday, 05:38 PM

LA Noire - better on ps4 or switch?

Check out my trade list! Lots of PS3 and handheld goodness :ps3:  :3ds:  :psp:

#4 triplemint  

triplemint

Posted Yesterday, 05:39 PM

Ruiner is really fun, tough but fun


#5 vic_x51

Posted Yesterday, 05:40 PM  

vic_x51

Posted Yesterday, 05:40 PM

regular weekly sale is better than flash sale. : (

#6 lilman

Posted Yesterday, 05:44 PM  

lilman

Posted Yesterday, 05:44 PM

It's a strange feeling... I'm impressed by how bad this is.

 

Thanks for your work though Frisky ^^


#7 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Yesterday, 05:51 PM

LA Noire - better on ps4 or switch?

Switch for portability. PS4 for literally every other reason.

#8 nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 06:06 PM  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 06:06 PM

Only one I would consider is FFIX, though I've beaten the game twice now I believe.


#9 angryangry

Posted Yesterday, 06:08 PM  

angryangry

Posted Yesterday, 06:08 PM

Whoa the trailer for Ruiner is amazing. Never noticed it before, but I got that 20% off email code burning a hole in my pocket. Gonna grab Ruiner and finally get Axiom Verge.

Proud former owner of: Sega CD, Jaguar, 3DO, and Lynx. I seen some stuff.

#10 miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 06:19 PM  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 06:19 PM

:/ guess they're saving the good stuff for next Friday when those 20% off coupons are expired.

#11 Moofboy

Posted Yesterday, 06:24 PM  

Moofboy

Posted Yesterday, 06:24 PM

Back to the weekly sales page for me.

#12 Tell Em Steve-Dave

Posted Yesterday, 07:06 PM  

Tell Em Steve-Dave

Posted Yesterday, 07:06 PM

Already own everything I like from this list. Oh well.

TurkFebruary2010.png

 

147nh4.gif

#13 aircobra

Posted Yesterday, 07:48 PM  

aircobra

Posted Yesterday, 07:48 PM

I hate that I’m tempted by the CoD/Destiny bundle. With the 20% off code, it would make each game about $30.

644690.png

#14 nadohawk

Posted Yesterday, 07:52 PM  

nadohawk

Posted Yesterday, 07:52 PM

Flash sale. More like flash turd


  1. 1 John 1:7,9

But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.

 

 

#15 jimbo8574

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM  

jimbo8574

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

I hate that I’m tempted by the CoD/Destiny bundle. With the 20% off code, it would make each game about $30.

You will probably want either the first DLC or Season pass for Destiny.  Base game is capped at level 20 and you can't do a Raid and a few other things.  Really sucks if you want to play with friends who have the DLC.  


jimbo8574.pngjimbo8574.png

#16 plus1zero

Posted Yesterday, 07:56 PM  

plus1zero

Posted Yesterday, 07:56 PM

Switch for portability. PS4 for literally every other reason.


Good answer for anytime this question gets answered. Coming from a switch owner the only single reason to get on switch over PC/PS4/Xbox is portability
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=317918

#17 mr.Dobalina

Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM  

mr.Dobalina

Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM

Ruiner looks interesting enough to snag.

<p>Currently playing: ​ :ps4: Nothing  :ps3: Nothing

#18 aircobra

Posted Yesterday, 08:07 PM  

aircobra

Posted Yesterday, 08:07 PM

You will probably want either the first DLC or Season pass for Destiny.  Base game is capped at level 20 and you can't do a Raid and a few other things.  Really sucks if you want to play with friends who have the DLC.  

Well I already have the expansion pass. I had the physical version but traded it in because I was able to get $40 for it. I have one friend that has it, as well as the DLC. Just not sure how much I'll play CoD. I guess I could just get Destiny.


644690.png

#19 affa

Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM  

affa

Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM

:/ guess they're saving the good stuff for next Friday when those 20% off coupons are expired.

 

They have sales and give out coupons to encourage sales.  This idea that stores don't want people to use coupons is ridiculous.

 

I'm not saying this flash sale is good, but it's not like they don't have hundreds of games on sale right now as it is.


#20 SlimSkeletor  

SlimSkeletor

Posted Yesterday, 08:19 PM

How much of an improvement is FF IX over the one I got on PS3?


#21 chibuki

Posted Yesterday, 09:46 PM  

chibuki

Posted Yesterday, 09:46 PM

Confused about something . . . Do the Batman Enemy Within season pass include all 5 episodes or is it $12.49 for the season pass + $4.99 for episode 1 ($17.48 total)?


#22 ar4757

Posted Yesterday, 10:42 PM  

ar4757

Posted Yesterday, 10:42 PM

How much of an improvement is FF IX over the one I got on PS3?

also wondering


Now for the picture of the day:

51984_v.gif                                           I8AllDaBadgerz.png

 

#23 plus1zero

Posted Yesterday, 10:55 PM  

plus1zero

Posted Yesterday, 10:55 PM

Bought a PS4 from a pawn shop for 50 bucks today, won’t read discs though. Have a ton of old digital games, would love for persona to be $30 since the physical is too. Oh well might still bite
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=317918

#24 SlimSkeletor  

SlimSkeletor

Posted Yesterday, 11:39 PM

also wondering

If its a big upgrade it is worth the buy.  Only thing I know is that there's trophies. 


#25 josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 11:57 PM  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 11:57 PM

Bought a PS4 from a pawn shop for 50 bucks today, won’t read discs though. Have a ton of old digital games, would love for persona to be $30 since the physical is too. Oh well might still bite


Congrats on the pawn shop PS4 find.

Oh, and +1 on the flash sale sucking.
My sell/trade list: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=166205

#26 FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 12:04 AM  

FriskyTanuki

Posted Today, 12:04 AM

 

Confused about something . . . Do the Batman Enemy Within season pass include all 5 episodes or is it $12.49 for the season pass + $4.99 for episode 1 ($17.48 total)?

 

It's the entire season.


13th Annual CAG March Madness Tourney Signups Now Live Until 3/16!!!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Latest Podcasts: Day 0 Update & Let's Weekend | Latest Videos: Personal & SmashPad

PSN/XBL: CrashSpyro | Steam: CrashTanuki | Wii U: FriendlyTanuki | My Super Mario Maker Profile

You read it. You can't unread it.

#27 diplo

Posted Today, 12:18 AM  

diplo

Posted Today, 12:18 AM

In for Batman bundle but this is pretty bad

#28 damonoxide

Posted Today, 12:27 AM  

damonoxide

Posted Today, 12:27 AM

Do Ubisoft season passes/DLC just never go on sale? I'm not gonna buy the gold edition when I already own the base game/deluxe edition. Ugh.

#29 NeedleInTheHay

Posted Today, 12:29 AM  

NeedleInTheHay

Posted Today, 12:29 AM

That's really cheap for NHL 18 deluxe young stars edition

#30 HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted Today, 01:07 AM

Do Ubisoft season passes/DLC just never go on sale? I'm not gonna buy the gold edition when I already own the base game/deluxe edition. Ugh.

they do for europe....


