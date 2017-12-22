Jump to content

Ps4 pro at bargain hunt (YMV) $212 after tax today only

By marvelguy68, Yesterday, 06:55 PM

marvelguy68  

marvelguy68

Posted Yesterday, 06:55 PM

20171222_140305.jpg     Just picked this up at bargain hunt! Very hit or miss, but worth a shot. Was $259 sticker price, and they have a coupon right now for 25% off any purchase reg priced. Walked out for this just $212! will upload a receipt in a few minutes


marvelguy68  

marvelguy68

Posted Yesterday, 07:06 PM

receipt uploaded


DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted Yesterday, 07:10 PM

Damn that's a bad ass deal. I don't think we have that store in the Houston area...

Stridix  

Stridix

Posted Yesterday, 07:23 PM

There is a few in my area.  I'll go check it out when i get off work.


boosteddx  

boosteddx

Posted Yesterday, 09:00 PM

I miss bargain hunt.non here around fort drum
