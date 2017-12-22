Just picked this up at bargain hunt! Very hit or miss, but worth a shot. Was $259 sticker price, and they have a coupon right now for 25% off any purchase reg priced. Walked out for this just $212! will upload a receipt in a few minutes
Ps4 pro at bargain hunt (YMV) $212 after tax today only
By marvelguy68, Yesterday, 06:55 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:55 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:06 PM
receipt uploaded
#3
Posted Yesterday, 07:10 PM
Damn that's a bad ass deal. I don't think we have that store in the Houston area...
Posted Yesterday, 07:23 PM
There is a few in my area. I'll go check it out when i get off work.
#5
Posted Yesterday, 09:00 PM
I miss bargain hunt.non here around fort drum