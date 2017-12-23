Jump to content

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Destiny 2 PS4, XBox One, PC $22.99 / $18.39 (GCU) at Best Buy

By YoshiFan1, Today, 06:03 AM

#1 YoshiFan1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9851 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

YoshiFan1

Posted Today, 06:03 AM

https://www.bestbuy....y2-gaming-offer


#2 TheRealRizzo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   96 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

TheRealRizzo

Posted Today, 06:05 AM

one at a time please.

#3 blackwaltz34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1245 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

blackwaltz34

Posted Today, 06:09 AM

This fell a lot faster than I thought
#4 CaseX   CAG addict CAGiversary!   2035 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

CaseX

Posted Today, 06:14 AM

This fell a lot faster than I thought

There are many reasons why.  Lol.  They are practically giving this away.


#5 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted Today, 06:15 AM

There are many reasons why.  Lol.  They are practically giving this away.

Don't you dare say it, the fanboys might get mad!


#6 ck0  

ck0

Posted Today, 06:22 AM

it's like buying a printer for cheap, but then they get you with the ink prices  (microtransactions)

 

I heard the latest expansion DLC was a complete turd, and there was a mass exodus after that

 

they must be scramblin' to keep people from jumping ship


#7 acthechamp   The CAG Hero CAGiversary!   1477 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

acthechamp

Posted Today, 06:22 AM

Omg. The price tanking of this item is insane!


#8 Dead_Batteries   Voltaic Pile CAGiversary!   922 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

Dead_Batteries

Posted Today, 06:24 AM

There's a bug involving a certain Super, and Bungie won't fix it til 2018.

Don't let that stop you from buying this GOTY.


#9 morphineseason   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   643 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

morphineseason

Posted Today, 06:49 AM

This plus the expansion pass for 53.38 total seems like deal of year to me. While I agree with the poor reception of the end game, I also think you'll get so many hours of enjoyment out of it, especially if you're just coming into this franchise. I've put a lot of time into this game on Xbox and PC and plan on putting many more into it.


#10 NeloDiavolo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   243 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

NeloDiavolo

Posted Today, 07:18 AM

There's always a few games that go pretty cheap after release. At this point I think Activision is willing to sell this cheaply and hope to get people to buy the expansions.

I know a lot of people don't care about this game but there are many of us who still play daily. The environments are always full when I play on Xbox and PC so It's not dying anytime soon.

The game is not perfect by any means but I'd say it's worth the mid 22 buck price with the caveat that the expansions are required to stay current for long term players.

#11 scottyd88   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   81 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

scottyd88

Posted Today, 07:41 AM

Think the PC version just has a code in it?


#12 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2667 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 07:45 AM

Have to pick this up for this price.


#13 morphineseason   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   643 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

morphineseason

Posted Today, 07:46 AM

Think the PC version just has a code in it?

Yes. Physical PC copy just has a cardboard disc in the disc tray of the case with a code on it. Redeemable on the Blizzard PC client. Seems pointless, but I was thankful this existed so I could take advantage of the GCU discount when I bought it at release.


#14 strait edge follower   Cult of personality CAGiversary!   12161 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

strait edge follower

Posted Today, 07:56 AM

This game is tanking big time. It’s dying
#15 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4171 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 08:05 AM

This game is tanking big time. It’s dying

With good reason after all the controversies.

 


#16 Electroplasm   Destroy Erase Improve CAGiversary!   1487 Posts   Joined 4.1 Years Ago  

Electroplasm

Posted Today, 09:49 AM

1 day only sale or will it last the weekend? looking around for deals on the expansions for pc before i pull the trigger. keep in mind that bungie are such scumbags they block off trials, nightfalls, etc with each dlc to Fuck over the playerbase.

#17 gepet0   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1244 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

gepet0

Posted Today, 11:22 AM

This plus the expansion pass for 53.38 total seems like deal of year to me. While I agree with the poor reception of the end game, I also think you'll get so many hours of enjoyment out of it, especially if you're just coming into this franchise. I've put a lot of time into this game on Xbox and PC and plan on putting many more into it.

I am enjoying this game way more than the first one.  On my tv this game looks amazing and I am not a graphics hound like that but for me it hammered home how good a game can look on a 4k tv.   


#18 latin trident   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   813 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

latin trident

Posted Today, 01:18 PM

This reminds me of the Star Wars Battlefront sale where the ultimate edition was on sale for $4.50. This almost looks like the death of DLC games.

#19 starscream615   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   409 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

starscream615

Posted Today, 02:02 PM

Bought this then immediately regretted. Tried to cancel but it’s already processing. :(

#20 Lord Hamm   Give me a Dollar! CAGiversary!   1084 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

Lord Hamm

Posted Today, 02:31 PM

Nice was waiting for this to dip below 20, didn't think it would happen within months

 

Ordered for store pickup for 3 bucks after RZ certs and gift cards


