https://www.bestbuy....y2-gaming-offer
Destiny 2 PS4, XBox One, PC $22.99 / $18.39 (GCU) at Best Buy
#1
Posted Today, 06:03 AM
#2
Posted Today, 06:05 AM
#3
Posted Today, 06:09 AM
#4
Posted Today, 06:14 AM
This fell a lot faster than I thought
There are many reasons why. Lol. They are practically giving this away.
#5
Posted Today, 06:15 AM
There are many reasons why. Lol. They are practically giving this away.
Don't you dare say it, the fanboys might get mad!
#6
Posted Today, 06:22 AM
it's like buying a printer for cheap, but then they get you with the ink prices (microtransactions)
I heard the latest expansion DLC was a complete turd, and there was a mass exodus after that
they must be scramblin' to keep people from jumping ship
#7
Posted Today, 06:22 AM
Omg. The price tanking of this item is insane!
#8
Posted Today, 06:24 AM
There's a bug involving a certain Super, and Bungie won't fix it til 2018.
Don't let that stop you from buying this GOTY.
#9
Posted Today, 06:49 AM
This plus the expansion pass for 53.38 total seems like deal of year to me. While I agree with the poor reception of the end game, I also think you'll get so many hours of enjoyment out of it, especially if you're just coming into this franchise. I've put a lot of time into this game on Xbox and PC and plan on putting many more into it.
#10
Posted Today, 07:18 AM
I know a lot of people don't care about this game but there are many of us who still play daily. The environments are always full when I play on Xbox and PC so It's not dying anytime soon.
The game is not perfect by any means but I'd say it's worth the mid 22 buck price with the caveat that the expansions are required to stay current for long term players.
#11
Posted Today, 07:41 AM
Think the PC version just has a code in it?
#12
Posted Today, 07:45 AM
Have to pick this up for this price.
#13
Posted Today, 07:46 AM
Think the PC version just has a code in it?
Yes. Physical PC copy just has a cardboard disc in the disc tray of the case with a code on it. Redeemable on the Blizzard PC client. Seems pointless, but I was thankful this existed so I could take advantage of the GCU discount when I bought it at release.
#14
Posted Today, 07:56 AM
#15
Posted Today, 08:05 AM
This game is tanking big time. It’s dying
With good reason after all the controversies.
#16
Posted Today, 09:49 AM
#17
Posted Today, 11:22 AM
I am enjoying this game way more than the first one. On my tv this game looks amazing and I am not a graphics hound like that but for me it hammered home how good a game can look on a 4k tv.
#18
Posted Today, 01:18 PM
#19
Posted Today, 02:02 PM
#20
Posted Today, 02:31 PM
Nice was waiting for this to dip below 20, didn't think it would happen within months
Ordered for store pickup for 3 bucks after RZ certs and gift cards