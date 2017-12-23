Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

SNES Classic spotted at Best Buy B&M today — on shelf behind registers.....grabbed one.

By Tendoboy, Yesterday, 09:21 PM

#1 Tendoboy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   220 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Tendoboy

Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM

Sorry if this is a double post I didn’t dig through all the threats to find one......but I did buy a Super NES classic at Best Buy today behind the registers trying to pick up something else and noticed them, they had about 26 or so. JUST FYI

#2 Kev Cyberpunk   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   345 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

Kev Cyberpunk

Posted Yesterday, 09:41 PM

YMMV obviously, got mine at an Amazon book store in NYC.


#3 Zimmy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   865 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

Zimmy

Posted Yesterday, 09:53 PM

A thread so nice, you created it twice!


Posted Image

#4 MajestyZ   CAG Newbie CAGiversary!   39 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

MajestyZ

Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM

Ice, is that you?


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy