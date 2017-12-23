SNES Classic spotted at Best Buy B&M today — on shelf behind registers.....grabbed one.
Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM
in for 26! got one at amazon the other day.
Posted Yesterday, 09:26 PM
Merry Christmas!
Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM
Ha ha
Posted Yesterday, 09:46 PM
Looks like I double posted my own post....?
Ha ha
what part of the country?
Posted Yesterday, 09:47 PM
South Jersey in case anyone lives nearby and looking for one
Posted Yesterday, 10:37 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:39 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM
Southeast US
Posted Yesterday, 11:43 PM
I appreciate the heads up, went to best buy and was able to get one.
Posted Today, 12:33 AM
I found some in New York at a Long Island Best Buy.