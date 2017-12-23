Jump to content

SNES Classic spotted at Best Buy B&M today — on shelf behind registers.....grabbed one.

By Tendoboy, Yesterday, 09:21 PM

Tendoboy  

Tendoboy

Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM

Sorry if this is a double post I didn’t dig through all the threats to find one......but I did buy a Super NES classic at Best Buy today behind the registers trying to pick up something else and noticed them, they had about 26 or so. JUST FYI

mousebites  

mousebites

Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM

in for 26! got one at amazon the other day. 


Flash15  

Flash15

Posted Yesterday, 09:26 PM

Merry Christmas!


Interested in Madden 17 & NBA 2k17 SIM Leagues? Check out Clutch Playerz

Tendoboy  

Tendoboy

Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM

Looks like I double posted my own post....?

Ha ha

Flo25  

Flo25

Posted Yesterday, 09:46 PM

what part of the country?

Ha ha

what part of the country?


chaosbob86  

chaosbob86

Posted Yesterday, 09:47 PM

Yea 2 best buys near me had about 30 as soon as u walk in

South Jersey in case anyone lives nearby and looking for one

Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Yesterday, 10:37 PM

I've been posting daily GameStop in store listings on the minisnes subreddit

Tendoboy  

Tendoboy

Posted Yesterday, 11:39 PM

Savannah , GA

Tendoboy  

Tendoboy

Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM

what part of the country?


Southeast US

Flo25  

Flo25

Posted Yesterday, 11:43 PM

Southeast US

I appreciate the heads up, went to best buy and was able to get one.


cmgakahotboy  

cmgakahotboy

Posted Today, 12:33 AM

I found some in New York at a Long Island Best Buy.


