Fry's Ads 12/24-30

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$20
$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$179 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $199
New 3DSL XL Handheld: Galaxy Style
PS4
$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
Final Fantasy XV
Rise of the Tomb Raider
World of Final Fantasy
$24.99
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age: Steelbook Edition
Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix
Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue
$39.99
F1 2017
F1 2017: Special Edition
$49.99
Black Dualshock 4 Controller
Blue Dualshock 4 Controller
Camo Dualshock 4 Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Controller
Red Dualshock 4 Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Controller
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - valid thru Wed. - B&M only) / $59.99
Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership
$149.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $169.99
Hori Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa Arcade Fight Stick
$199.99
Playstation VR
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Gran Turismo Sport
$249 (valid Sun. only)
PS4 1TB Slim Console
$299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VR
$349.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Playstation VR Worlds
Switch
$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$22.99
Pokken Tournament Pro Pad
$29.99
MXGP 3
Sonic Forces
Sonic Forces: Bonus Edition
$69.99
Sonic Mania: Collector's Edition
$139.99
Hori Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Arcade Fight Stick
XBox One
$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
Final Fantasy XV
$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Plantronics RIG Flex LX Gaming Headset
$24.99
Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
DreamGear Player's Kit
$39.99
F1 2017
F1 2017: Special Edition
less than $49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Black Wireless Controller
Green/Orange Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
less than $59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
XBox Live Gold 12-Month Membership
$199
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3: Hot Wheels
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Minecraft
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (w/ $50 Gift Card - Sun. ONLY - B&M only)
PC
$9.99
Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset
$14.99
Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse
$19.99
Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$29.99
Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse
$34.99
Patriot Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse
$39.99
Logitech G430 Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$45 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $50
$50 Steam Gift Card
$49.99
Patriot Viper V730 Gaming Keyboard
$59.99
Roccat Kone Amio Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Patriot Viper V760 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$89.99
Bloody B820R Light Strike Gaming Keyboard
$99.99
Roccat Frameless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$59.99
Classiq 2 HD Console
$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Sega Genesis Flashback Console
Blu-Ray
$2.99
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Baby Mama
The Book Thief
Bull Durham
City Slickers
Die HArd 2: Die Harder
Don Jon
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Fantastic 4 (2015)
Goldeneye
The Good Shepherd
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
Les Miserables (2012)
Licence to Kill
Men of Honor
The Pink Panther (2006)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Porky's
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Robocop (2014) (Blu+DVD)
Taken 3
There's Something About Mary
This Is Spinal Tap
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
$5.99 (w/ Sun. promo code)
Tokyo Magnitude 8.0: Complete Collection
$9.99
Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)
Before I Fall (Blu+DVD)
The Bye Bye Man (Blu+DVD)
Furious 7
The Girl on the Train (Blu+DVD)
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
Hacksaw Ridge (Blu+DVD)
A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)
Passengers
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
$12.99
Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)
Kiki's Delivery Service (Blu+DVD)
Ponyo (Blu+DVD)
Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)
The Secret World of Arrietty (Blu+DVD)
Spirited Away (Blu+DVD)
$14.49 (w/ Sun. promo code)
Love Chunibyo & Other Delusions: Rikka Version (Blu+DVD)
$14.99
3:10 to Yuma ((4K+Blu)
All Eyez on Me (Blu+DVD)
Apollo 13 ((4K+Blu)
Battleship ((4K+Blu)
Despicable Me ((4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold ((4K+Blu)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial ((4K+Blu)
The Emoji Movie
Everest ((4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)
The Girl on the Train ((4K+Blu)
Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
Ingrid Goes West
Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)
John Wick (4K+Blu)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (Blu+DVD)
Kidnap (Blu+DVD)
La La Land (Blu+DVD)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Megan Leavey (Blu+DVD)
Minions (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)
My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Patriot's Day (Blu+DVD)
Power Rangers (Blu+DVD)
Rough Night
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Underworld: Blood Wars (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$19.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Baby Driver (4K+Blu)
The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 3 (Blu+DVD)
Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)
Furious 7 (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
Get Out (4K+Blu)
Hacksaw Ridge (4K+Blu)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)
King Kong: Ultimate Edition (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)
Patriot's Day (4K+Blu)
Power Rangers (4K+Blu)
Sing (4K+Blu)
Split (4K+Blu)
$22.99
Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)
$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code)
Flying Witch
Haven't You Heard: I'm Sakamoto
Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls
$32.99
Westworld: Season 1: The Maze
$35.99 (w/ Sun. promo code)
Chihayafuru: Season 1
Food Wars!
Squid Girl
$38.99
Westworld: Season 1: The Maze (4K+Blu)
Prices vary
50% off all Sentai Filmworks titles
DVD
$7.99 (w/ Sun. promo code)
Fate/Stay Night: Complete Collection
$9.99
Castle in the Sky
Howl's Moving Castle
In This Corner of the World
Kiki's Delivery Service
My Neighbor Totoro
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind
Porco Rosso
Princess Mononoke
The Secret World of Arrietty
Spirited Away
$12.99
Ponyo
Prices vary
50% off all Sentai Filmworks titles w/ Sun. promo code
