Fry's Ads 12/24-30

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$20

$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card



$179 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $199

New 3DSL XL Handheld: Galaxy Style



PS4



$19.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

Final Fantasy XV

Rise of the Tomb Raider

World of Final Fantasy



$24.99

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age: Steelbook Edition

Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue



$39.99

F1 2017

F1 2017: Special Edition



$49.99

Black Dualshock 4 Controller

Blue Dualshock 4 Controller

Camo Dualshock 4 Controller

Gold Dualshock 4 Controller

Red Dualshock 4 Controller

Silver Dualshock 4 Controller



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - valid thru Wed. - B&M only) / $59.99

Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership



$149.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $169.99

Hori Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa Arcade Fight Stick



$199.99

Playstation VR

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Gran Turismo Sport



$249 (valid Sun. only)

PS4 1TB Slim Console



$299.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VR



$349.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Playstation VR Worlds



Switch



$19.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$22.99

Pokken Tournament Pro Pad



$29.99

MXGP 3

Sonic Forces

Sonic Forces: Bonus Edition



$69.99

Sonic Mania: Collector's Edition



$139.99

Hori Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa Arcade Fight Stick



XBox One



$19.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

Final Fantasy XV



$19.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Plantronics RIG Flex LX Gaming Headset



$24.99

Hyperkin X91 Wired Gaming Controller



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

DreamGear Player's Kit



$39.99

F1 2017

F1 2017: Special Edition



less than $49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

Black Wireless Controller

Green/Orange Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



less than $59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

XBox Live Gold 12-Month Membership



$199

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Forza Horizon 3: Hot Wheels

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Madden NFL '18

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Minecraft



$499

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (w/ $50 Gift Card - Sun. ONLY - B&M only)



PC



$9.99

Enhance GX-H4 Infiltrate Gaming Headset



$14.99

Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse



$19.99

Diamond GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$29.99

Bloody ZL50 Sniper Laser Gaming Mouse



$34.99

Patriot Viper V570 RGB Laser Gaming Mouse



$39.99

Logitech G430 Surround Sound Gaming Headset



$45 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $50

$50 Steam Gift Card



$49.99

Patriot Viper V730 Gaming Keyboard



$59.99

Roccat Kone Amio Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Patriot Viper V760 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$89.99

Bloody B820R Light Strike Gaming Keyboard



$99.99

Roccat Frameless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



Miscellaneous



$59.99

Classiq 2 HD Console



$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99

Sega Genesis Flashback Console



Blu-Ray



$2.99

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)

Baby Mama

The Book Thief

Bull Durham

City Slickers

Die HArd 2: Die Harder

Don Jon

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Fantastic 4 (2015)

Goldeneye

The Good Shepherd

Ice Age

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown

Les Miserables (2012)

Licence to Kill

Men of Honor

The Pink Panther (2006)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Porky's

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Robocop (2014) (Blu+DVD)

Taken 3

There's Something About Mary

This Is Spinal Tap

The Twilight Saga: New Moon



$5.99 (w/ Sun. promo code)

Tokyo Magnitude 8.0: Complete Collection



$9.99

Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)

Before I Fall (Blu+DVD)

The Bye Bye Man (Blu+DVD)

Furious 7

The Girl on the Train (Blu+DVD)

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Hacksaw Ridge (Blu+DVD)

A Monster Calls (Blu+DVD)

Passengers

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter



$12.99

Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)

Kiki's Delivery Service (Blu+DVD)

Ponyo (Blu+DVD)

Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)

The Secret World of Arrietty (Blu+DVD)

Spirited Away (Blu+DVD)



$14.49 (w/ Sun. promo code)

Love Chunibyo & Other Delusions: Rikka Version (Blu+DVD)



$14.99

3:10 to Yuma ((4K+Blu)

All Eyez on Me (Blu+DVD)

Apollo 13 ((4K+Blu)

Battleship ((4K+Blu)

Despicable Me ((4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)

Dracula Untold ((4K+Blu)

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial ((4K+Blu)

The Emoji Movie

Everest ((4K+Blu)

The Fate of the Furious (Blu+DVD)

The Girl on the Train ((4K+Blu)

Girls Trip (Blu+DVD)

The Great Wall (4K+Blu)

Ingrid Goes West

Jason Bourne (4K+Blu)

John Wick (4K+Blu)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (Blu+DVD)

Kidnap (Blu+DVD)

La La Land (Blu+DVD)

Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

Megan Leavey (Blu+DVD)

Minions (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (4K+Blu)

The Mummy Returns (4K+Blu)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (2017) (Blu+DVD)

My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)

Oblivion (4K+Blu)

Patriot's Day (Blu+DVD)

Power Rangers (Blu+DVD)

Rough Night

The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)

Serenity (4K+Blu)

Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)

The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)

Underworld: Blood Wars (4K+Blu)

Van Helsing (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$19.99

Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)

Baby Driver (4K+Blu)

The Dark Tower (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 3 (Blu+DVD)

Fast & Furious 6 (4K+Blu)

Furious 7 (4K+Blu)

The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)

Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)

Get Out (4K+Blu)

Hacksaw Ridge (4K+Blu)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (4K+Blu)

King Kong: Ultimate Edition (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)

Patriot's Day (4K+Blu)

Power Rangers (4K+Blu)

Sing (4K+Blu)

Split (4K+Blu)



$22.99

Despicable Me 3 (4K+Blu)



$24.99 (w/ Sun. promo code)

Flying Witch

Haven't You Heard: I'm Sakamoto

Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls



$32.99

Westworld: Season 1: The Maze



$35.99 (w/ Sun. promo code)

Chihayafuru: Season 1

Food Wars!

Squid Girl



$38.99

Westworld: Season 1: The Maze (4K+Blu)



Prices vary

50% off all Sentai Filmworks titles



DVD



$7.99 (w/ Sun. promo code)

Fate/Stay Night: Complete Collection



$9.99

Castle in the Sky

Howl's Moving Castle

In This Corner of the World

Kiki's Delivery Service

My Neighbor Totoro

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

Porco Rosso

Princess Mononoke

The Secret World of Arrietty

Spirited Away



$12.99

Ponyo



Prices vary

50% off all Sentai Filmworks titles w/ Sun. promo code

