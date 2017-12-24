Jump to content

B2G1F on all used items at GS Dec. 24-31

By MSUHitman, Yesterday, 05:56 PM

MSUHitman  

MSUHitman

Posted Yesterday, 05:56 PM

Good luck hunting stuff down!

likeme  

likeme

Posted Yesterday, 06:04 PM

Good luck hunting stuff down!


Slim pickings in my area

Squarehard  

Squarehard

Posted Yesterday, 06:05 PM

Can't even find them in stock online for the stuff I want, so rip.  They're probably still cleaned out from the previous B2G1 earlier.

 

Thanks for the heads up though.


Spoiler

aircobra  

aircobra

Posted Yesterday, 06:28 PM

Picked up Wolfenstein so I can beat it and trade it in when the 50% code goes live. Along with 2 other $20 valued games. Definitely wasn’t much to choose from at the 2 stores I went to.

#5 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 06:30 PM

Picked up Wolfenstein so I can beat it and trade it in when the 50% code goes live



50% code?

WonkyToad  

WonkyToad

Posted Yesterday, 06:47 PM

I do not see this on their site.

NM - just found it
plus1zero  

plus1zero

Posted Yesterday, 06:51 PM

Picked up Wolfenstein so I can beat it and trade it in when the 50% code goes live. Along with 2 other $20 valued games. Definitely wasn’t much to choose from at the 2 stores I went to.

I bought 3 things lately but did not get a 50% bonus coupon. Was it put in the bag or is it on the receipt or something


#8 GreenT  

GreenT

Posted Yesterday, 06:52 PM

I bought 3 things lately but did not get a 50% bonus coupon. Was it put in the bag or is it on the receipt or something

My coupons were at the bottom of the receipts I received.

pun123  

pun123

Posted Yesterday, 07:19 PM

bought 3 preowned yesterday manager said I could come back and PM to this deal tues.


#10 HappySnappy  

HappySnappy

Posted Yesterday, 07:25 PM

Can't even find them in stock online for the stuff I want, so rip.  They're probably still cleaned out from the previous B2G1 earlier.

 

Thanks for the heads up though.

and they want to introduce a rental program to drain their stock even more, hohoho


aircobra  

aircobra

Posted Yesterday, 08:07 PM

I bought 3 things lately but did not get a 50% bonus coupon. Was it put in the bag or is it on the receipt or something

Bottom of the receipt. Code is universal though. EBC3057647.


mexicanfan  

mexicanfan

Posted Yesterday, 10:02 PM

If only the new games on sale had similar prices for the used games. Would love to get Overwatch and others used, but they are cheaper as new copies than used...

#13 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 12:34 AM

Today was supposed to be the last day for 4 for $20 but with the B2G1 overlap they essentially killed the 4 for $20 early. It keeps defaulting to B2G1 online as soon as I log into my account

#14 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 12:35 AM

Your basically getting the left overs at this point. Good luck finding clean, non-greased cased, used games!


keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

I just got a PS4 on Black Friday, and between all my trade credit, all the various deals from the last month, and just not being interested in many AAA titles, I've already got most of the games I want. I didn't even get to use my 20% Off birthday coupon.

#16 strikeanywhere  

strikeanywhere

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

A week-long b2g1 is pretty rare across all systems.


JUSTSULTAN  

JUSTSULTAN

Posted Today, 01:31 AM

This makes my Elite upgrade B2G1 coupon useless seeing as it expires the 31st.

c.gibbits  

c.gibbits

Posted Today, 01:50 AM

Online it says 24th only. Is it confirmed thru the week?

boogie4114  

boogie4114

Posted Today, 02:09 AM

Online it says 24th only. Is it confirmed thru the week?


Yes it’s advertised on the flyer for the week.
