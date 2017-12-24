B2G1F on all used items at GS Dec. 24-31
Good luck hunting stuff down!
Slim pickings in my area
Can't even find them in stock online for the stuff I want, so rip. They're probably still cleaned out from the previous B2G1 earlier.
Thanks for the heads up though.
Picked up Wolfenstein so I can beat it and trade it in when the 50% code goes live
50% code?
NM - just found it
Picked up Wolfenstein so I can beat it and trade it in when the 50% code goes live. Along with 2 other $20 valued games. Definitely wasn’t much to choose from at the 2 stores I went to.
I bought 3 things lately but did not get a 50% bonus coupon. Was it put in the bag or is it on the receipt or something
My coupons were at the bottom of the receipts I received.
bought 3 preowned yesterday manager said I could come back and PM to this deal tues.
and they want to introduce a rental program to drain their stock even more, hohoho
Bottom of the receipt. Code is universal though. EBC3057647.
Your basically getting the left overs at this point. Good luck finding clean, non-greased cased, used games!
A week-long b2g1 is pretty rare across all systems.
Online it says 24th only. Is it confirmed thru the week?
Yes it’s advertised on the flyer for the week.