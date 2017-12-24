Final Fantasy XII $20 ($16 GCU) @ Best Buy
Posted Yesterday, 08:27 PM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5448100
Posted Yesterday, 08:31 PM
does this have turned based or real time combat
Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM
Hated the game when it first came out because of the combat system but for $15 I'll give it another try.
Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:08 PM
I didn't finish it back in PS2 era but after I got it for the PS4, I finished it this time! The fast forward feature changes everything. Love it! Lastly, one word: Seitengrat,
Posted Yesterday, 09:15 PM
Both. Combat happens in real time, but an atb has to fill to get an attack, but you set up rules for the computer to play out. I freaking love the combat system in 12, unlike any other FF besides ff14
Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:18 PM
Hows the performance?
You can increase the playspeed to 2x or 4x which makes long fights way faster but a little more hectic to manage if you don't have good gambits setup. I was never frustrated at any load times, but I am not a person who really notices framerates unless things get really laggy and that only happens if there is a lot of stuff happening on screen at once which is rare.
Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM
*$15 if you select shipping and switch to store pickup
Posted Yesterday, 09:26 PM
Not available when I tried buying it last night and my store had it in stock as well. I think this is one of the items that somehow doesn't qualify.
Posted Yesterday, 09:50 PM
Hows the performance?
The performance is top-notch - I played the game back on release this past July and absolutely loved every minute of it. Load times are pretty snappy, and the option of using FFx2 or FFx4 is really a QOL improvement over the original. For $16, it's a steal.
Posted Yesterday, 10:14 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:17 PM
Good find OP - SO much better than FFXV.
Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:55 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:26 PM
The steelbook version is about $15 at Target if you can find one
Posted Today, 12:07 AM
Posted Today, 12:10 AM
*$16 not $15
My bad. Fixed.
