The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Final Fantasy XII $20 ($16 GCU) @ Best Buy

By omyard, Yesterday, 08:27 PM

omyard  

omyard

Posted Yesterday, 08:27 PM

Cheap enough for me to finally snag a copy.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5448100

showtimefolks  

showtimefolks

Posted Yesterday, 08:31 PM

does this have turned based or real time combat 


Killdozer  

Killdozer

Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM

Thanks.

Hated the game when it first came out because of the combat system but for $15 I'll give it another try.


bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 08:55 PM

*$16 not $15


FuzzRaven  

FuzzRaven

Posted Yesterday, 09:08 PM

I didn't finish it back in PS2 era but after I got it for the PS4, I finished it this time! The fast forward feature changes everything. Love it! Lastly, one word: Seitengrat,


Saix_XIII  

Saix_XIII

Posted Yesterday, 09:15 PM

does this have turned based or real time combat


Both. Combat happens in real time, but an atb has to fill to get an attack, but you set up rules for the computer to play out. I freaking love the combat system in 12, unlike any other FF besides ff14

Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.

Houdini 47  

Houdini 47

Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM

Hows the performance?

Saix_XIII  

Saix_XIII

Posted Yesterday, 09:18 PM

Hows the performance?

You can increase the playspeed to 2x or 4x which makes long fights way faster but a little more hectic to manage if you don't have good gambits setup. I was never frustrated at any load times, but I am not a person who really notices framerates unless things get really laggy and that only happens if there is a lot of stuff happening on screen at once which is rare.


Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.

mitch079  

mitch079

Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM

*$16 not $15

*$15 if you select shipping and switch to store pickup


bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 09:26 PM

*$15 if you select shipping and switch to store pickup

Not available when I tried buying it last night and my store had it in stock as well. I think this is one of the items that somehow doesn't qualify.


gnugget5  

gnugget5

Posted Yesterday, 09:50 PM

Hows the performance?

The performance is top-notch - I played the game back on release this past July and absolutely loved every minute of it.  Load times are pretty snappy, and the option of using FFx2 or FFx4 is really a QOL improvement over the original.  For $16, it's a steal.


Houdini 47  

Houdini 47

Posted Yesterday, 10:14 PM

Cool, thx. I'll pick it up

romeogbs19  

romeogbs19

Posted Yesterday, 10:17 PM

Good find OP - SO much better than FFXV.


ar4757  

ar4757

Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM

Interested, thanks

miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted Yesterday, 10:55 PM

I got the steelbook edition on clearance from TRU for $30 a few weeks ago. But this price is mad nice fo da standard. :o now I just need to figure out wtf to do with the sealed ps2 copy I bought many moons ago.

Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 PM

The steelbook version is about $15 at Target if you can find one


mlw  

mlw

Posted Today, 12:07 AM

This is a steal. Even on BF it was $30 at BB.

omyard  

omyard

Posted Today, 12:10 AM

*$16 not $15


My bad. Fixed.
