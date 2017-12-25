Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Constructor (Gamestop Exclusive) PS4 $9.99, Agents of Mayhem PS4 $9.99

By PimpBot2000, Today, 06:37 AM

#1 PimpBot2000   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   409 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

PimpBot2000

Posted Today, 06:37 AM

Constructor - Only at GameStop PS4 $9.99 New
https://www.gamestop...gamestop/149579
 
Agents of Mayhem PS4 $9.99 New
https://www.gamestop...f-mayhem/131343

#2 DaShaka   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1796 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

DaShaka

Posted Today, 07:19 AM

Agents of mayhem is $5 at Redbox if you don’t care about the case. IMO it’s only worth $5 anyways.

#3 ZForce   Humbling Pumpkin CAGiversary!   2605 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

ZForce

Posted Today, 10:07 AM

Yeah but given the horror stories I've seen here about people buying crap from Redbox, there's no way I'd ever try to buy something from there.  


#4 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 12:08 PM

Lol...theres a game you can only purchase at Gamestop? That's one of the dumbest things I've seen in a while.

#5 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1056 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted Today, 01:29 PM

Lol...theres a game you can only purchase at Gamestop? That's one of the dumbest things I've seen in a while.


Duke nukem 3d, song of the deep, deformers, unbox newbies adventure, tales of hearts vita...

It's not a new concept and I'm sure I'm missing some.,

#6 Chuck Stank   Colts/Hawkeyes Fan CAGiversary!   953 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

Chuck Stank

Posted Today, 02:13 PM

Lol...theres a game you can only purchase at Gamestop? That's one of the dumbest things I've seen in a while.


There are some games you can only get the physical copy of at GameStop. I had to do this with City Skylines on Xbox One.
#7 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 02:17 PM

Duke nukem 3d, song of the deep, deformers, unbox newbies adventure, tales of hearts vita...

It's not a new concept and I'm sure I'm missing some.,


Oh wow. Limit the visibility of a game that people don't know about...what a killer business strategy.
