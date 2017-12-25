Constructor (Gamestop Exclusive) PS4/Xbox One $9.99, Agents of Mayhem PS4/Xbox One $9.99

https://www.gamestop...gamestop/149579
https://www.gamestop...gamestop/149574
https://www.gamestop...f-mayhem/131343
https://www.gamestop...f-mayhem/131346
Jump to content
Posted 25 December 2017 - 06:37 AM
Posted 25 December 2017 - 07:19 AM
Posted 25 December 2017 - 10:07 AM
Yeah but given the horror stories I've seen here about people buying crap from Redbox, there's no way I'd ever try to buy something from there.
Posted 25 December 2017 - 12:08 PM
Posted 25 December 2017 - 01:29 PM
Lol...theres a game you can only purchase at Gamestop? That's one of the dumbest things I've seen in a while.
Posted 25 December 2017 - 02:13 PM
Lol...theres a game you can only purchase at Gamestop? That's one of the dumbest things I've seen in a while.
Posted 25 December 2017 - 02:17 PM
Duke nukem 3d, song of the deep, deformers, unbox newbies adventure, tales of hearts vita...
It's not a new concept and I'm sure I'm missing some.,
Posted 25 December 2017 - 03:16 PM
I’m sure GameStop helps with the publishing costs or cuts part of the retailer fee
Oh wow. Limit the visibility of a game that people don't know about...what a killer business strategy.
Posted 25 December 2017 - 03:43 PM
Posted 25 December 2017 - 04:27 PM
I’m sure GameStop helps with the publishing costs or cuts part of the retailer fee
Posted 25 December 2017 - 04:44 PM
Yeah I could see that. Though I doubt they only funded the Xbox One version of City Skylines. Certainly is a unique move. But IMO pretty fruitless. They should stick to retail-exclusive versions of games people actually want, as Best Buy does with steelbooks, printed manuals, and other extras.
Posted 25 December 2017 - 04:56 PM
Amazon matched the Agents of Mayhem price
https://www.amazon.c...14220877&sr=1-1
Posted 25 December 2017 - 06:22 PM
I think I'll pass, new Saints Row coming up after this flop:
Posted Today, 12:57 AM
Updated with the XBone versions.
Posted Today, 01:09 AM
S&H kills it on GS (SAVER is $24.99 minimum) and Amazon is back up to $19.99 for X1.
Posted Today, 01:18 AM
Is that seriously the Agents of Mayhem game in that trailer?