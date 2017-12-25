Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Constructor (Gamestop Exclusive) PS4/Xbox One $9.99, Agents of Mayhem PS4/Xbox One $9.99

By PimpBot2000, Dec 25 2017 06:37 AM

PimpBot2000  

PimpBot2000

Posted 25 December 2017 - 06:37 AM

Constructor - Only at GameStop PS4 $9.99 New
https://www.gamestop...gamestop/149579
 
Constructor - Only at GameStop Xbox One $9.99 New
https://www.gamestop...gamestop/149574
 
Agents of Mayhem PS4 $9.99 New
https://www.gamestop...f-mayhem/131343
 
Agents of Mayhem Xbox One $9.99 New
https://www.gamestop...f-mayhem/131346

DaShaka  

DaShaka

Posted 25 December 2017 - 07:19 AM

Agents of mayhem is $5 at Redbox if you don’t care about the case. IMO it’s only worth $5 anyways.

ZForce  

ZForce

Posted 25 December 2017 - 10:07 AM

Yeah but given the horror stories I've seen here about people buying crap from Redbox, there's no way I'd ever try to buy something from there.  


CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted 25 December 2017 - 12:08 PM

Lol...theres a game you can only purchase at Gamestop? That's one of the dumbest things I've seen in a while.

315Retro  

315Retro

Posted 25 December 2017 - 01:29 PM

Lol...theres a game you can only purchase at Gamestop? That's one of the dumbest things I've seen in a while.


Duke nukem 3d, song of the deep, deformers, unbox newbies adventure, tales of hearts vita...

It's not a new concept and I'm sure I'm missing some.,

Chuck Stank  

Chuck Stank

Posted 25 December 2017 - 02:13 PM

Lol...theres a game you can only purchase at Gamestop? That's one of the dumbest things I've seen in a while.


There are some games you can only get the physical copy of at GameStop. I had to do this with City Skylines on Xbox One.
CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted 25 December 2017 - 02:17 PM

Duke nukem 3d, song of the deep, deformers, unbox newbies adventure, tales of hearts vita...

It's not a new concept and I'm sure I'm missing some.,


Oh wow. Limit the visibility of a game that people don't know about...what a killer business strategy.

bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted 25 December 2017 - 03:16 PM

Oh wow. Limit the visibility of a game that people don't know about...what a killer business strategy.

I’m sure GameStop helps with the publishing costs or cuts part of the retailer fee

dnl2ba  

dnl2ba

Posted 25 December 2017 - 03:43 PM

Ah, and Cities: Skylines is back to $19.99, too. Time to roll the dice again on whether I'll get a gutted copy!

CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted 25 December 2017 - 04:27 PM

I’m sure GameStop helps with the publishing costs or cuts part of the retailer fee


Yeah I could see that. Though I doubt they only funded the Xbox One version of City Skylines. Certainly is a unique move. But IMO pretty fruitless. They should stick to retail-exclusive versions of games people actually want, as Best Buy does with steelbooks, printed manuals, and other extras.

The Questyen  

The Questyen

Posted 25 December 2017 - 04:44 PM

Yeah I could see that. Though I doubt they only funded the Xbox One version of City Skylines. Certainly is a unique move. But IMO pretty fruitless. They should stick to retail-exclusive versions of games people actually want, as Best Buy does with steelbooks, printed manuals, and other extras.


Sounds like you know more about releasing games and business models than game publishers so I'm surprised you're not in the business.

Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted 25 December 2017 - 04:56 PM

Amazon matched the Agents of Mayhem price

https://www.amazon.c...14220877&sr=1-1

 

 


Kev Cyberpunk  

Kev Cyberpunk

Posted 25 December 2017 - 06:22 PM

I think I'll pass, new Saints Row coming up after this flop:


PimpBot2000  

PimpBot2000

Posted Today, 12:57 AM

Updated with the XBone versions.


sk3tchcom  

sk3tchcom

Posted Today, 01:09 AM

S&H kills it on GS (SAVER is $24.99 minimum) and Amazon is back up to $19.99 for X1.


soonersfan60  

soonersfan60

Posted Today, 01:18 AM

Is that seriously the Agents of Mayhem game in that trailer?


