The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Uncharted 4 Libertalia Collectors Edition Target clearance 59.98 20% extra for RED card

By boivinator, Yesterday, 05:29 PM
Uncharted collector edition

#1 boivinator  

boivinator

Posted Yesterday, 05:29 PM

Looks like target clearance has the uncharted 4 libertalia for $59.98 regular or about $48 for red card holders. Cheapest I’ve found

#2 boivinator  

boivinator

Posted Yesterday, 05:31 PM

Pic

#3 srac84  

srac84

Posted Yesterday, 05:51 PM

on the website too 

https://www.target.c...424#lnk=sametab


#4 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted Yesterday, 09:33 PM

Also $39.97 at GameStop if you can find one in stores.
