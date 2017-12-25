XB1 Assassins Creed Unity for 80 cents
https://www.cdkeys.c...aref=slickdeals
Thanks. Got one.
Always wanted this crappy game but I kept on telling myself "$0.80 or bust."
Nice SD Referal link.
Win####
how long does it take to get a code? I made the order and paypal showed the transaction but the site kind of went haywire and I never got an order confirmation?
Most major bugs are ironed out. It's an AC game--don't expect anymore or less. I enjoyed it more than AC: Syndicate, but I wouldn't call it (or any AC game) a must play experience either. Maybe Origins changes my opinion.
Runs great on the X1X. Still a pretty game, albeit no 4k or HDR option.
Definitely my least favorite AC game, but not due to glitches. I don't like they changes they made to the AC formula vs previous entries in favor of co-op. I beat the story missions 100% with all optional challenges completed, yet I don't have enough "sync points" to purchase abilities that have been unlocked from the start in previous games unless I find a co-op partner to earn sync points with. It's tedious.
At that price, it's worth trying if you have even the slightest interest in the AC franchise.
That is a good point. I remember you had to unlock the 'blending in with the crowd on a bench' using sync points, which was annoying since it seemed to be such a basic ability.