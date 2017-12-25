Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

XB1 Assassins Creed Unity for 80 cents

By christianrrios, Yesterday, 05:34 PM

#1 christianrrios   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   11 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

christianrrios

Posted Yesterday, 05:34 PM

Digital download

https://www.cdkeys.c...aref=slickdeals

#2 DickDangus   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   946 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

DickDangus

Posted Yesterday, 05:38 PM

Thanks. Got one.

 

Always wanted this crappy game but I kept on telling myself "$0.80 or bust."


#3 bickle   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   767 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

bickle

Posted Yesterday, 05:51 PM

$0.40 is my buy-in price

#4 FissFiss   Meow CAGiversary!   8249 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

FissFiss

Posted Yesterday, 05:52 PM

Nice SD Referal link.

 

Win####


#5 darkragnorok  

darkragnorok

Posted Yesterday, 06:04 PM

how long does it take to get a code? I made the order and paypal showed the transaction but the site kind of went haywire and I never got an order confirmation? 


#6 christianrrios   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   11 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

christianrrios

Posted Yesterday, 06:14 PM

@darkragnorok it's usually within minutes to recieve. I've had problems using PayPal on their site before though, when I made an account and used my debit card directly fixed it.

#7 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Yesterday, 06:33 PM

It's down to .79, buy buy buy

#8 1mhot3K   DealHunter CAG Veteran   83 Posts   Joined 0.9 Years Ago  

1mhot3K

Posted Yesterday, 06:55 PM

After grabbing it at $1.29 last year, I’d say this price sounds about right!

#9 Vap   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1637 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

Vap

Posted Yesterday, 06:59 PM

I know it's only .80 cents. But this game freaking blows, and I love assassin's Creed.

#10 PeeDeeJay   Who stole my hat? CAGiversary!   736 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

PeeDeeJay

Posted Yesterday, 08:21 PM

Might want to remove the part of the link that refers slickdeals.

#11 Troe123  

Troe123

Posted Yesterday, 09:32 PM

Most major bugs are ironed out. It's an AC game--don't expect anymore or less. I enjoyed it more than AC: Syndicate, but I wouldn't call it (or any AC game) a must play experience either. Maybe Origins changes my opinion.

 

Runs great on the X1X. Still a pretty game, albeit no 4k or HDR option.


#12 Blabadon   I just like video games CAGiversary!   2274 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

Blabadon

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM

How does the site die right when I open it

fekhvr.jpg

LifeSONG.png

#13 Luriden   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1279 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

Luriden

Posted Yesterday, 10:46 PM

Definitely my least favorite AC game, but not due to glitches. I don't like they changes they made to the AC formula vs previous entries in favor of co-op. I beat the story missions 100% with all optional challenges completed, yet I don't have enough "sync points" to purchase abilities that have been unlocked from the start in previous games unless I find a co-op partner to earn sync points with. It's tedious.

 

At that price, it's worth trying if you have even the slightest interest in the AC franchise.


1105302.png

#14 Vap   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1637 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

Vap

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

Definitely my least favorite AC game, but not due to glitches. I don't like they changes they made to the AC formula vs previous entries in favor of co-op. I beat the story missions 100% with all optional challenges completed, yet I don't have enough "sync points" to purchase abilities that have been unlocked from the start in previous games unless I find a co-op partner to earn sync points with. It's tedious.

At that price, it's worth trying if you have even the slightest interest in the AC franchise.


That is a good point. I remember you had to unlock the 'blending in with the crowd on a bench' using sync points, which was annoying since it seemed to be such a basic ability.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy