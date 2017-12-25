Official Collector's Edition
Compilation IX - 2018
Includes Books, Consoles, Controllers, Games & Steelbooks
Anthology Index:

Deals: (Updated 12/25/17)

FAQ:

Legend:

Patch Notes: (Updated 12/25/17)
Legend: Patch Notes: (Updated 12/25/17)
Patch Notes: (Updated 12/25/17)
The Everything List of 2018
___________________________________________________________________
[:January:]
2nd: Art of Atari (Signed Edition): [Book - Amazon, Target]
25th: Dragon's Crown Pro Royal Package: [CE - AmiAmi, Nin-Nin-Game, Nippon-Yasan, Play-Asia]
26th: Monster Hunter World Steelbook: [Amazon DE]
26th: Monster Hunter World Collector's Edition: [EB Games AU, Gamestop, Gamestop DE, Nin-Nin-Game , Nin-Nin-Game 2, Play-Asia]
26th: Dragon Ball FighterZ Collector's Edition: [Amazon, Bandai Namco, Best Buy, Gamestop]
26th: Monster Hunter World: Liolaeus PS4 Pro Edition: [Nin-Nin-Game, Play-Asia, Sony Japan]
30th: Dissida Final Fantasy NT: Steelbook Brawler Edition: [SB - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
30th: Dissida Final Fantasy NT: Ultimate Collector's Edition: [Gamestop, Square Enix Store]
___________________________________________________________________
[:February:]
6th: Shadow of the Colossus Special Edition: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
6th: Sea of Thieves Xbox Controller: [Amazon, Gamestop, Microsoft]
09th: The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia Collector's Edition: [Amazon DE]
13th: Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Launch Edition: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
13th: The Longest 5 Minutes: [CE - NISA, NISA EU]
13th: Kingdom Come Deliverance Collector's Edition: [Amazon DE, Amazon FR, EB Games AU]
15th: The Secret of Mana Collector's Edition: [CE - Nin-Nin-Game, Nippon-Yasan, Trader Games FR]
16th: Bayonetta 2 Special Edition: [Amazon FR, Amazon UK, GAME, EB Games AU, Play-Asia, Xzone CZ]
16th: Bayonetta 2 Non-Stop Climax Edition: [Amazon JP, Amazon JP 2, AmiAmi, Nin-Nin-Game, Nin-Nin-Game 2 (No Games), Play-Asia]
23rd: Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Collector's Edition: [Amazon DE]
23rd: Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Phantom Edition: [Bandai Store]
26th: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Art of Revolution: [Book - Square Enix Store]
27th: Skylanders: A Portal Master's Guide to Skylands: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million]
___________________________________________________________________
[:March:]
6th: The Art of Ratchet & Clank: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million]
20th: Sea of Thieves: In Universe: [Book - Amazon]
20th: The Art of Sea of Thieves: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million]
20th: Titan Quest: Collector's Edition: [Amazon]
20th: Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Launch Edition: [CE - [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
20th: Yakuza 6: The Song of Life After Hours Premium Edition: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]
23rd: Ni No Kuni II Steelbook Edition: [JB Hi-Fi]
23rd: Ni No Kuni II Prince Edition: [SB - Amazon DE, GAME]
23rd: Ni No Kuni II Premium Edition: [CE - Amazon, Bandai Namco, Gamestop]
23rd: Ni No Kuni II King's Edition: [CE - Amazon DE, Amazon ES, Amazon UK, GAME, Rice Digital, ShopTo]
23rd: Ni No Kuni II Collector's Edition: [CE - Amazon, Bandai Namco, Best Buy, Gamestop]
27th: The Crash Bandicoot Files: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble , Books-a-Million]
27th: The Alliance Alive Launch Edition: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy, EB Games]
27th: Atelier Lydie & Suelle Limited Edition: [NISA, NISA EU]
27th: World of Warcraft Chronicle 3: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million]
27th: Far Cry 5: [CE - Ubisoft] [Book - Amazon, Gamestop] [SB - Amazon, Gamestop]
27th: Far Cry 5 The Father Edition: [CE - Amazon DE, Amazon UK, EB Games AU, OzGameShop, Ubisoft EU]
27th: Far Cry 5 Resistance Edition: [CE - Gamestop]
___________________________________________________________________
[:April:]
13th: We Happy Few: [CE Info - Neowin]
24th: The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million]
24th: The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million]
___________________________________________________________________
[:May:]
8th: Conans Exiles Collector's Edition: [Amazon DE, Gamestop DE]
___________________________________________________________________
[:June:]
5th: Final Fantasy Ultimania Archive Volume 1: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million]
30th: God of War Prima Collector's Guide: [Amazon, Amazon CA, Gamestop]
30th: The Art of God of War: [Book - Amazon]
30th: The Art of God of War Exclusive Edition: [Book - Playstation Gear]
___________________________________________________________________
[:July:]
5th: One Piece Color Walk Compendium: East Blue to Skypiea: [Book - Amazon]
___________________________________________________________________
[:TBA:]
TBA: Biomutant Collector's Edition: [Amazon, Amazon DE]
TBA: Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory Exemplary Edition: [NISA]
TBA: Mario Kart 8 Steelbook: [Info - Nintendo Wire]
TBA: Penny Punching Princess Limited Edition: [NISA, NISA EU]
TBA: The Lost Child Limited Edition: [NISA]
TBA: The Witch & The Hundred Knight 2 Limited Edition: [NISA, NISA EU]
TBA: The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Limited Edition Bundle: [Amazon, NISA]