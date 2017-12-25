Official Collector's Edition Compilation IX - 2018

What is this thread? A massive collection of limited edition games & other attributing items, included with links.

What about other CEs that have been announced? Give me a minute. It takes a bit of time to format the title, price, date, & retailer links in correctly.

Legend: (OOS) = Out of Stock

CE = Collector's Edition Game

Book = Strategy Guide, Art Book, and/or Lore Book

SB = Steelbook

Anything linked means it exists. If not it hasn't been announced yet. Spoiler Patch Notes: (Updated 12/25/17) 12/25/18 - Version 1.0 IXth Collector's Edition Compilation thread created. Spoiler



The Everything List of 2018

___________________________________________________________________

[:January:]

2nd: Art of Atari (Signed Edition): [Book - Amazon, Target]

25th: Dragon's Crown Pro Royal Package: [CE - AmiAmi, Nin-Nin-Game, Nippon-Yasan, Play-Asia]

26th: Monster Hunter World Steelbook: [Amazon DE]

26th: Monster Hunter World Collector's Edition: [EB Games AU, Gamestop, Gamestop DE, Nin-Nin-Game , Nin-Nin-Game 2, Play-Asia]

26th: Dragon Ball FighterZ Collector's Edition: [Amazon, Bandai Namco, Best Buy, Gamestop]

26th: Monster Hunter World: Liolaeus PS4 Pro Edition: [Nin-Nin-Game, Play-Asia, Sony Japan]

30th: Dissida Final Fantasy NT: Steelbook Brawler Edition: [SB - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]

30th: Dissida Final Fantasy NT: Ultimate Collector's Edition: [Gamestop, Square Enix Store]

___________________________________________________________________

[:February:]

6th: Shadow of the Colossus Special Edition: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]

6th: Sea of Thieves Xbox Controller: [Amazon, Gamestop, Microsoft]

09th: The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia Collector's Edition: [Amazon DE]

13th: Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Launch Edition: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]

13th: The Longest 5 Minutes: [CE - NISA, NISA EU]

13th: Kingdom Come Deliverance Collector's Edition: [Amazon DE, Amazon FR, EB Games AU]

15th: The Secret of Mana Collector's Edition: [CE - Nin-Nin-Game, Nippon-Yasan, Trader Games FR]

16th: Bayonetta 2 Special Edition: [Amazon FR, Amazon UK, GAME, EB Games AU, Play-Asia, Xzone CZ]

16th: Bayonetta 2 Non-Stop Climax Edition: [Amazon JP, Amazon JP 2, AmiAmi, Nin-Nin-Game, Nin-Nin-Game 2 (No Games), Play-Asia]

23rd: Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Collector's Edition: [Amazon DE]

23rd: Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Phantom Edition: [Bandai Store]

26th: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Art of Revolution: [Book - Square Enix Store]

27th: Skylanders: A Portal Master's Guide to Skylands: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million]

___________________________________________________________________

[:March:]

6th: The Art of Ratchet & Clank: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million]

20th: Sea of Thieves: In Universe: [Book - Amazon]

20th: The Art of Sea of Thieves: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million]

20th: Titan Quest: Collector's Edition: [Amazon]

20th: Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Launch Edition: [CE - [Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]

20th: Yakuza 6: The Song of Life After Hours Premium Edition: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop]

23rd: Ni No Kuni II Steelbook Edition: [JB Hi-Fi]

23rd: Ni No Kuni II Prince Edition: [SB - Amazon DE, GAME]

23rd: Ni No Kuni II Premium Edition: [CE - Amazon, Bandai Namco, Gamestop]

23rd: Ni No Kuni II King's Edition: [CE - Amazon DE, Amazon ES, Amazon UK, GAME, Rice Digital, ShopTo]

23rd: Ni No Kuni II Collector's Edition: [CE - Amazon, Bandai Namco, Best Buy, Gamestop]

27th: The Crash Bandicoot Files: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble , Books-a-Million]

27th: The Alliance Alive Launch Edition: [CE - Amazon, Best Buy, EB Games]

27th: Atelier Lydie & Suelle Limited Edition: [NISA, NISA EU]

27th: World of Warcraft Chronicle 3: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million]

27th: Far Cry 5: [CE - Ubisoft] [Book - Amazon, Gamestop] [SB - Amazon, Gamestop]

27th: Far Cry 5 The Father Edition: [CE - Amazon DE, Amazon UK, EB Games AU, OzGameShop, Ubisoft EU]

27th: Far Cry 5 Resistance Edition: [CE - Gamestop]

___________________________________________________________________

[:April:]

13th: We Happy Few: [CE Info - Neowin]

24th: The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million]

24th: The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million]

___________________________________________________________________

[:May:]

8th: Conans Exiles Collector's Edition: [Amazon DE, Gamestop DE]

___________________________________________________________________

[:June:]

5th: Final Fantasy Ultimania Archive Volume 1: [Book - Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million]

30th: God of War Prima Collector's Guide: [Amazon, Amazon CA, Gamestop]

30th: The Art of God of War: [Book - Amazon]

30th: The Art of God of War Exclusive Edition: [Book - Playstation Gear]

___________________________________________________________________

[:July:]

5th: One Piece Color Walk Compendium: East Blue to Skypiea: [Book - Amazon]

___________________________________________________________________

[:TBA:]

TBA: Biomutant Collector's Edition: [Amazon, Amazon DE]

TBA: Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory Exemplary Edition: [NISA]

TBA: Mario Kart 8 Steelbook: [Info - Nintendo Wire]

TBA: Penny Punching Princess Limited Edition: [NISA, NISA EU]

TBA: The Lost Child Limited Edition: [NISA]

TBA: The Witch & The Hundred Knight 2 Limited Edition: [NISA, NISA EU]

TBA: The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Limited Edition Bundle: [Amazon, NISA]