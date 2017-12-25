Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Official Collector's Edition Compilation IX - 2018

By Vogyn, Yesterday, 07:33 PM

#1 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 07:33 PM

Official Collector's Edition

Compilation IX - 2018

Includes Books, Consoles, Controllers, Games & Steelbooks

 

Anthology Index: 

Spoiler

 

Deals: (Updated 12/25/17)

Spoiler

 

FAQ: 

Spoiler

 

Legend: 

Spoiler

 

Patch Notes: (Updated 12/25/17)

Spoiler

 

The Everything List of 2018

___________________________________________________________________

[:January:]

2nd: Art of Atari (Signed Edition): [Book - AmazonTarget]

25th: Dragon's Crown Pro Royal Package[CE - AmiAmiNin-Nin-GameNippon-YasanPlay-Asia]

26th: Monster Hunter World Steelbook: [Amazon DE]

26th: Monster Hunter World Collector's Edition: [EB Games AUGamestopGamestop DENin-Nin-Game , Nin-Nin-Game 2Play-Asia]

26th: Dragon Ball FighterZ Collector's Edition: [AmazonBandai NamcoBest BuyGamestop]

26th: Monster Hunter World: Liolaeus PS4 Pro Edition: [Nin-Nin-GamePlay-AsiaSony Japan]

30th: Dissida Final Fantasy NT: Steelbook Brawler Edition: [SB - AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

30th: Dissida Final Fantasy NT: Ultimate Collector's Edition: [GamestopSquare Enix Store]

___________________________________________________________________

[:February:]

6th: Shadow of the Colossus Special Edition: [CE - AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

6th: Sea of Thieves Xbox Controller: [AmazonGamestopMicrosoft]

09th: The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia Collector's Edition: [Amazon DE]

13th: Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Launch Edition: [CE - AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

13th: The Longest 5 Minutes: [CE - NISANISA EU]

13th: Kingdom Come Deliverance Collector's Edition: [Amazon DEAmazon FREB Games AU]

15th: The Secret of Mana Collector's Edition: [CE - Nin-Nin-GameNippon-YasanTrader Games FR]

16th: Bayonetta 2 Special Edition: [Amazon FRAmazon UKGAMEEB Games AUPlay-AsiaXzone CZ]

16th: Bayonetta 2 Non-Stop Climax Edition: [Amazon JPAmazon JP 2AmiAmiNin-Nin-GameNin-Nin-Game 2 (No Games), Play-Asia]

23rd: Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Collector's Edition: [Amazon DE]

23rd: Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Phantom Edition: [Bandai Store]

26th: Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Art of Revolution: [Book - Square Enix Store]

27th: Skylanders: A Portal Master's Guide to Skylands: [Book - AmazonBarnes & NobleBooks-a-Million]

___________________________________________________________________

[:March:]

6th: The Art of Ratchet & Clank: [Book - AmazonBarnes & NobleBooks-a-Million]

20th: Sea of Thieves: In Universe: [Book - Amazon]

20th: The Art of Sea of Thieves: [Book - AmazonBarnes & NobleBooks-a-Million]

20th: Titan Quest: Collector's Edition: [Amazon]

20th: Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Launch Edition: [CE - [AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

20th: Yakuza 6: The Song of Life After Hours Premium Edition: [CE - AmazonBest BuyGamestop]

23rd: Ni No Kuni II Steelbook Edition: [JB Hi-Fi]

23rd: Ni No Kuni II Prince Edition: [SB - Amazon DEGAME]

23rd: Ni No Kuni II Premium Edition: [CE - AmazonBandai NamcoGamestop]

23rd: Ni No Kuni II King's Edition: [CE - Amazon DEAmazon ESAmazon UKGAMERice DigitalShopTo]

23rd: Ni No Kuni II Collector's Edition: [CE - AmazonBandai NamcoBest BuyGamestop]

27th: The Crash Bandicoot Files: [Book - AmazonBarnes & Noble , Books-a-Million]

27th: The Alliance Alive Launch Edition: [CE - AmazonBest BuyEB Games]

27th: Atelier Lydie & Suelle Limited Edition: [NISANISA EU]

27th: World of Warcraft Chronicle 3: [Book - AmazonBarnes & NobleBooks-a-Million]

27th: Far Cry 5: [CE - Ubisoft] [Book - AmazonGamestop] [SB - AmazonGamestop]

27th: Far Cry 5 The Father Edition: [CE - Amazon DEAmazon UKEB Games AUOzGameShopUbisoft EU]

27th: Far Cry 5 Resistance Edition: [CE - Gamestop]

___________________________________________________________________

[:April:]

13th: We Happy Few: [CE Info - Neowin]

24th: The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia: [Book - AmazonBarnes & NobleBooks-a-Million]

24th: The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition: [Book - AmazonBarnes & NobleBooks-a-Million]

___________________________________________________________________

[:May:]

8th: Conans Exiles Collector's Edition: [Amazon DEGamestop DE]

___________________________________________________________________

[:June:]

5th: Final Fantasy Ultimania Archive Volume 1: [Book - AmazonBarnes & NobleBooks-a-Million]

30th: God of War Prima Collector's Guide: [AmazonAmazon CAGamestop]

30th: The Art of God of War: [Book - Amazon]

30th: The Art of God of War Exclusive Edition: [Book - Playstation Gear]

___________________________________________________________________

[:July:]

5th: One Piece Color Walk Compendium: East Blue to Skypiea: [Book - Amazon]

___________________________________________________________________

[:TBA:]

TBA: Biomutant Collector's Edition: [AmazonAmazon DE]

TBA: Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory Exemplary Edition: [NISA]

TBA: Mario Kart 8 Steelbook: [Info - Nintendo Wire]

TBA: Penny Punching Princess Limited Edition: [NISANISA EU]

TBA: The Lost Child Limited Edition: [NISA]

TBA: The Witch & The Hundred Knight 2 Limited Edition: [NISANISA EU]

TBA: The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Limited Edition Bundle: [AmazonNISA]


#2 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 07:33 PM

Official Collector's Edition Gaming Treasury

January - March

 

Dragon's Crown Pro Royal Package - 01/25/18 - ¥12,800   :ps4:

Dragons-Crown-Pro-LE.jpg

 

Dragon Ball FighterZ CollectorZ Edition - 01/26/18 - $139.99    :ps4:    :xb1: 

3276655-7384387184-81RhE.jpg

 

 

Monster Hunter World Collector's Edition - 01/26/18 - $149.99   :ps4:   :xb1:

Monster-Hunter-World_2017_09-07-17_005.j

 

 

Dissida Final Fantasy NT: Ultimate Collector's Edition - 01/30/18 - $179.99   :ps4:

OBzxobZdDSDA_CE_Beauty_795_780_KR.jpg

 

 

Shadow of the Colossus Special Edition - 02/06/18 - $49.99   :ps4:

91dcIvknQyL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia - 02/09/18 - EUR 99.99   :ps4: 

81waba6zmrL._SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Launch Edition - 02/13/18 - $39.99      :3ds:

Radiant-Historia-Perfect-Chronology_2017

 

The Longest Five Minutes Limited Edition - 02/13/18 - $54.99      :switch: 

l5m_3d_themed-pegi-_eng_88e957ef-2aef-46

 

 

 

Kingdom Come Deliverance Collector's Edition  - 02/13/18 - EUR 79.99   :ps4:   :xb1:   :pc: 

91lLeMWT3DL._SL1500_.jpg

 

 

The Secret of Mana Collector's Edition - 02/15/18 - $182    :ps4:   :vita: 

som-1503694558046_1280w.png

 

 

Bayonetta 2 Special Edition - 02/16/18 - £69.99   :switch:

bayonetta.jpg

 

 

Bayonetta 2 Non-Stop Climax Edition - 02/16/18 - ¥9,980   :switch:

DQfn4kAW0AABvFl.jpg

 

 

 

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Phantom Edition - 02/23/18 - $99.99   :ps4:   :xb1:

cd8a034aa6ae0b9e1f8eb3dd86c76a20_1920_KR

 

 

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Collector's Edition - 02/23/18 - TBA   :ps4:   :xb1:

81fJ36juBiL._SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Titan Quest: Collector's Edition - 03/20/18 - $109.99+   :ps4:   :xb1:   :pc: 

91kUjjh04bL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Launch Edition - 03/20/18 - $59.99    :ps4:

Y6_glam_LE_rev_1502933561.jpg

 

 

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life After Hours Premium Edition - 03/20/18 - $89.99   :ps4:

Y6_glam_comp_1502933556.jpg

 

 

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Premium Edition - 03/23/18 - $79.99    :ps4: 

46bd7f1b383693d9ec29058049f49479_1920_KR

 

 

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - King's Edition - 03/23/18 - £139.99    :ps4:     :pc: 

Ni_No_Kuni_II_Kings_Edition.jpg

 

 

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Collector's Edition - 03/23/18 - $199.99    :ps4: 

Ni_No_Kuni_II_Collectors_Edition.jpg

 

 

 

The Alliance Alive Launch Edition - 03/27/18 - $39.99   :3ds:

81BjV43azyL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Atelier Lydie & Suelle LImited Edition - 03/27/18 - $99.99   :ps4:   :switch: 

atb3_3d_nsw_white-esrb-_rp_.jpg

 

 

Far Cry 5: The Father Edition - 03/27/18 - $179.99   :ps4:   :xb1:   :pc:

91925p6Z3wL._SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Far Cry 5 Hope County Edition - 03/27/18 - $179.99    :ps4:    :xb1:    :pc: 

FarCry-720x404.jpg

 

 

Far Cry 5 Resistance Edition - 03/27/18 - $199.99   :ps4:   :xb1:

158283b.jpg

 


#3 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 07:34 PM

Official Collector's Edition Gaming Treasury

April - December

 

We Happy Few Collector's Set - 04/13/18 - $149.99 (No Game Included)

1502965118_we-happy-few-collectors-editi

 

 

Conan Exiles Collector's Edition - 05/08/18 - $79.99€   :ps4:   :xb1:   :pc:

collector-1024x637.jpg

 

 

Penny Punching Princess Limited Edition - Spring TBA - $59.99    :switch: 

penny-punching-princess-limited-edition.

 

 

The Lost Child Limited Edition - Spring TBA - $59.99   :ps4:

LC_3D_Themed_SET-ESRB-_RP__1200px.jpg

 

 

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case Limited Edition Bundle - TBA - $89.99   :ps4: 

sil2-pe_2.jpg

 

 

Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory Exemplary Edition - TBA - $59.99   :ps4:  fl_us_nsw_full.jpg

 

The Witch & The Hundred Knight 2 Limited Edition - TBA - $79.99   :ps4:

whk2_3d_white-usa-_rnf_.jpg

 

Biomutant Collector's Edition - TBA - $119.99   :ps4:   :xb1: 

81eIypZYdFL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 


#4 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 07:35 PM

Official Collector's Edition Book Corner

 

Art of Atari (Signed Edition) - $59.99 - 01/02/18

61oQE127rXL._SX437_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

 

Dissida Final Fantasy NT: Prima Collector's Edition Guide - $39.99 - 01/30/18

Dissida.png

 

 

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Art of Revolution - $39.99 - 02/26/18

DRWVQwQUQAASeFi.jpg

 

 

Skylanders: A Portal Master's Guide to Skylands - $19.99 - 02/27/18

51Hjh5F9tvL.jpg

 

 

The Art of Ratchet & Clank - $39.99 - 03/06/18

51Zf3m1z8iL._SX373_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

 

Sea of Thieves: In Universe - $29.95 - 03/20/18

51OCXWu1SDL.jpg

 

The Art of Sea of Thieves - $39.99 - 03/20/18

51-SCZd2QKL.jpg

 

 

The Crash Bandicoot Files: How Willy the Wombat Sparked Marsupial Mania - $29.99 - 03/27/18

515lQm3kGlL._SX384_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

 

Far Cry 5 Prima Collector's Edition Guide - $39.99 - 03/27/18

FarCry5_05312017_0011.jpg

 

 

World of Warcraft Chronicle 3 - $39.99 - 03/27/18

519BrX7XjoL._SX370_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

 

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia - 04/24/18

https%3A%2F%2Fblueprint-api-production.s

 

The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition - $79.99 - 04/24/18

bawr5tajxhahtnzbwnti.jpg

 

 

Final Fantasy Ultimania Archive Volume 1 - $39.99 - 06/05/18

51ETvaSB9cL._SX373_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg

 

 

God of War Prima Collector's Guide Edition - $39.99 - 06/30/18

81FEUoBSi4L._AC_UL320_SR198,320_.jpg

 

The Art of God of War - $39.99 - 06/30/18

61PaFC6rtnL.jpg

 

The Art of God of War Exclusive Edition - $79.99 - 06/30/18

23508010_133783300657270_640996707554820

 

 

One Piece Color Walk Compendium: East Blue to Skypiea - $39.99 - 07/05/18

CW-7-banner-1-1-810x320.jpg

 


#5 Avengeme  

Avengeme

Posted Yesterday, 07:35 PM

Dreamer? Is that you?

#6 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 07:36 PM

Official Steelbook Completionists Guide

 

Monster Hunter World Steelbook - 01/26/17 - EUR 14.99

monster-hunter-world-steelbook-thumb.jpg

 

 

Dissida Final Fantasy NT: Steelbook Brawler Edition - 01/30/18 - $59.99  :ps4: 

Final-Fantasy-Dissidia-NT_Steelbook-Braw

 

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Steelbook Edition - 03/23/18 - $89.99  :ps4: 

222542.jpg

 

 

Far Cry 5 Steelbook Gold Edition - 03/27/18 - $99.99  :ps4:  :xb1: 

910gcwaEcfL._SX342_.jpg

 


#7 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 07:36 PM

Official Limited Edition Console & Controller Hub

 

Playstation 4 Pro Monster Hunter World Liolaeus Edition - $443.72 - 01/26/18  :ps4: 

8tnu010000bhmuhs.png

 

 

Sea of Thieves Xbox Controller - $74.99 - 02/06/18  :xb1:  :pc: 

b305720b-987a-4b27-8bec-f196337501f6.jpg

 


#8 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 07:37 PM

Official Graveyard Edition

 

Old Official Collector's Edition Compilations

VIII - 2017 & 2018

VII - 2017

VI - 2016 & 2017

V - 2016

IV - 2015 & 2016

III - 2014 & 2015

II - 2013 & 2014

I - 2011, 2012, & 2013


#9 ghost1914  

ghost1914

Posted Yesterday, 07:39 PM

new thread smell. thank you.


#10 Vogyn  

Vogyn

Posted Yesterday, 07:40 PM

Should be a lot cleaner w/o any 2017 stuff. Wasn't fast enough to post everything in succession. This will be the official one for next year. 


#11 Nick51705  

Nick51705

Posted Yesterday, 07:44 PM

Merry Christmas! Thanks for all of your hard work, Vogyn! I look forward to getting a lot of CEs in 2018.

#12 BloodiedWraith  

BloodiedWraith

Posted Yesterday, 07:50 PM

Oh shit, didn't realize there was a Monster Hunter World steelbook anywhere. Was pissed the US collector's edition didn't have one. Well, just ordered it. Thanks!


#13 Commodore Wheeler  

Commodore Wheeler

Posted Yesterday, 07:54 PM

Looks great Vogyn!

#14 Supplice  

Supplice

Posted Yesterday, 08:07 PM

Great job!


#15 Captain Urahara  

Captain Urahara

Posted Yesterday, 08:17 PM

Fantastic job just as before! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everybody!


#16 ihadmail  

ihadmail

Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM

Monster Hunter World Steelbook Amazon.de (In Stock) Ships 1/26/18

 

EDIT: Missed that this was in the main list. They now have an image if you want to put it in the Steelbook section also.

 

 

If you order only one, it'll be shipped in a sticky piece of thin cardboard that's folded over on itself. This is how my Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein II steelbooks both came.


#17 theemadgamer  

theemadgamer

Posted Yesterday, 09:05 PM

Mmmmm, Happy New Year!

 

Thanks for all of your effort, much appreciated.


#18 Covnam  

Covnam

Posted Yesterday, 09:40 PM

Great job on the new thread!


#19 ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Yesterday, 09:43 PM

I like stars.

#20 itzd4n  

itzd4n

Posted Yesterday, 11:17 PM

Happy holidays everyone!

qnwz8j.jpg

 

#21 RPGamer246  

RPGamer246

Posted Yesterday, 11:21 PM

Awesome new thread!

#22 BlackRockWaifu  

BlackRockWaifu

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM

New thread smell! Thanks OP!


#23 kickalillas2  

kickalillas2

Posted Today, 12:53 AM

Wow. Smells fresh and clean in here. Keep up the good work.

#24 ShadowAssassin  

ShadowAssassin

Posted Today, 01:10 AM

Making an effort to cut down on my CE purchases this year even more. Will be cancelling my Monster Hunter CE, so I'm sure it'll come back in stock for those who want it. The thing is a crap CE IMO.


#25 SgtWiggles  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 01:34 AM

Making an effort to cut down on my CE purchases this year even more. Will be cancelling my Monster Hunter CE, so I'm sure it'll come back in stock for those who want it. The thing is a crap CE IMO.


Dunno man, Monster Hunter stuff is already rare in the U.S. I feel like with the hype of current and new fans this one might go either way.

Id rather be safe than sorry, especially if it has exclusive dlc

#26 Thrakker  

Thrakker

Posted Today, 01:37 AM

Thanks for all your hard work and organization!


