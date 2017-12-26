Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

- - - - -

Assassin's Creed Origins $29.99 GameStop.com (PS4, Xbone)

By CaoPi, Today, 02:35 AM

#1 CaoPi  

CaoPi

Posted Today, 02:35 AM

PS4

https://m.gamestop.c...-origins/149554

Xbone

https://m.gamestop.c...-origins/149554



 



#2 boivinator  

boivinator

Posted Today, 02:55 AM

Is this game worth picking up now? Heard good things but I’m just so busy with current games.

#3 Sstew  

Sstew

Posted Today, 03:27 AM

Tempted to jump on this price, but my current "Open world" backlog is way too huge. I know Ubisoft titles usually drop sooner than later but this seems like a solid price. 


#4 Sigma  

Sigma

Posted Today, 03:28 AM

Is this game worth picking up now? Heard good things but I’m just so busy with current games.


I really enjoy it. It's definitely the best game in the series in quite some time and possibly my favorite. I think it's well worth $30 but it's also a very dense game full of things to do and see. It's definitely not been good for my backlog.





 

#5 Chuck Stank  

Chuck Stank

Posted Today, 03:47 AM

I’m currently enjoying the hell out of this game. Since Black Friday, I’ve been taking a “one game at a time approach” and this is my current game. Have about 27 hours in so far and feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface. I’m enjoying exploring and doing all the side quests before I move on too much in the storyline.
Posted Image

#6 likeme  

likeme

Posted Today, 03:55 AM

BB time for you to price match

#7 tightclaws  

tightclaws

Posted Today, 03:55 AM

Just bought from BB 31.99 DOH
Posted Image

#8 awp  

awp

Posted Today, 04:02 AM

Honestly do think this is my favorite in the series. And if you have an Xbox One X, holy crap is it a showpiece.

Anyway, great game and easily recommended at $30.

#9 CaoPi  

CaoPi

Posted Today, 05:17 AM

I’m currently enjoying the hell out of this game. Since Black Friday, I’ve been taking a “one game at a time approach” and this is my current game. Have about 27 hours in so far and feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface. I’m enjoying exploring and doing all the side quests before I move on too much in the storyline.


Heard the story doesn't stand out compared to the past AC games.



 



#10 kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted Today, 05:17 AM

This Assassin's Creed game is the best since Black Flag. I've played all of the AC games and this is one of my favorite games now. I loved Black Flag, but the others were a bit tedious. It feels different, but it still feels like an Assassin's Creed game. The combat is much more fun than in previous games, imo. It's an awesome game and I'm glad I picked it up during BF. That being said, I enjoyed the story of AC: Origins more than the Black Flag storyline. It was a fun game.

#11 1mhot3K  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 02:29 PM

Playing Final Fantasy XV. I just finish AC Unity....definitely feel burnt from the series. I have AC Syndicate & Dark Souls 3 looking at me and new there’s more to work towards.
