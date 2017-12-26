Assassin's Creed Origins $29.99 GameStop.com (PS4, Xbone)

Posted Today, 05:17 AM

This Assassin's Creed game is the best since Black Flag. I've played all of the AC games and this is one of my favorite games now. I loved Black Flag, but the others were a bit tedious. It feels different, but it still feels like an Assassin's Creed game. The combat is much more fun than in previous games, imo. It's an awesome game and I'm glad I picked it up during BF. That being said, I enjoyed the story of AC: Origins more than the Black Flag storyline. It was a fun game.

