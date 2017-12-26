Assassin's Creed Origins $29.99 GameStop.com (PS4, Xbone)
Tempted to jump on this price, but my current "Open world" backlog is way too huge. I know Ubisoft titles usually drop sooner than later but this seems like a solid price.
Is this game worth picking up now? Heard good things but I’m just so busy with current games.
I really enjoy it. It's definitely the best game in the series in quite some time and possibly my favorite. I think it's well worth $30 but it's also a very dense game full of things to do and see. It's definitely not been good for my backlog.
Anyway, great game and easily recommended at $30.
I’m currently enjoying the hell out of this game. Since Black Friday, I’ve been taking a “one game at a time approach” and this is my current game. Have about 27 hours in so far and feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface. I’m enjoying exploring and doing all the side quests before I move on too much in the storyline.
Heard the story doesn't stand out compared to the past AC games.
