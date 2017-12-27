Jump to content

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

PC Gaming Race- 20% Off ENTIRE Store (Keyboards, Mouse Mats, Wrist Rests)

By ProcessingStrength, Today, 01:37 PM

#1 ProcessingStrength  

ProcessingStrength

Posted Today, 01:37 PM

Just saw this deal.  Their keyboards are sweep, love their mouse mats as well.

 

https://www.pcgaming...inter-sale-2017


#2 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted Today, 02:19 PM

Just saw it huh? Started 2 topics both about this site.


#3 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Today, 02:32 PM

Where are you seeing a second topic?  I see one in November he started.  He said he just saw the deal, not the site.


