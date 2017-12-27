Jump to content

God of war 3 for PS4 at target clearance for 5.98

By thejuan&only, Yesterday, 04:43 PM

#1 thejuan&only  

thejuan&only

Posted Yesterday, 04:43 PM

Anyone looking for dirt cheap of god of war 3 check target clearance electronics

#2 alextastic   keepin' it real. CAGiversary!   1054 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

alextastic

Posted Yesterday, 05:08 PM

This is the only DPCI I can find:

https://brickseek.co...sku=207-34-0038

Not sure if it's not the right one, or there just aren't any in my area. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


#3 zebular   OG Gamer CAGiversary!   633 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

zebular

Posted Yesterday, 06:29 PM

$10 at GameStop right now if you're really wanting it.


