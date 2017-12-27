Anyone looking for dirt cheap of god of war 3 check target clearance electronics
God of war 3 for PS4 at target clearance for 5.98
By thejuan&only, Yesterday, 04:43 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:43 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:08 PM
This is the only DPCI I can find:
https://brickseek.co...sku=207-34-0038
Not sure if it's not the right one, or there just aren't any in my area. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Posted Yesterday, 06:29 PM
$10 at GameStop right now if you're really wanting it.