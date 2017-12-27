Xbox One S 500GB Bundles $140 After Target 30% Cartwheel - IN STORE ONLY

I bought an xbox on the strength of Forza Horizon 3 alone!!! However it was the A$$ Creed Origins bundle..



Any help on the getting the game cheap along with the Hot Wheels and Blizzard DLC(or are they called Add-On's?)



cheapest Ive found is basically $41 but then your paying for the How Wheels twice..





Also any idea if and when Xbox Live GOLD for $40 comes around? new to the whole xbox thing..



thanks in advance



oNe





p.s. For those of us who missed FREE TitanFall 2 with PUGH order, any other similar deals or is that gone?