Xbox One S 500GB Bundles $140 After Target 30% Cartwheel - IN STORE ONLY

GO, GO, GO!!
Xbox One S 500GB Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle
BrickSeek for bundle above
DCPI: 207-31-0055
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 07:12 PM
GO, GO, GO!!
Xbox One S 500GB Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle
BrickSeek for bundle above
DCPI: 207-31-0055
Posted Yesterday, 07:15 PM
I bought an xbox on the strength of Forza Horizon 3 alone!!! However it was the A$$ Creed Origins bundle..
Any help on the getting the game cheap along with the Hot Wheels and Blizzard DLC(or are they called Add-On's?)
cheapest Ive found is basically $41 but then your paying for the How Wheels twice..
Also any idea if and when Xbox Live GOLD for $40 comes around? new to the whole xbox thing..
thanks in advance
oNe
p.s. For those of us who missed FREE TitanFall 2 with PUGH order, any other similar deals or is that gone?
Posted Yesterday, 07:34 PM
Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM
I bought an xbox on the strength of Forza Horizon 3 alone!!! However it was the A$$ Creed Origins bundle..
Any help on the getting the game cheap along with the Hot Wheels and Blizzard DLC(or are they called Add-On's?)
cheapest Ive found is basically $41 but then your paying for the How Wheels twice..
Also any idea if and when Xbox Live GOLD for $40 comes around? new to the whole xbox thing..
thanks in advance
oNe
p.s. For those of us who missed FREE TitanFall 2 with PUGH order, any other similar deals or is that gone?
Posted Yesterday, 08:23 PM
this sounds good, but i'm tired of seeing the 500GB systems. move over that hurdle already and we should see only 1 and 2TB setups from the manufacturer
Posted Yesterday, 08:24 PM
My advice is have them price match their website then set up your Target app with a red card on your cartwheel barcode and buy some bedding sheets so you can say you’re getting the code scanned for that. It will auto do the discounts and apply it to your credit card with the cashier doing nothing. Return the bedding later.
It’s against their company policy to price match and cartwheel on the same transaction.
So you're saying the bundle is $279.99 in store and that $199.99 is just an online price. I'd rather not deal with this if that's the case.
Posted Yesterday, 08:28 PM
So you're saying the bundle is $279.99 in store and that $199.99 is just an online price. I'd rather not deal with this if that's the case.
The website reflects the price it should be in-store with Cartwheel added. It is not that price in the store. This is because you can't use Cartwheel online so they basically apply the discount for you online. People are double dipping here essentially. All I believe you need to do is get them to pricematch the website. Don't tell them about the Cartwheel and then have them scan the barcode. You can set a barcode for Cartwheel up with a Target redcard so it auto purchases and applies the cartwheel discount.
Posted Yesterday, 08:33 PM
The website reflects the price it should be in-store with Cartwheel added. It is not that price in the store. This is because you can't use Cartwheel online so they basically apply the discount for you online. People are double dipping here essentially. All I believe you need to do is get them to pricematch the website. Don't tell them about the Cartwheel and then have them scan the barcode. You can set a barcode for Cartwheel up with a Target redcard so it auto purchases and applies the cartwheel discount.
At the same time I just checked Best Buy and they have loads of bundles for $199.99 so I'm thinking this is Target being competitive and offering an additional 30% off the $200 base price point.
Posted Yesterday, 09:45 PM
All I believe you need to do is get them to pricematch the website. Don't tell them about the Cartwheel and then have them scan the barcode. You can set a barcode for Cartwheel up with a Target redcard so it auto purchases and applies the cartwheel discount.
This
Posted Yesterday, 09:45 PM
I did try to get this deal at my local Target, they are $279.99 in store, not $199.99. You can either use the cartwheel coupon to get it to $196 or price match the website, not both. Obviously they raised the price in junction with this coupon. No deal to be had here unless you get a willing employee to override the price.
Posted Yesterday, 10:47 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:50 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:52 PM
Sean Price gotta go back to boot camp with this weak ass deal
bwa haha, well played, DUCKDOWN in the house!!
but seriously my 2nd posting of a deal and I failed.. my bad
i jus need to give up trying to help, clearly i'm no good..
oNe tHoUsAnD