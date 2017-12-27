Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Ark: Survival Evolved for Playstation 4 new for $39.99

By boivinator, Yesterday, 08:10 PM
ark survival evolved playstation 4 ps4 video game

#1 boivinator  

boivinator

Posted Yesterday, 08:10 PM

Ark: Survival evolved brand new for Playstation 4 here is the link:

 

http://www.gameandsa...rvival-evolved/

 

If you want more info on this game here is a review it is a lot of fun and the bugs that plagued it earlier have been dealt with to a large degree:

 

http://www.ign.com/a...-evolved-review


#2 Gotenks   Keep an attitude to live up! CAGiversary!   234 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

Gotenks

Posted Yesterday, 08:49 PM

It's $35.99 on PSN.

 

https://store.playst...RKSEGAME0000000


1055940.png

#3 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted Today, 12:30 AM

Honestly, this game is awful if you aren't playing on a custom dedicated server.  It's a massive time sink for little reward if you play it vanilla.  Even ignoring how much of a technical disaster it is on console, it's just not a fun game to play with the default xp, taming, and gathering rates.  Before diving into the game, find a dedicated server to join with increased rates, or plan to setup/buy your own.

 

Just wanted to put this out there for anybody that has seen it here and there and thinks it looks neat.  I've put in 80 hours into it and it's an alright game, if you play it the way I described.  It's worth playing if you have the necessary kit to make it fun, otherwise it'll require you to sacrifice all your free time to get any enjoyment out of it.


#4 3rdShift  

3rdShift

Posted Today, 12:46 AM

Honestly, this game is awful if you aren't playing on a custom dedicated server.  It's a massive time sink for little reward if you play it vanilla.  Even ignoring how much of a technical disaster it is on console, it's just not a fun game to play with the default xp, taming, and gathering rates.  Before diving into the game, find a dedicated server to join with increased rates, or plan to setup/buy your own.

 

Just wanted to put this out there for anybody that has seen it here and there and thinks it looks neat.  I've put in 80 hours into it and it's an alright game, if you play it the way I described.  It's worth playing if you have the necessary kit to make it fun, otherwise it'll require you to sacrifice all your free time to get any enjoyment out of it.

I have over 2000 hours on the pc version and agree with this. Official servers are trash.


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: ark, survival, evolved, playstation 4, ps4, video, game

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy