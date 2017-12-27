Ark: Survival Evolved for Playstation 4 new for $39.99

Posted Today, 12:30 AM

Honestly, this game is awful if you aren't playing on a custom dedicated server. It's a massive time sink for little reward if you play it vanilla. Even ignoring how much of a technical disaster it is on console, it's just not a fun game to play with the default xp, taming, and gathering rates. Before diving into the game, find a dedicated server to join with increased rates, or plan to setup/buy your own.

Just wanted to put this out there for anybody that has seen it here and there and thinks it looks neat. I've put in 80 hours into it and it's an alright game, if you play it the way I described. It's worth playing if you have the necessary kit to make it fun, otherwise it'll require you to sacrifice all your free time to get any enjoyment out of it.