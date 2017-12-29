Microsoft Store Games

Jump to content

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

By Formula65, Today, 02:14 AM

#1 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted Today, 02:14 AM

I believe all games are free ship

Styx Shards of Darkness $7.99
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

Troll & I $9.99
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

Torment Tides is Numenera $9.99
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

7 days to die $9.99 currently out of stock tho
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

Final fantasy type-0 HD $11.99
https://www.microsof...xqxg7t7zmd/724f

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition $11.99
https://www.microsof...ctivetab=pivot%

Vikings Wolves of Midgard $11.99
https://www.microsof...qd4q7p01xh/ftqx

The Crew Wild Run $11.99
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

Assassins Creed Chronicles Trilogy $9.99
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

Tales of the Borderlands $7.99
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

Payday 2 The Big Score $11.99
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

One piece: Burninf Blood $9.99
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

This is the police $9.99
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab


Mighty No. 9 $9.99
https://www.microsof...c56zn2ks4k/8hlg

Watchdogs $7.99
https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

Punisher138

Posted Today, 02:33 AM  

Punisher138

Posted Today, 02:33 AM

Good prices! Picked up Torment and Vikings. Thanks OP!
1mhot3K

Posted Today, 02:51 AM  

1mhot3K

Posted Today, 02:51 AM

If I didn’t own it already, tales from the borderlands is always good. But a digital copy is cheaper.
