CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Troll & I - PlayStation 4 (Amazon) $11.36

By icyplaya12, Today, 05:21 AM

#1 icyplaya12  

icyplaya12

Posted Today, 05:21 AM

https://www.amazon.c...4PQ0M020TH&th=1

 

Currently shipped and sold by Amazon for $11.36

 

Sorry if this was posted elsewhere


SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 06:01 AM  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 06:01 AM

Everytime I see that stupid Trolls face I feel a deep sense of fear and despair in my soul for some reason.


budarc

Posted Today, 06:28 AM  

budarc

Posted Today, 06:28 AM

I never heard of this before in my life. How is it?


#4 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Today, 06:44 AM

I never heard of this before in my life. How is it?

39 metascore and 4.3 user score on metacritic

32 opencritic score


budarc

Posted Today, 06:48 AM  

budarc

Posted Today, 06:48 AM

So...a maybe?


