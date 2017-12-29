$10 Amazon credit with HBO Now subscription

Posted Today, 06:46 AM

I'm honestly not entirely sure what the terms are, but Amazon is advertising a $10 Amazon.com credit with a subscription to HBO Now for one day only as part of their Digital Day sale (that started at 12am Eastern time, as advertised).

https://www.amazon.c...W/dp/B00XZFCVK4

The $10 credit promo is advertised on their Digital Day page and the app page, but there are no details or terms listed at all. I just downloaded the app and signed up for the 1 month free trial to see if it would work and haven't received anything yet, but who knows how long it might take to get the credit or if there are any unannounced terms (like if it has to be a paid subscription instead of a trial).

So, basically, if anyone else wants to give it a try and see how it goes...