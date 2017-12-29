Jump to content

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

$10 Amazon credit with HBO Now subscription

By MR_E, Today, 06:46 AM
Amazon credit digital day

MR_E  

MR_E

Posted Today, 06:46 AM

I'm honestly not entirely sure what the terms are, but Amazon is advertising a $10 Amazon.com credit with a subscription to HBO Now for one day only as part of their Digital Day sale (that started at 12am Eastern time, as advertised).

 

https://www.amazon.c...W/dp/B00XZFCVK4

 

The $10 credit promo is advertised on their Digital Day page and the app page, but there are no details or terms listed at all.  I just downloaded the app and signed up for the 1 month free trial to see if it would work and haven't received anything yet, but who knows how long it might take to get the credit or if there are any unannounced terms (like if it has to be a paid subscription instead of a trial).

 

So, basically, if anyone else wants to give it a try and see how it goes...


EinCB  

EinCB

Posted Today, 07:58 AM

I'm trying to download the Amazon app store, but it doesn't do anything when I touch install. It does cancel, though. I have "unknown sources" turned on.

Thank you.


Super Sonic  

Super Sonic

Posted Today, 08:47 AM

Did you get the $10? I can still get a free trial of HBO go.


MR_E  

MR_E

Posted Today, 09:33 AM

I'm trying to download the Amazon app store, but it doesn't do anything when I touch install. It does cancel, though. I have "unknown sources" turned on.

Thank you.

Not sure (I downloaded/signed up on my Fire tablet, so the Amazon app store obviously comes stock).  Did you follow the instructions on Amazon here? https://www.amazon.c...odeId=201357440

 

Did you get the $10? I can still get a free trial of HBO go.

 

Still haven't gotten the $10 or any email notification of the promo after 3 hours, but some past promos have taken a day or so to show up, so it's hard to say.  I guess there's no real harm in getting a free month of HBO Now and cancelling the renewal, and they make it sound like signing up for a new subscription (which would be the 1 month trial) should get the credit, so I figured it was worth a try.  I do wish Amazon gave some details/terms for the promo on the page so it's not a guessing game, though.


Noshow21  

Noshow21

Posted Today, 02:53 PM

I just tried doing it but it says the HBO Go app isn't compatible with my phone even though I've got an S8. I don't even know how else you could even qualify for the promotion if you don't use a smartphone.
