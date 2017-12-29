Jump to content

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

$10 Amazon credit with paid HBO Now subscription

By MR_E, Yesterday, 06:46 AM
Amazon credit digital day

MR_E  

MR_E

Posted Yesterday, 06:46 AM

I'm honestly not entirely sure what the terms are, but Amazon is advertising a $10 Amazon.com credit with a subscription to HBO Now for one day only as part of their Digital Day sale (that started at 12am Eastern time, as advertised).

 

https://www.amazon.c...W/dp/B00XZFCVK4

 

The $10 credit promo is advertised on their Digital Day page and the app page, but there are no details or terms listed at all.  I just downloaded the app and signed up for the 1 month free trial to see if it would work and haven't received anything yet, but who knows how long it might take to get the credit or if there are any unannounced terms (like if it has to be a paid subscription instead of a trial).

 

So, basically, if anyone else wants to give it a try and see how it goes...

 

Edit: It's for paid subscriptions only, credit issued after first billing period after your free trial.  Here are the terms (Thanks CrepeNuts): https://www.amazon.c...ode=17452622011


EinCB  

EinCB

Posted Yesterday, 07:58 AM

I'm trying to download the Amazon app store, but it doesn't do anything when I touch install. It does cancel, though. I have "unknown sources" turned on.

Thank you.


Super Sonic  

Super Sonic

Posted Yesterday, 08:47 AM

Did you get the $10? I can still get a free trial of HBO go.


MR_E  

MR_E

Posted Yesterday, 09:33 AM

I'm trying to download the Amazon app store, but it doesn't do anything when I touch install. It does cancel, though. I have "unknown sources" turned on.

Thank you.

Not sure (I downloaded/signed up on my Fire tablet, so the Amazon app store obviously comes stock).  Did you follow the instructions on Amazon here? https://www.amazon.c...odeId=201357440

 

Did you get the $10? I can still get a free trial of HBO go.

 

Still haven't gotten the $10 or any email notification of the promo after 3 hours, but some past promos have taken a day or so to show up, so it's hard to say.  I guess there's no real harm in getting a free month of HBO Now and cancelling the renewal, and they make it sound like signing up for a new subscription (which would be the 1 month trial) should get the credit, so I figured it was worth a try.  I do wish Amazon gave some details/terms for the promo on the page so it's not a guessing game, though.


Noshow21  

Noshow21

Posted Yesterday, 02:53 PM

I just tried doing it but it says the HBO Go app isn't compatible with my phone even though I've got an S8. I don't even know how else you could even qualify for the promotion if you don't use a smartphone.

MR_E  

MR_E

Posted Yesterday, 04:48 PM

I just tried doing it but it says the HBO Go app isn't compatible with my phone even though I've got an S8. I don't even know how else you could even qualify for the promotion if you don't use a smartphone.


The promo is for HBO Now, not HBO Go, so make sure you're trying the right app/service. I would imagine the system requirements aren't too crazy if it works on the $50 Fire tablet. Probably also works with Fire TV.

That said, still haven't gotten the credit, so fingers crossed?

pjgamer007  

pjgamer007

Posted Yesterday, 05:11 PM

Little annoyed that I installed all Amazon's crap on my phone (Galaxy S7) for it to then tell me the app is not compatible and refuse to install.

 

Seriously Amazon?


Noshow21  

Noshow21

Posted Yesterday, 06:12 PM

The promo is for HBO Now, not HBO Go, so make sure you're trying the right app/service. I would imagine the system requirements aren't too crazy if it works on the $50 Fire tablet. Probably also works with Fire TV.

That said, still haven't gotten the credit, so fingers crossed?


Sorry I meant to type HBO Now. I tried installing it from my phone but it says my phone's incompatible. I just did it from my computer. Only thing I'm not sure of is if I have to start a subscription now or am I done now that I've downloaded the app?

Bickle1  

Bickle1

Posted Yesterday, 06:36 PM

Has to be fireTV, though an agent just told me that they’d honor doing the trial through channels. Not sure how true that is

CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Yesterday, 07:21 PM

Installed HBO Now to my Fire tablet and subscribed using the free month. Will report back if I receive the $10. There aren't really any terms & conditions that I could find, so this whole thing seems like a crapshoot.

 

Also, finding the billing page on Amazon to turn off auto renewal was a maze-and-a-half. If anyone needs help locating it, let me know.


Ex~  

Ex~

Posted Yesterday, 07:30 PM

Installed HBO Now to my Fire tablet and subscribed using the free month. Will report back if I receive the $10. There aren't really any terms & conditions that I could find, so this whole thing seems like a crapshoot.

 

Also, finding the billing page on Amazon to turn off auto renewal was a maze-and-a-half. If anyone needs help locating it, let me know.

It's not just mouse over "Account & Lists" and click on the big giant obvious link to "Memberships & Subscriptions"?

 

Or click "Your Account" and click the clear link to "Amazon Channels" in the "Memberships and subscriptions" box?

 

I've been through some awful shit with other sites where you have to call customer service to cancel things, but Amazon seems pretty up front to me. Cluttered, but everything is there.


CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Yesterday, 07:33 PM

It's not just mouse over "Account & Lists" and click on the big giant obvious link to "Memberships & Subscriptions"?

No. You then have to arrow over to 'appstore subscriptions' and it'll show up in there. Not immediately noticeable at first. 

 

I even got an email from amazon with a link to adjust my account and it took me to my one-click purchase settings... Not at all where I needed to go.


CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Yesterday, 08:07 PM

UPDATE: Seems like this is a lost cause. I'm chatting with a support person now and they sent me this link. Terms and Conditions:

 

• Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) December, 29, 2017. 
• Offer only applies to users who have not started a trial subscription of HBO NOW or whose HBO NOW subscription was lapsed as of November 28, 2017. 
• Promotional credit will be applied to your Amazon account 1-3 days after first billing. In the event you’re eligible for a free trial, your credit will be issued 1-3 days after first billing. 
• Promotional credit may not be redeemed on digital video subscription services including HBO NOW. 
• Promotional credit only applies to products and digital content sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for "sold by Amazon.com" or "sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC" on the product or content detail page) and all eBooks made available through Amazon.com. Products and digital content (except for eBooks) sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if "fulfilled by Amazon.com" or "Prime Eligible". Promotional credit may not be redeemed towards the cost of your HBO NOW subscription. 
• Offer good while supplies last (the first 25,000 paid subscribers). 
• Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon Digital Services LLC. 
• Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items. 
• Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address. 
• Offer limited to one per customer and account. 
• Taxes, shipping and handling, and gift wrap charges do not apply when determining minimum purchase amount. 
• The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $10. 
• You will receive an e-mail from Amazon that indicates the dollar amount of the promotional credit and that the dollar amount of the credit has been added to your customer account. The e-mail will also provide instructions on how to redeem the promotional credit. 
• Promotional credit expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) February, 28, 2018. 
• Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. 
• Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. 
• Offer discount will be allocated towards the most expensive item in your order. 
• If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies. 
• If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. 
• Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.

 


MR_E  

MR_E

Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM

Thanks CrepeNuts.  Would have been nice if they would have actually linked to those terms on the app and deal pages instead of being vague and making it seem like all new subscribers got it.  I guess the hassle of downloading the app and signing up for the free trial was a lost cause since I have no intention of actually keeping the subscription and paying $15.

 

Sorry to anyone that read this post and tried to get in on this deal with a trial membership like I did.  Not that it was really my fault (*Points finger at Amazon*), but you know.

 

I edited the topic to reflect that it's a paid subscription and added the terms link to the OP.


