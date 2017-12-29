Came up on my Google assistant because I've been searching for it.
Still MSRP as of this morning though on Best Buy and Amazon.
https://m.gamestop.c...ersona-5/146553
Ps4 - GameStop - Persona 5 - 29.99
By ElvinWasHere, Yesterday, 05:41 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:41 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:49 PM
Amazing game. If you don’t have it do yourself a favor and get it if you like JRPGs
Posted Yesterday, 07:54 PM
New copies are practically sold out in my area, is this becoming rare?
Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM
Got it. Thanks for the heads up.