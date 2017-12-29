Jump to content

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

* * * * * 1 votes

Ps4 - GameStop - Persona 5 - 29.99

By ElvinWasHere, Yesterday, 05:41 PM

#1 ElvinWasHere   Add Me! CAGiversary!   142 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

ElvinWasHere

Posted Yesterday, 05:41 PM

Came up on my Google assistant because I've been searching for it.

Still MSRP as of this morning though on Best Buy and Amazon.

https://m.gamestop.c...ersona-5/146553

#2 surake  

surake

Posted Yesterday, 06:49 PM

Amazing game. If you don’t have it do yourself a favor and get it if you like JRPGs

#3 paul6   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   385 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

paul6

Posted Yesterday, 07:54 PM

New copies are practically sold out in my area, is this becoming rare?


#4 lost18   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

lost18

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM

Got it. Thanks for the heads up.
