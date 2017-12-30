https://www.amazon.c...a_qY4rAbABPS9F6
Elex Collector's Edition Ps4 - $47.10 with free one day shipping (prime)
By FattyBeards, Today, 12:59 PM
#1 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 43 Posts Joined 7.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:59 PM
#2 Westside Wizard CAGiversary! 1059 Posts Joined 6.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 01:54 PM
Is this game any good? Somehow this is the first I've heard of it... Which is weird because I tend to follow gaming stuff fairly closely.
Edit: 2 YouTube reviews roasting it for being buggy. I'll pass.
#3 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 43 Posts Joined 7.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:08 PM
I've heard mainly good things. There's Jank but people seem to love it
#4 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 10644 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:08 PM
Picked this up when it was $53. If it goes down another $5 I think I'll pester Amazon for a credit (or buy it again and return the old one).