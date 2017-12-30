Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Elex Collector's Edition Ps4 - $47.10 with free one day shipping (prime)

By FattyBeards, Today, 12:59 PM

#1 FattyBeards   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   43 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

FattyBeards

Posted Today, 12:59 PM

https://www.amazon.c...a_qY4rAbABPS9F6

#2 315Retro   Westside Wizard CAGiversary!   1059 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

315Retro

Posted Today, 01:54 PM

Is this game any good? Somehow this is the first I've heard of it... Which is weird because I tend to follow gaming stuff fairly closely.

Edit: 2 YouTube reviews roasting it for being buggy. I'll pass.

#3 FattyBeards   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   43 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

FattyBeards

Posted Today, 02:08 PM

I've heard mainly good things. There's Jank but people seem to love it

#4 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10644 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 03:08 PM

Picked this up when it was $53.  If it goes down another $5 I think I'll pester Amazon for a credit (or buy it again and return the old one).


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy