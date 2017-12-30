Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

* * - - - 7 votes

Best Buy Ad - 12/31/2017 - 1/6/2018

By instagram, Yesterday, 03:05 PM

#1 instagram  

instagram

Posted Yesterday, 03:05 PM

u have no idea wat i had to doo to get this for u i smuggled a bathroom out of order sign into bb headquarters. i new the janitor was going to cum in the last hour so i cumlected white stuff for 7 days to make him slip and stick then wen he did i ran out without him noticing. i ran to the safe where they keep the ads and picked the lock. then i had to camoflauge myself until the morning. ur welcum bitches merry christmas n happy new cumear

 

X1 S 500 GB Madden 18 Bundle = $279.99

Save $10 on X1 Wireless controller w/ X1 purchase

SW Battlefront 2, Need for Speed Payback, WWE 2K18 = $39.99

GTA V (PS4/X1) = $29.99


#2 DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Yesterday, 03:07 PM

Yeahhh... Not worth all the troubles you went through...

#3 Ratmonkey  

Ratmonkey

Posted Yesterday, 03:08 PM

Did you crawl through the ceiling tiles and hide from the manager in the men's restroom?

#welcum

#4 Kaiser499   Gaming Guru CAGiversary!   3705 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

Kaiser499

Posted Yesterday, 03:08 PM

#5 Ashtaar   King of Blades CAGiversary!   282 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Ashtaar

Posted Yesterday, 03:51 PM

I salute you breh

#6 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3544 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 04:00 PM

I liked twitter better.

#7 PsychoKilla666   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   110 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

PsychoKilla666

Posted Yesterday, 04:18 PM

He crawled through shit and came out a (deal) free man
#8 Dustwalker14   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   242 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

Dustwalker14

Posted Yesterday, 04:25 PM

Online keeping the GTA V price up. I swear that game will release on ps5 and still be $30 on ps4. it is just crazy because you can get a copy of GTA 4 for like 2 dollars if you look around.


#9 Flash15   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6459 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

Flash15

Posted Yesterday, 04:25 PM

Tyrok better


#10 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Yesterday, 04:27 PM

Maybe their goal is to offer WORSE deals as games get older. Interesting financial strategy.

#11 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6587 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Yesterday, 04:34 PM

In fairness, it seems like every week lately, there have been additions video games on sale that weren’t advertised so hopefully some other more interesting things will pop up.

#12 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1677 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted Yesterday, 04:44 PM

Meh.


#13 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   2114 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted Yesterday, 05:24 PM

fwiw, i saw 5 SNES Classics on display at my BB in Chicago. 


#14 Zombie8  

Zombie8

Posted Yesterday, 06:35 PM

What kind of micky mouse bullshit is this?

#15 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1569 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted Yesterday, 06:41 PM

What kind of micky mouse bullshit is this?

Come Spend Your Christmas Gift Cards on Full MSRP Stuff Week.


#16 midloo   User No. 2 CAGiversary!   2020 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

midloo

Posted Yesterday, 07:07 PM

He's back!  I missed these.


#17 Kristaps Schwartzingis  

Kristaps Schwartzingis

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

is there a link to the HDTV deals this week?


#18 Electro   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   476 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

Electro

Posted Yesterday, 07:49 PM

Twitter is back hi!

#19 Kristaps Schwartzingis  

Kristaps Schwartzingis

Posted Yesterday, 07:54 PM

His name is Instagram now LMAO

#20 yellowsnow4free  

yellowsnow4free

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

If the Madden Xbox Juan S bundle is back to $279.99 does that mean the Microsoft holiday promo will be over?

#21 solidgoomba   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   14 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

solidgoomba

Posted Yesterday, 10:00 PM

!! Happy New Year!! Twitter is back only he's now Instagram!

You've been missed.


#22 ZeroGame   zero game all luck CAGiversary!   1277 Posts   Joined 1.9 Years Ago  

ZeroGame

Posted Today, 12:00 AM

I really need some tv infos


#23 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   3843 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 12:12 AM

We need to stop noting when GTAV is 29.99- that's just the new biweekly MSRP

#24 CaseX   CAG addict CAGiversary!   2036 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

CaseX

Posted Today, 12:15 AM

Twitter is back hi!

His name is Instagram now LMAO

What happened to twitter?  Did that account get banned?  Why?


#25 Kristaps Schwartzingis  

Kristaps Schwartzingis

Posted Today, 12:29 AM

What happened to twitter?  Did that account get banned?  Why?


Cum on, do you really have to ask a questcum like that? The answer is cumvious.

#26 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 12:47 AM

well it seems the deals have run out :) isn't it the time of the year that we have no deals for a few months..this and summer


#27 jdawgg76   RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary!   4504 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

jdawgg76

Posted Today, 12:57 AM

Did you crawl through the ceiling tiles and hide from the manager in the men's restroom?

#welcum

There was a guy who did that at an Ingles (grocery chain store) near me years back.  Before closing every night he would climb into the ceiling until the coast was clear until someone walked into the bathroom as he was climbing up.  They blocked the door and called the cops who couldn't catch him.  From his stashes in the ceiling they felt he had been doing that for awhile.


#28 phantomphoenix   thorbanned CAGiversary!   2443 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

phantomphoenix

Posted Today, 01:13 AM

Missed opportunity for "cumouflage" again.


#29 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3298 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 01:22 AM

Sounds like a drug problem.

#30 thegame956   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   591 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

thegame956

Posted Today, 01:52 AM

New janitor? Cum? Wtf are you on.
