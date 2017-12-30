Best Buy Ad - 12/31/2017 - 1/6/2018

u have no idea wat i had to doo to get this for u i smuggled a bathroom out of order sign into bb headquarters. i new the janitor was going to come in the last hour so i cumlected white stuff for 7 days to make him slip and stick then wen he did i ran out without him noticing. i ran to the safe where they keep the ads and picked it. then i had to camoflauge myself until the morning. ur welcum bitches merry christmas n happy new cumear



X1 S 500 GB Madden 18 Bundle = $279.99

Save $10 on X1 Wireless controller w/ X1 purchase

SW Battlefront 2, Need for Speed Payback, WWE 2K18 = $39.99

GTA V (PS4/X1) = $29.99