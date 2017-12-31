Jump to content

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

* * * - - 2 votes

Target Cartwheel Deals 12/31-1/6

By Zantra2, Today, 08:49 AM

#1 Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted Today, 08:49 AM

Happy new deals! These are the last Cartwheel deals of 2017, and the first Cartwheel deals of 2018. Here are the deals...

50% Off Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase Nintendo Switch (Expires 1/6)

25% Off NASCAR Heat 2 Xbox One or PS4 (Expires 1/6)

YMMV: My local Target already had the Soldam game on clearance for $19.98. So, this could be a very cheap game to pick up, if you can find it in your store.

#2 frosty47  

frosty47

Posted Today, 09:08 AM

207-30-0660

#3 Darby27   Licensed to Dill CAGiversary!   13308 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

Darby27

Posted Today, 02:14 PM

NASCAR Heat 2 PS4 is also on clearance.  Got it for $12 a week ago.


Once as a kid I cried as my parents drove from ny to nj. That was a far cry.


If 4chan is the Internet's anus, Reddit is the taint.

