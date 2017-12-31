Happy new deals! These are the last Cartwheel deals of 2017, and the first Cartwheel deals of 2018. Here are the deals...
50% Off Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase Nintendo Switch (Expires 1/6)
25% Off NASCAR Heat 2 Xbox One or PS4 (Expires 1/6)
YMMV: My local Target already had the Soldam game on clearance for $19.98. So, this could be a very cheap game to pick up, if you can find it in your store.
Target Cartwheel Deals 12/31-1/6
NASCAR Heat 2 PS4 is also on clearance. Got it for $12 a week ago.
