Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Fry's Ads 12/31-1/6

By fidodido, Today, 09:16 AM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4467 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Today, 09:16 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$149.99
Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld
White/Orange New 2DS XL Handheld

PS3 :ps3:

$129.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick

PS4 :ps4:

$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
World of Final Fantasy

$24.99
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

$49.99
Destiny 2

$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset

$79.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$129.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick

$299
PS4 1TB Slim Console (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

$449.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Star Wars: Battlefront II (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun. - B&M only)

Switch

$14.99
Hori Legend of Zelda Chat Earbuds

$16.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.95
Emio Charge Dock

$59.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Super Mario Odyssey
Xenoblade Chronicles 2

$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset

$69.99
Emio Switch Pad

XBox One :xb1:

$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
Killer Instinct
Quantum Break

$22.95
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership

$29.99
Disneyland Adventures
Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

$49.95
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset

$49.99
Destiny 2

$59.99
Forza Motorsport 7

$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset

$79.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$159.99
Razer Wolverine Controller

less than $199? (w/ Sun. promo code) / $199
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle

$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

PC :pc:

$9.99
Kworld S14 Gaming Earbuds

$29.99
MSi Intercepter DS300 Gaming Mouse

$39.99
Emio The Edge Super Joystick
Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse

$49.99
Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard
Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mouse

$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset

$74.99
Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition

$79.99
Corsair Void Pro Surround Gaming Headset

$99.99
MSi GK-701 RGB Gaming Keyboard

$129.99
Razer Blackwidow Chroma V2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$139.99
Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$159.99
Razer Wolverine Controller

Miscellaneous

$8.99
Old Skool SNES Classic Controller

$24.99
Hori Fighting Commander Wireless Controller

$39.99
Emio The Edge Super Joystick

$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console

$49.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $59.99 (12/30)
Retro-bit Super Retro-Cade Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$3.99
12 Years a Slave
Air Force One
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Antwone Fisher/Courage Under Fire/The Siege
Big
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
The Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)
Casino Royale (2006)
Chappie
Edward Scissorhands
Fargo
Hit & Run
Horton Hears a Who
Life of Pi
Night at the Museum 1 & 2
Rain Man
Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Thelma & Louise
West Side Story

$4.99
Barbie in The Pink Shoes (Blu+DVD)
Contraband
Cowboys & Aliens
Fiddler on the Roof
The Internship/The Watch/Dodgeball
The Nut Job (Blu+DVD)
Seabiscuit

$6.99
Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)
Mrs. Doubtfire
Office Space

$9.99
The Beguiled (Blu+DVD)
Cult of Chucky (Blu+DVD)
A Dog's Purpose (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)
Get Out (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)
Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Pets (Blu+DVD)
Sing (Blu+DVD)
Sleepless (Blu+DVD)
Split (Blu+DVD)
The Zookeeper's Wife (Blu+DVD)

$11.99 (valid thru Sun.) (12/30)
In This Corner of the World (Blu+DVD)

$12.99 (valid thru Sun.) (12/30)
Castle in the Sky (Blu+DVD)
Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)
Kiki's Delivery Service (Blu+DVD)
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Blu+DVD)
Ponyo (Blu+DVD)
Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)
Princess Mononoke (Blu+DVD)
The Secret World of Arrietty (Blu+DVD)
Spirited Away (Blu+DVD)

$14.99 (valid thru Sun.) (12/30)
My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)

$14.99
Battleship ((4K+Blu)
The Bourne Identity ((4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy ((4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum ((4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy ((4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold ((4K+Blu)
Everest ((4K+Blu)
The Girl on the Train ((4K+Blu)
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call ((4K+Blu)
Logan Lucky (Blu+DVD)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (4K+Blu)
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (Blu+DVD)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Sausage Party (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)

$19.99
Clint Eastwood: The Universal Pictures 7-Movie Collection
The Emoji Movie (4K+Blu)
Rough Night (4K+Blu)

$24.99
Back to the Future: 25th Anniversary Trilogy

$29.99
Jurassic Park Collection (Blu3D+Blu)

$39.98 (valid thru Sun.) (12/30)
Game of Thrones: The Complete 7th Season

DVD :dvd:

$34.98 (valid thru Sun.) (12/30)
Game of Thrones: The Complete 7th Season
 

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy