Fry's Ads 12/31-1/6

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$149.99
Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld
White/Orange New 2DS XL Handheld
PS3
$129.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
PS4
$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
World of Final Fantasy
$24.99
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
$49.99
Destiny 2
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset
$79.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$129.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
$299
PS4 1TB Slim Console (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
$449.99
PS4 1TB Pro Console w/ Star Wars: Battlefront II (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun. - B&M only)
Switch
$14.99
Hori Legend of Zelda Chat Earbuds
$16.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.95
Emio Charge Dock
$59.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Super Mario Odyssey
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset
$69.99
Emio Switch Pad
XBox One
$19.99
Final Fantasy XV
Killer Instinct
Quantum Break
$22.95
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership
$29.99
Disneyland Adventures
Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
$49.95
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset
$49.99
Destiny 2
$59.99
Forza Motorsport 7
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset
$79.95 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Controller
less than $199? (w/ Sun. promo code) / $199
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Starter Bundle
$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (w/ $25 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
PC
$9.99
Kworld S14 Gaming Earbuds
$29.99
MSi Intercepter DS300 Gaming Mouse
$39.99
Emio The Edge Super Joystick
Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard
Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mouse
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Roccat Khan Pro Gaming Headset
$74.99
Razer Mamba Gaming Mouse: Tournament Edition
$79.99
Corsair Void Pro Surround Gaming Headset
$99.99
MSi GK-701 RGB Gaming Keyboard
$129.99
Razer Blackwidow Chroma V2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$139.99
Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$159.99
Razer Wolverine Controller
Miscellaneous
$8.99
Old Skool SNES Classic Controller
$24.99
Hori Fighting Commander Wireless Controller
$39.99
Emio The Edge Super Joystick
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Sega Genesis Classic Game Console
$49.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $59.99 (12/30)
Retro-bit Super Retro-Cade Console
Blu-Ray
$3.99
12 Years a Slave
Air Force One
Airport (Blu+DVD)
Antwone Fisher/Courage Under Fire/The Siege
Big
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
The Bridge Over the River Kwai (Steelbook)
Casino Royale (2006)
Chappie
Edward Scissorhands
Fargo
Hit & Run
Horton Hears a Who
Life of Pi
Night at the Museum 1 & 2
Rain Man
Rio/Robots/Horton Hears a Who
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Thelma & Louise
West Side Story
$4.99
Barbie in The Pink Shoes (Blu+DVD)
Contraband
Cowboys & Aliens
Fiddler on the Roof
The Internship/The Watch/Dodgeball
The Nut Job (Blu+DVD)
Seabiscuit
$6.99
Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)
Mrs. Doubtfire
Office Space
$9.99
The Beguiled (Blu+DVD)
Cult of Chucky (Blu+DVD)
A Dog's Purpose (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)
Get Out (Blu+DVD)
The Great Wall (Blu+DVD)
Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)
The Secret Life of Pets (Blu+DVD)
Sing (Blu+DVD)
Sleepless (Blu+DVD)
Split (Blu+DVD)
The Zookeeper's Wife (Blu+DVD)
$11.99 (valid thru Sun.) (12/30)
In This Corner of the World (Blu+DVD)
$12.99 (valid thru Sun.) (12/30)
Castle in the Sky (Blu+DVD)
Howl's Moving Castle (Blu+DVD)
Kiki's Delivery Service (Blu+DVD)
Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (Blu+DVD)
Ponyo (Blu+DVD)
Porco Rosso (Blu+DVD)
Princess Mononoke (Blu+DVD)
The Secret World of Arrietty (Blu+DVD)
Spirited Away (Blu+DVD)
$14.99 (valid thru Sun.) (12/30)
My Neighbor Totoro (Blu+DVD)
$14.99
Battleship ((4K+Blu)
The Bourne Identity ((4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy ((4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum ((4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy ((4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold ((4K+Blu)
Everest ((4K+Blu)
The Girl on the Train ((4K+Blu)
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call ((4K+Blu)
Logan Lucky (Blu+DVD)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (4K+Blu)
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (Blu+DVD)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
Sausage Party (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$19.99
Clint Eastwood: The Universal Pictures 7-Movie Collection
The Emoji Movie (4K+Blu)
Rough Night (4K+Blu)
$24.99
Back to the Future: 25th Anniversary Trilogy
$29.99
Jurassic Park Collection (Blu3D+Blu)
$39.98 (valid thru Sun.) (12/30)
Game of Thrones: The Complete 7th Season
DVD
$34.98 (valid thru Sun.) (12/30)
Game of Thrones: The Complete 7th Season
