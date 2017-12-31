Mafia 3 9.99 new @ gamestop
#1 this space for rent. CAGiversary! 1502 Posts Joined 13.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:20 PM
- redreflect and WalterSobchak71 like this
#2 Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators 4121 Posts Joined 13.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:21 PM
- redreflect likes this
#3 this space for rent. CAGiversary! 1502 Posts Joined 13.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:22 PM
#4 All 5 Senses CAGiversary! 1157 Posts Joined 2.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:29 PM
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 190 Posts Joined 8.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:41 PM
It was $8 bucks after GCU a week or two ago.
Picked it up then, and yeah, it's def. a very fun purchase for $10 or less.
#6 BK All Day CAGiversary! 1164 Posts Joined 11.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM
Deal is dead now
#7 All 5 Senses CAGiversary! 1157 Posts Joined 2.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 07:06 PM
Deal is dead now
Deal is still very much alive.
#8
Posted Yesterday, 07:35 PM
Deal is dead now
Deal is still going.
Also, this was $10 I believe 2 weeks ago for those that were curious, Believe it was this price at BB last week as well. I picked it up, I'm sure it's worth $10.
#9 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1587 Posts Joined 7.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:19 PM
Deal is still going.
Also, this was $10 I believe 2 weeks ago for those that were curious, Believe it was this price at BB last week as well. I picked it up, I'm sure it's worth $10.
Soundtrack alone is worth $10 imo.
#10 Infinite backlog CAGiversary! 7588 Posts Joined 8.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:36 PM
Darn. My GCU ran out Friday. I wish I'd have seen that. Can't afford to re-up right now. Iknow it's only $2, lol, but I just can't bring myself to buy at $10 if that is the new going sale rate, which it sounds like it will be.
Deal is still going.
Also, this was $10 I believe 2 weeks ago for those that were curious, Believe it was this price at BB last week as well. I picked it up, I'm sure it's worth $10.
#11 BK All Day CAGiversary! 1164 Posts Joined 11.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:16 PM
Deal is still very much alive.
For some reason I read this as Mafia for $3.99. LOL
#12 I am the Wolf CAGiversary! 1399 Posts Joined 5.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM
Dammit! Kind of bummed I missed that. $8 is my sweet spot for this one.
It was $8 bucks after GCU a week or two ago.
Picked it up then, and yeah, it's def. a very fun purchase for $10 or less.
There is no one true CAG. Some are more "gamer," some are more "cheap" and certainly some are far more "ass."