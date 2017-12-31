Jump to content

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Mafia 3 9.99 new @ gamestop

By outrun78, Yesterday, 06:20 PM

#1 outrun78   this space for rent. CAGiversary!   1502 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

outrun78

Posted Yesterday, 06:20 PM

Just was looking at gamestop site and found this
#2 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4121 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted Yesterday, 06:21 PM

https://www.gamestop...mafia III,28zu0


#3 outrun78   this space for rent. CAGiversary!   1502 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

outrun78

Posted Yesterday, 06:22 PM

Thank you I was just gonna post the link
#4 Brendan_Frye   All 5 Senses CAGiversary!   1157 Posts   Joined 2.9 Years Ago  

Brendan_Frye

Posted Yesterday, 06:29 PM

I feel like this has been $10 there for awhile now. But either way, I’d say it’s deffinitly worth it at this price.

#5 RespectTheChemistry   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   190 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

RespectTheChemistry

Posted Yesterday, 06:41 PM

It was $8 bucks after GCU a week or two ago.

 

Picked it up then, and yeah, it's def. a very fun purchase for $10 or less.


#6 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1164 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted Yesterday, 07:03 PM

Deal is dead now


#7 Brendan_Frye   All 5 Senses CAGiversary!   1157 Posts   Joined 2.9 Years Ago  

Brendan_Frye

Posted Yesterday, 07:06 PM

Deal is dead now


Deal is still very much alive.

#8 Sstew  

Sstew

Posted Yesterday, 07:35 PM

Deal is dead now

Deal is still going.

 

Also, this was $10 I believe 2 weeks ago for those that were curious, Believe it was this price at BB last week as well. I picked it up, I'm sure it's worth $10.


#9 kelo360   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1587 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

kelo360

Posted Yesterday, 09:19 PM

Deal is still going.

Also, this was $10 I believe 2 weeks ago for those that were curious, Believe it was this price at BB last week as well. I picked it up, I'm sure it's worth $10.


Soundtrack alone is worth $10 imo.

#10 twztid13   Infinite backlog CAGiversary!   7588 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

twztid13

Posted Yesterday, 09:36 PM

Deal is still going.
 
Also, this was $10 I believe 2 weeks ago for those that were curious, Believe it was this price at BB last week as well. I picked it up, I'm sure it's worth $10.

Darn. My GCU ran out Friday. I wish I'd have seen that. Can't afford to re-up right now. Iknow it's only $2, lol, but I just can't bring myself to buy at $10 if that is the new going sale rate, which it sounds like it will be.

#11 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1164 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted Yesterday, 10:16 PM

Deal is still very much alive.

For some reason I read this as Mafia for $3.99.  LOL


#12 redreflect   I am the Wolf CAGiversary!   1399 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

redreflect

Posted Yesterday, 10:23 PM

It was $8 bucks after GCU a week or two ago.

Picked it up then, and yeah, it's def. a very fun purchase for $10 or less.

Dammit! Kind of bummed I missed that. $8 is my sweet spot for this one.

