Asakura (Assault Crisis) Series 50% off on DLsite (Around $5 a piece)

By AsherFischell, Yesterday, 08:41 PM

AsherFischell  

AsherFischell

Posted Yesterday, 08:41 PM

http://www.dlsite.co...id/RG08437.html

 

These are Mega Man-esque side scrollers, with the most famous of the four being Asakura! P, which is a challenging puzzle-platformer.  The third game is larger and has more of Metroidvania structure to it compared to the others.  Definitely worth looking into if you like indie Japanese action platformers.

 

The games are in Japanese, but they're simple enough that there isn't a language barrier issue, except for knowing what some of the items do in the third game, but those can typically be figured out anyway.

 

Additionally, Asakura! P has an English Patch than can be found here: https://tlwiki.org/?title=Asakura_P


nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted Yesterday, 08:44 PM

I'm assuming these aren't in English? If they're simple enough, good for non speakers like the Tohou games.


xprototypej  

xprototypej

Posted Yesterday, 08:49 PM

Is this a game or what is it? 


AsherFischell  

AsherFischell

Posted Yesterday, 08:57 PM

They're in Japanese, but I added an edit about Asakura! P having an English Patch.  And, yes, these are four side-scroller games.


LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 10:15 PM

lmao there's some interesting things on that site...

 

"Our Baseball Club Manager Girl Was Framed in a Bunk Bed so I Banged Her"


AsherFischell  

AsherFischell

Posted Yesterday, 11:05 PM

lmao there's some interesting things on that site...

 

"Our Baseball Club Manager Girl Was Framed in a Bunk Bed so I Banged Her"

Yeah, the site has a huge amount of doujin porn games.  I think that's the majority of their business, actually.


