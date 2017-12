Posted Today, 01:34 AM

I haven't seen it posted yet, so I figured I make note that the Switch version of Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack is currently on sale at BestBuy for $29.99 ($23.99 with GCU). Considering this only released back in November and is likely to have a fairly small print run, a $10 discount is pretty good.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6093900