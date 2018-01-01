Jump to content

Game and Save Xbox One Game Sale: Skyrim Special Ed., Gears of War 4 & For Honor all 24.99 new

By boivinator, Yesterday, 11:21 PM
#1 boivinator  

boivinator

Posted Yesterday, 11:21 PM

Free shipping:

 

For Honor - http://www.gameandsa...-new/for-honor/

 

Skyrim Special Edition - http://www.gameandsa...pecial-edition/

 

Gears of War 4 w/ 4 bonus GoW games: http://www.gameandsa...onus-gow-games/

 

 


#2 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Yesterday, 11:27 PM

i thought it was $25 for all 3, $25 each? not that great


#3 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   6540 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM

meh


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

xbox, one, gears of war 4, skyrim, for honor

