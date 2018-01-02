https://www.bestbuy....cat248000050016
Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 PS4 and XBox One, $9.99 / $7.99 (GCU) at Best Buy
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 9856 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:04 AM
#2 super cool duck CAG Veteran 179 Posts Joined 0.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:14 AM
....not this game.......not again..........................
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 747 Posts Joined 11.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:24 AM
never played the original, but at this price I'm willing to give this one a try. Thanks OP.
#4 Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary! 11088 Posts Joined 8.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:25 AM
Thanks grabbed a copy of each one, seems like most of the nearby stores were out of stock for both (Especially the Xbox)
#5 The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary! 6203 Posts Joined 6.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:27 AM
If the TIV holds tomorrow it'd be a good flip to GS, especially if you have some BBY credit
#6 Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary! 11088 Posts Joined 8.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:31 AM
If the TIV holds tomorrow it'd be a good flip to GS, especially if you have some BBY credit
And that explains the rarity locally then....
- jdawgg76 likes this
#7 Slave to the Grind.. CAGiversary! 1214 Posts Joined 14.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:37 AM
Thanks for posting OP! I have purchased this game many times in the past but never taken the time to play it (using it for trade bait). Can't argue with buying it again for under $8. I was super tempted to purchase another version of the game as GameStop is giving $13 base for it, but I will let sleeping dogs lie this time...
Gaming Vessels Podcast for your ear holes right here: https://soundcloud.com/user-20955649
#8 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 10661 Posts Joined 13.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:39 AM
Wasn't this that game that people were making Youtube videos about back in July since Gamestop was giving like $48 credit for the $15.99 it cost back then? I'm surprised they still have a lot of stock left over though then again, EA probably mass produced the crap out of it.
#9
Posted Today, 07:42 AM
#10 Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary! 2347 Posts Joined 14.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 08:05 AM
No interest given it's an online only game. You can play offline but none of your progress tracks.
HENSHIN A GO GO BABY!
#11
Posted Today, 08:25 AM
'Member a few months ago when this game killed GameStop flipping, thanks to Autobahn and all the losers making Reddit posts and YouTube videos about it (and it was only momentarily and briefly resurrected thanks to GameStop's desperately low preowned stock)?
I 'member :(
- ~starlight~ likes this
#12
Posted Today, 08:40 AM
Is the online community even still active for this game?
#13 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 5744 Posts Joined 10.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:30 AM
'Member a few months ago when this game killed GameStop flipping, thanks to Autobahn and all the losers making Reddit posts and YouTube videos about it (and it was only momentarily and briefly resurrected thanks to GameStop's desperately low preowned stock)?
I 'member :(
Pretty sure it was the number of people flipping it and not random reddit post. Gamestop corporate sees that everyone and their mom is trading in 1 game and ends it right there, those post do nothing but piss people off who browse it.
#14 Games Jandolfini & Bobby Balaklava CAGiversary! 608 Posts Joined 5.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:52 AM
#15 Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary! 11088 Posts Joined 8.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 11:20 AM
Pretty sure it was the number of people flipping it and not random reddit post. Gamestop corporate sees that everyone and their mom is trading in 1 game and ends it right there, those post do nothing but piss people off who browse it.
Didn't help it was part of the flip'ocalypse. That week or so was shenanigans, so much easy credit to be had
#16
Posted Today, 02:20 PM
Is the online community even still active for this game?
on PS4 it is. I would think the same is true for X1, since it's part of Access.
#17 Shake well before serving CAGiversary! 4979 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:43 PM
#18 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 422 Posts Joined 10.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 02:52 PM
This is a great game. Basically CoD for kids if you have them, and a lot of fun for adults, too.
One of the games I had a physical copy of but I bought digital because my son plays it so much (and I'm just that lazy).
#19
Posted Today, 03:07 PM
got this for like $7 during an XBL sale last year. Played the single player stuff, had a good time, and was done with it. Didnt hold my interest for multiplayer lol. Though it's a very competent game. Great quality shooter for a young kid
#20 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 302 Posts Joined 9.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:24 PM
Anyone know some good filler games for the trade 4 or more and get 50% extra trade in credit (I need 2 in addition to the 2 PVZGW2 that I'll hopefully snag from local best buy)?