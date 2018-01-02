Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

* - - - - 1 votes

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 PS4 and XBox One, $9.99 / $7.99 (GCU) at Best Buy

By YoshiFan1, Today, 06:04 AM

#1 YoshiFan1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   9856 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

YoshiFan1

Posted Today, 06:04 AM

https://www.bestbuy....cat248000050016


#2 coolduck   super cool duck CAG Veteran   179 Posts   Joined 0.6 Years Ago  

coolduck

Posted Today, 06:14 AM

....not this game.......not again..........................


#3 kobeisgod   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   747 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

kobeisgod

Posted Today, 06:24 AM

never played the original, but at this price I'm willing to give this one a try. Thanks OP.


#4 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11088 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 06:25 AM

Thanks grabbed a copy of each one, seems like most of the nearby stores were out of stock for both (Especially the Xbox)


SgtWiggles

#5 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   6203 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 06:27 AM

If the TIV holds tomorrow it'd be a good flip to GS, especially if you have some BBY credit




#6 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11088 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 06:31 AM

If the TIV holds tomorrow it'd be a good flip to GS, especially if you have some BBY credit

And that explains the rarity locally then....


SgtWiggles

#7 Joe Fongul   Slave to the Grind.. CAGiversary!   1214 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Joe Fongul

Posted Today, 06:37 AM

Thanks for posting OP! I have purchased this game many times in the past but never taken the time to play it (using it for trade bait). Can't argue with buying it again for under $8.  I was super tempted to purchase another :xb1: version of the game as GameStop is giving $13 base for it, but I will let sleeping dogs lie this time...


Joe Fongul

 



#8 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   10661 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 07:39 AM

Wasn't this that game that people were making Youtube videos about back in July since Gamestop was giving like $48 credit for the $15.99 it cost back then?  I'm surprised they still have a lot of stock left over though then again, EA probably mass produced the crap out of it.


#9 frosty47  

frosty47

Posted Today, 07:42 AM

Will this work on the pal system in ireland?

#10 romeogbs19   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   2347 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

romeogbs19

Posted Today, 08:05 AM

No interest given it's an online only game.  You can play offline but none of your progress tracks.


romeogbs19



#11 Kyle1022  

Kyle1022

Posted Today, 08:25 AM

'Member a few months ago when this game killed GameStop flipping, thanks to Autobahn and all the losers making Reddit posts and YouTube videos about it (and it was only momentarily and briefly resurrected thanks to GameStop's desperately low preowned stock)?

 

I 'member :(


#12 NickNude  

NickNude

Posted Today, 08:40 AM

Is the online community even still active for this game?


#13 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   5744 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 09:30 AM

'Member a few months ago when this game killed GameStop flipping, thanks to Autobahn and all the losers making Reddit posts and YouTube videos about it (and it was only momentarily and briefly resurrected thanks to GameStop's desperately low preowned stock)?

 

I 'member :(

Pretty sure it was the number of people flipping it and not random reddit post. Gamestop corporate sees that everyone and their mom is trading in 1 game and ends it right there, those post do nothing but piss people off who browse it.


#14 WWF   Games Jandolfini & Bobby Balaklava CAGiversary!   608 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

WWF

Posted Today, 09:52 AM

The guy that behaves like the evil RA from Road Trip on the GS reddit is gonna be pissed he doesn’t get blame for July.

#15 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   11088 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted Today, 11:20 AM

Pretty sure it was the number of people flipping it and not random reddit post. Gamestop corporate sees that everyone and their mom is trading in 1 game and ends it right there, those post do nothing but piss people off who browse it.

Didn't help it was part of the flip'ocalypse. That week or so was shenanigans, so much easy credit to be had


SgtWiggles

#16 VideoGameFan  

VideoGameFan

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

Is the online community even still active for this game?

on PS4 it is. I would think the same is true for X1, since it's part of Access. 


#17 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   4979 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted Today, 02:43 PM

I forgot that I already bought 3 during the flipocalypse and ordered another this morning. If I cancel, can I avoid getting banned from BB?

#18 sk3tchcom   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   422 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

sk3tchcom

Posted Today, 02:52 PM

This is a great game. Basically CoD for kids if you have them, and a lot of fun for adults, too.

 

One of the games I had a physical copy of but I bought digital because my son plays it so much (and I'm just that lazy).


#19 CheepyDee  

CheepyDee

Posted Today, 03:07 PM

got this for like $7 during an XBL sale last year. Played the single player stuff, had a good time, and was done with it. Didnt hold my interest for multiplayer lol. Though it's a very competent game. Great quality shooter for a young kid


#20 Viper51989   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   302 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Viper51989

Posted Today, 03:24 PM

Anyone know some good filler games for the trade 4 or more and get 50% extra trade in credit (I need 2 in addition to the 2 PVZGW2 that I'll hopefully snag from local best buy)?


