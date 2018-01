Posted Today, 01:08 PM

Was Wondering is there an expiration date with the codes in the gold editions for season pass and any codes gave from ubisoft with gold edition, and if so how long from release date of game are they generally good for ?

Not sure about the Gold Edition of South Park, but I got the Stick of Truth code with the standard edition and it has an expiration of 1/31/2018. I imagine it depends on the release date of the game. I would hope the Season Pass ones have a longer shelf life.