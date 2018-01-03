31.5" 4K HDR Monitor w/speakers $370 @newegg
Posted Yesterday, 04:08 PM
https://www.newegg.c...N82E16824011158
Promo code: EMCPEPE58
Hoping y'all will make me not get it ma'self
Posted Yesterday, 05:00 PM
As an owner of a Sony x800d, you don't want an HDR screen that doesn't have dimming zones. You are paying extra for a feature that honestly kinda sucks 90% of the time. Wait for a quality screen with a ton of dimming zones or OLED if you want a screen for HDR. Anything less isn't worth it as it often looks worse than SDR. But man, HDR looks fucking great on an OLED TV.
With that said, 10-bit panel, 4k, 32" for $370 isn't too bad. VA panels have substantially better contrast than IPS, but worse viewing angles. Kinda tempted...
Posted Yesterday, 05:12 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:55 PM
I know basically nothing about HDR except "Ooo, pretty colors" Gonna have to learn taday
Not a bad deal but honestly you can find a halfway decent 4K at 49-55” for not much more if you shop around. I think TCL has a 4K HDR10 at 49” that is regularly on sale for $399
That's pretty good. Problem for me is, I have a dual monitor setup for PC and use one for gaming on consoles (w/ separate speakers: toslink>rca converter>speakers) so I'm looking for smaller sizes because of that. There's been non HDR 4Ks at BB for $280 as well.
As far as monitors go:
There was a 27" 4k Spectre monitor that's not all sale at the $200 anymore.
And apparently there's something called Dell HDR that's software emulated(?) or something like that. So there could be some not-really-HDR stuff with HDR marketing.
Posted Yesterday, 07:01 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM
I know basically nothing about HDR except "Ooo, pretty colors" Gonna have to learn taday
Don't think of HDR this way, you'll be massively disappointed. I have no idea why this seems to be to go-to description, it played a big role in my TV decision last year and that was a mistake. "Oh I'll get this because I'll get the enhanced color, the lack of dimming zones won't be a big deal" was my thinking, and even TV reviews seemed to support this logic. HDR is about enhanced contrast between light and dark areas in the image more than anything. To be more specific, the brightness for things that are supposed to be bright will be cranked up at the specific part of the screen, while dark things will have the brightness dropped. It's quite striking on a good screen. While the color space is expanded in HDR, if you don't have a screen that can display a solid range of bright levels, you are entirely at the mercy of the tonemapper in the TV, which is what will translate the brightness information into something that makes sense for the TV, or at least that's my understanding of it. This will also affect colors. On my Sony x800d, colors are far more washed out in HDR vs SDR 99% of the time. When I got my TV I thought I was doing something wrong, that's how noticeable it is. This seems to be a problem with all mid range TVs in their HDR implementation, based on my research into my "issue". Unless a game/movie is trying to blow out the colors in the implementation, that's the result you get.
I personally don't have an interest in another HDR set unless it's OLED. Don't let the hype push you into buying a sub-par TV/monitor just for HDR unless you are okay with upgrading again in a couple years.
Posted Yesterday, 07:19 PM
Not sure how it is for monitors, but Windows 10 HDR is terrible for Samsung and Sony HDR TVs. I know for sure that the KS8000 and 850e (a 2017 model) dont display properly.
While Windows 10 HDR support is bad, games don't require Windows 10s HDR to be turned on. If a game requires true fullscreen for HDR, it isn't using the Windows setting. Shadow Warrior 2 supported HDR before Windows 10 supported it and it worked fine.
Posted Yesterday, 07:59 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:12 PM
Well Said!! Agreed..i was so tempted to upgrade from my Vizio 4k...but after tons of research and basically hanging out at best buys looking at diff tvs, there is a constant trade off if you don't just go with something OLED or high end. Therefore, my choice is I am going to hold off and enjoy what I have now and jump on OLED next year during black Friday or for Xmas sales-
Posted Yesterday, 09:15 PM
I haven't seen HDR other than on my TV, an LG OLEDC65P, and it is fucking gorgeous. So, yes, based on that I've got to agree you want either an emissive display such as OLED or an LCD with FALD.
