31.5" 4K HDR Monitor w/speakers $370 @newegg

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 PM

I know basically nothing about HDR except "Ooo, pretty colors" Gonna have to learn taday

Don't think of HDR this way, you'll be massively disappointed. I have no idea why this seems to be to go-to description, it played a big role in my TV decision last year and that was a mistake. "Oh I'll get this because I'll get the enhanced color, the lack of dimming zones won't be a big deal" was my thinking, and even TV reviews seemed to support this logic. HDR is about enhanced contrast between light and dark areas in the image more than anything. To be more specific, the brightness for things that are supposed to be bright will be cranked up at the specific part of the screen, while dark things will have the brightness dropped. It's quite striking on a good screen. While the color space is expanded in HDR, if you don't have a screen that can display a solid range of bright levels, you are entirely at the mercy of the tonemapper in the TV, which is what will translate the brightness information into something that makes sense for the TV, or at least that's my understanding of it. This will also affect colors. On my Sony x800d, colors are far more washed out in HDR vs SDR 99% of the time. When I got my TV I thought I was doing something wrong, that's how noticeable it is. This seems to be a problem with all mid range TVs in their HDR implementation, based on my research into my "issue". Unless a game/movie is trying to blow out the colors in the implementation, that's the result you get.

I personally don't have an interest in another HDR set unless it's OLED. Don't let the hype push you into buying a sub-par TV/monitor just for HDR unless you are okay with upgrading again in a couple years.