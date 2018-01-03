Jump to content

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Akiba's Beat $14.74 Amazon.com (PS4)

By CaoPi, Yesterday, 10:59 PM

CaoPi  

CaoPi

Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM

Never played the first one, seems a bit like Hentai. I believe this is the lowest it has been 

 

 

https://www.amazon.c...PDKIKX0DER&th=1

 

 

 

The mechanics are said to be close to Tales of Zestiria. Basically a poor man's version of Persona


MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!

 

https://www.cheapass...misc/?p=1259801

itzd4n  

itzd4n

Posted Yesterday, 11:26 PM

Tales of games and Persona are nothing alike. If you're going to make comparisons, at least try to use a relevant title.

That said, heard this is worse than it's predecessor.

qnwz8j.jpg

 

:ps4: Overwatch/Bloodborne/Transistor   ::   :vita: Valkyrie Drive Bhikkuni  ::   :3ds: Pokemon Moon

lutz  

lutz

Posted Today, 12:17 AM

Another heads up, the Amazon version comes with a solid little doll. Normally this is a bonus, but because of the way they always cram it into a bubbler, the game is almost guaranteed to be crushed by the said doll. 


My trade list:
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=292633

romeogbs19  

romeogbs19

Posted Today, 02:24 AM

Also heads up, if you have any interest in this game and haven't bought/supported Persona 5, go buy/play P5 instead.  After you're done with P5 and desperately want to play a game that mimics it but falls short in every respect, go buy this. 


HENSHIN A GO GO BABY!

161803_s.gif   200.gif

