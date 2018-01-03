Akiba's Beat $14.74 Amazon.com (PS4)

Never played the first one, seems a bit like Hentai. I believe this is the lowest it has been
https://www.amazon.c...PDKIKX0DER&th=1
The mechanics are said to be close to Tales of Zestiria. Basically a poor man's version of Persona
Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:26 PM
Posted Today, 12:17 AM
Another heads up, the Amazon version comes with a solid little doll. Normally this is a bonus, but because of the way they always cram it into a bubbler, the game is almost guaranteed to be crushed by the said doll.
Posted Today, 02:24 AM
Also heads up, if you have any interest in this game and haven't bought/supported Persona 5, go buy/play P5 instead. After you're done with P5 and desperately want to play a game that mimics it but falls short in every respect, go buy this.
