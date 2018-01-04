Jump to content

ToysRUs- 15 or 20% off - exclusions apply

By Nepenthe7, Yesterday, 05:04 PM
ToysRUs amiibo

#1 Nepenthe7  

Nepenthe7

Posted Yesterday, 05:04 PM

SNOW15 or NEWYEARS20. Until 06 Jan 2018, online only. 15% works on amiibos

#2 thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted Yesterday, 05:07 PM

https://www.toysrus....6e6afc298a83e8c

 

amiibo

https://www.toysrus....goryid=46870966

 

Video Games

https://www.toysrus....egoryid=7886389


#3 dieselsoccer  

dieselsoccer

Posted Yesterday, 05:39 PM

Looks like the codes do not work together.


#4 swirly76  

swirly76

Posted Yesterday, 08:40 PM

to be fair, diesel, he did say exclusions apply... and then couldn't be bothered to list a single one in the OP.

let me guess, he's on his phone, can't post links, and doesn't care? amirite?

 

btw, if you just want one thing, the shipping absolutely kills it. $6 for A GAME? ugh. with no local pickup it goes from a deal to a complete no deal.


#5 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 09:14 PM

Remember that one time?

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

#6 DonaldBlank  

DonaldBlank

Posted Yesterday, 09:57 PM

So this works on a single joycon, but not a double pack?

 

I guess if you strictly need 1 joycon, that ain't bad.

 

Edit: SNow15 works on the double pack


#7 dieselsoccer  

dieselsoccer

Posted Today, 12:53 AM

to be fair, diesel, he did say exclusions apply... and then couldn't be bothered to list a single one in the OP.

let me guess, he's on his phone, can't post links, and doesn't care? amirite?

 

btw, if you just want one thing, the shipping absolutely kills it. $6 for A GAME? ugh. with no local pickup it goes from a deal to a complete no deal.

I did not expect them to work together, but last time someone posted something like this for TRU, all the codes stacked and was taking about 50% off.


