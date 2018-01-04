already 10% off, Use code "BEHAPPY" for even bigger discount. From what I heard, works on other denominations but will confirm it works and got my code within about 3 minutes
NoKeys.com $100 Xbox Funny Money for $83.70
Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:49 PM
Let's be friends!
XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous
PSN ID: ijustw1n
Posted Yesterday, 07:04 PM
Just wait till Rakuten or Newegg have the currency on sale, rather then give your money to site that may or may have bought the currency with stolen cards..
... go to sleep.
Posted Yesterday, 08:25 PM
newer user with little in the way of history suggests potentially shady site where people might save money?!
<s>IT'S NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE!</s>
as the other kind people have said, this is basically a gamble. sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.
when i spend my money, i always want to 'win', or at least get what i paid for... so forget this
Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM
well pardon me for not lurking for once. I took the gamble on the Hong Kong site first with positive results before posting this. If it adds to my credibility my Gamertag and PSN are F TANK and FxTANK respectively. Was a win for me so far
Posted Yesterday, 10:13 PM
what's a tank
Posted Yesterday, 10:18 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:36 PM
wat
Posted Today, 12:07 AM
NEWYEAR15 is currently working at Rakuten, a reputable site for $85 which is a $1.30 more.
Works on smaller amounts to. Got a $50 code for $42.50
... go to sleep.
Posted Today, 01:07 AM
3 for 3... All good!
I've bought twice from them in the past, i was successful both times. *shrug*
