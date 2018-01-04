Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

NoKeys.com $100 Xbox Funny Money for $83.70

By f tankk, Yesterday, 06:40 PM

#1 f tankk  

f tankk

Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM

already 10% off,  Use code "BEHAPPY" for even bigger discount. From what I heard, works on other denominations but will confirm it works and got my code within about 3 minutes


#2 MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 06:49 PM  

MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 06:49 PM

FYI in my experience half the time they don’t deliver. PayPal has got them to refund me but I’ve read on here about worse experiences. Nokeys ain’t your daddy’s cdkeys.

Let's be friends!

 

XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous
PSN ID: ijustw1n

#3 David Hibiki

Posted Yesterday, 07:04 PM  

David Hibiki

Posted Yesterday, 07:04 PM

Just wait till Rakuten or Newegg have the currency on sale, rather then give your money to site that may or may have bought the currency with stolen cards..


... go to sleep.

#4 swirly76

Posted Yesterday, 08:25 PM  

swirly76

Posted Yesterday, 08:25 PM

newer user with little in the way of history suggests potentially shady site where people might save money?!

<s>IT'S NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE!</s>

 

as the other kind people have said, this is basically a gamble. sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.

when i spend my money, i always want to 'win', or at least get what i paid for... so forget this


#5 f tankk  

f tankk

Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM

newer user with little in the way of history suggests potentially shady site where people might save money?!

<s>IT'S NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE!</s>

 

as the other kind people have said, this is basically a gamble. sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.

when i spend my money, i always want to 'win', or at least get what i paid for... so forget this

well pardon me for not lurking for once. I took the gamble on the Hong Kong site first with positive results before posting this. If it adds to my credibility my Gamertag and PSN are F TANK and FxTANK respectively. Was a win for me so far


#6 Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 10:13 PM  

Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 10:13 PM

well pardon me for not lurking for once. I took the gamble on the Hong Kong site first with positive results before posting this. If it adds to my credibility my Gamertag and PSN are F TANK and FxTANK respectively. Was a win for me so far

what's a Fuck tank


#7 LinkinPrime

Posted Yesterday, 10:18 PM  

LinkinPrime

Posted Yesterday, 10:18 PM

I've bought twice from them in the past, i was successful both times. *shrug*

Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk

P R O V E H I T O   I N   A L T U M

 

1046150.png

 

 

#8 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Yesterday, 11:36 PM

well pardon me for not lurking for once. I took the gamble on the Hong Kong site first with positive results before posting this. If it adds to my credibility my Gamertag and PSN are F TANK and FxTANK respectively. Was a win for me so far


wat

#9 David Hibiki

Posted Today, 12:07 AM  

David Hibiki

Posted Today, 12:07 AM

NEWYEAR15  is currently working at Rakuten, a reputable site for $85 which is a $1.30 more.

Works on smaller amounts to. Got a $50 code for $42.50


... go to sleep.

#10 LinkinPrime

Posted Today, 01:07 AM  

LinkinPrime

Posted Today, 01:07 AM

I've bought twice from them in the past, i was successful both times. *shrug*

Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk

3 for 3... All good!

Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk

P R O V E H I T O   I N   A L T U M

 

1046150.png

 

 

