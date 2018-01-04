Target Ad 1/7 - 1/13
Posted Yesterday, 08:28 PM
Free $20 gift card w/ purchase of any Xbox One S Console
New Releases
It - 4K $29.99 | + 24.99 | $17.99
Exclusive Lenticular Packaging and 5 postcards
My Little Pony: The Movie - + $19.99 | 14,99
Best of 2017 TV Sale
Stranger Things Season 1 - $19.99
Westworld Season 1 - $32.99
This is Us Season 1 - $19.99
Once Upon a Time Season 6 - $24.99
American Horror Story Season 6 - $19.99
Big Bang Theory Season 10 - $14.99
NCIS Season 14 - $27.99
Big Little Lies - $19.99
The Walking Dead Season 7 - $29.99
Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 2 - $14.99
Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM
And side note for those thinking of getting IT. They already confirmed there will be a director's cut coming out later this year.
Posted Yesterday, 08:39 PM
Will there ever be a deal on a Switch? I don't really need right now so I can wait but it would be nice to see some kind of discount.
Posted Yesterday, 08:42 PM
It came out less than a year ago and is already doing gangbusters in terms of console sales. Give it at least some time.
Posted Yesterday, 09:11 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM
Is the One S back to $280?
Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM
When you add a bunch of movie & TV deals to make it SEEM like you ain't wasting people's time...
Posted Yesterday, 10:52 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:58 PM
Is Stranger Things 4K on sale too by any chance?
Not listed, With movies/.entertainment sometimes all platforms go on sale and sometimes not, so hard to tell.
Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM
Posted Today, 01:23 AM
Thank you for this!
Posted Today, 01:58 AM
Yeah I don't know what to do with this information. I pre-ordered it and I really want to see it but I may cancel it knowing there's a better version coming out later this year
Posted Today, 03:12 AM
I would wait on the Switch also. With such a backlog of games, I'm waiting until it's 299 with a game included (probably next Christmas Season).
Posted Today, 03:27 AM
they literally just became the best selling console in US history over its first 10 month period.
Maybe, at best a gift card deal
Posted Today, 03:35 AM
Yeah I don't know what to do with this information. I pre-ordered it and I really want to see it but I may cancel it knowing there's a better version coming out later this year
I Think even if you were to buy the director's cut, in all honesty, I'm sure WB will do some kinda collector's set once both movies are out regardless. So it's kind of a losing battle unless you're super patient.