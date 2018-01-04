Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

CAGcast #527: Poe Strikes Back

The gang discuss their favorite 5 games of 2017 and have a spoiler-free discussion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Stay tuned after the show (55 mins) for The Last Jedi talk with spoilers.

Target Ad 1/7 - 1/13

Yesterday, 08:28 PM

litepink  

litepink

Posted Yesterday, 08:28 PM

:switch: Nintendo Switch Console - $299.99
:xb1: Free $20 gift card w/ purchase of any Xbox One S Console


:br: New Releases :dvd:
It - :br: 4K $29.99 | :br:+ :dvd: 24.99 | :dvd: $17.99
icontarget.gif Exclusive Lenticular Packaging and 5 postcards

My Little Pony: The Movie - :br:+ :dvd: $19.99 | :dvd: 14,99
---
Best of 2017 TV Sale
:br: Stranger Things Season 1 - $19.99
:br: Westworld Season 1 - $32.99
:dvd: This is Us Season 1 - $19.99
:dvd: Once Upon a Time Season 6 - $24.99
:dvd: American Horror Story Season 6 - $19.99
:dvd: Big Bang Theory Season 10 - $14.99
:dvd: NCIS Season 14 - $27.99
:dvd: Big Little Lies - $19.99
:br: The Walking Dead Season 7 - $29.99
:dvd: Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 2 - $14.99

Target Deal Links:
CAG Target Clearance Thread XXII
Deals via Target.com
Price Match Guarantee
Apply for REDcard Online
Cartwheel Offers: Target.com | CAG Thread

icontarget.gif Target App - Now with Cartwheel
app1_3.png app2_2.png

bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 08:36 PM

And side note for those thinking of getting IT. They already confirmed there will be a director's cut coming out later this year.


iamdl  

iamdl

Posted Yesterday, 08:39 PM

Will there ever be a deal on a Switch?  I don't really need right now so I can wait but it would be nice to see some kind of discount.


bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Yesterday, 08:42 PM

It came out less than a year ago and is already doing gangbusters in terms of console sales. Give it at least some time.


DannyEndurance  

DannyEndurance

Posted Yesterday, 09:11 PM

When you add a bunch of movie & TV deals to make it SEEM like you ain't wasting people's time...

msbytes  

msbytes

Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM

Is the One S back to $280?


litepink  

litepink

Posted Yesterday, 10:31 PM

LinkinPrime  

LinkinPrime

Posted Yesterday, 10:52 PM

Is Stranger Things 4K on sale too by any chance?

Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk

litepink  

litepink

Posted Yesterday, 10:58 PM

Not listed, With movies/.entertainment sometimes all platforms go on sale and sometimes not, so hard to tell.


josekortez  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 11:04 PM

I just want to buy Big Band Theory Season 10. I'm hoping it includes an appearance by Artie Shaw.
skrilla99  

skrilla99

Posted Today, 01:23 AM

Thank you for this!


PapaSlaughter  

PapaSlaughter

Posted Today, 01:58 AM

Yeah I don't know what to do with this information. I pre-ordered it and I really want to see it but I may cancel it knowing there's a better version coming out later this year
edny20  

edny20

Posted Today, 03:12 AM

I would wait on the Switch also.  With such a backlog of games, I'm waiting until it's 299 with a game included (probably next Christmas Season).


bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 03:27 AM

they literally just became the best selling console in US history over its first 10 month period.

Maybe, at best a gift card deal

bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 03:35 AM

I Think even if you were to buy the director's cut, in all honesty, I'm sure WB will do some kinda collector's set once both movies are out regardless. So it's kind of a losing battle unless you're super patient.


