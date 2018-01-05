TRU Clearance - ALL Skylanders $.50 (except Imaginators) Possible YMMV
#1
Posted Yesterday, 06:27 PM
My store is in Orlando, FL. (the Waterford Lakes location for those that are local, they had tons left, I didn’t buy any dupes)
Apologies if this is posted elsewhere, I did a quick search and didn’t see anything.
Hopefully this is nationwide to purge their stores of old stock. Best of luck to all that are down with Skylanders still or have kids that are.
#2
Posted Yesterday, 06:34 PM
#3
Posted Yesterday, 06:47 PM
#4
Posted Yesterday, 09:01 PM
#5
Posted Today, 02:10 AM
#6
Posted Today, 02:56 AM
Disney infinity figures were $1 at ToysRUs too.
Nice, they were marked as $3 at mine, but I didn't try to ring any up. Maybe I will check back tomorrow and see.