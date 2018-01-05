Jump to content

The gang discovers the joys of Ghost Recon: Wildlands, watches a lot of movies, and shamelessly adds a Battlegrounds mode.

TRU Clearance - ALL Skylanders $.50 (except Imaginators) Possible YMMV

Stopped by TRU today and they had their entire Skylanders stock clearanced out for $.50 a piece except for their Imaginators line. I walked out with three large bags full for about $15.

My store is in Orlando, FL. (the Waterford Lakes location for those that are local, they had tons left, I didn't buy any dupes)

Apologies if this is posted elsewhere, I did a quick search and didn't see anything.

Hopefully this is nationwide to purge their stores of old stock. Best of luck to all that are down with Skylanders still or have kids that are.

It's been mentioned in the official Skylanders thread, the toys r us clearance thread and maybe even the toys r us 15/20 percent off coupon thread.

Well, 4th time is the charm!

If only the games were fun

Please skip part 3

Disney infinity figures were $1 at ToysRUs too.

Disney infinity figures were $1 at ToysRUs too.

 

Nice, they were marked as $3 at mine, but I didn't try to ring any up. Maybe I will check back tomorrow and see.


