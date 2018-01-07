Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #528: Battlegrounds: Battlegrounds

CAGcast #528: Battlegrounds: Battlegrounds

The gang discovers the joys of Ghost Recon: Wildlands, watches a lot of movies, and shamelessly adds a Battlegrounds mode.

Fry's Ads 1/7-13

By fidodido, Today, 05:38 AM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4476 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Today, 05:38 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$29.99
Minecraft

$34.99
Monster Hunter Stories
Pokemon: Ultra Moon
Pokemon: Ultra Sun

$149.99
White/Orange New 2DS XL Handheld

PS3 :ps3:

$129.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai Arcade Fightstick

PS4 :ps4:

$29.99
Nier: Automata

$34.99
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

$69
Gran Turismo Sport (PSVR)

$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$99.99
Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset

$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console

less than $399.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $399.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR

Switch

$19.95
Emio Travel Kit

$28.99
Hori Starter Kit

$34.99
Bionik Power Plate

$69.99
Sonic Mania: Collector's Edition

XBox One :xb1:

$15.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
Killer Instinct
Quantum Break

$22.95
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership

$49.95
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset

$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
LucidSound LS25 eSports Stereo Gaming Headset

$89.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$99.99
Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset

$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$159
Razer Wolverine Controller

less than $299 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ additional Wireless Controller, Halo Wars 2

$499
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PC :pc:

$29.99
Black Logitech G203 Prodigy Gaming Mouse
White Logitech G203 Prodigy Gaming Mouse

$49.99
Logitech G213 Prodigy RGB Gaming Keyboard
Razer Deathadder Optical Gaming Mouse
Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye RGB Optical Gaming Mouse

$69.99
Alienware Elite Gaming Mouse

$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
LucidSound LS25 eSports Stereo Gaming Headset

$79.99
Roccat Isku+ Force FX RGB Gaming Keyboard

$89.99
Blue HyperX Alloy Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Brown HyperX Alloy Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Red HyperX Alloy Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$99.99
Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Headset
Steelseries Arctis 5 7.1 Surround RGB Gaming Headset

$119.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Red Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$139.99
Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$159.99
Razer Wolverine Controller

Miscellaneous

$6.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99
Emio The Edge Super Extension Cable

$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Atari Flashback 8 Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$1.99
About Last Night (2014)
America's National Treasures
Best of Europe: London & Beyond
Best of Travel: Australia & New Zealand (Blu+DVD)
Bruno
Dream House
Ganges
A Hijacking
Milk
Nature: Amazing Places: Africa
Parkland
Reach Me
Scenic National Parks: Grand Canyon
Scenic National Parks: Yellowstone
Scenic Walks Around the World: Historic Pathways
Scenic Walks Around the World: Our Dramatic Planet
Serenity Travel Series Vol. 1
Unleashed
Water Life: The Big Blue
Water Life: Planet Water

$2.99
Baby Mama
Courage Under Fire
Dances With Wolves
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
The Family
Get Shorty
Get the Gringo (Blu+DVD)
Good Neighbors
The Karate Kid (2010)
Me, Myself & Irene
Men in Black 3 (Blu+DVD)
Night Catches Us
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Roadie
Spy
Taken 2
Teen Wolf
This Means War
Wonderful World

$4.99
Heroes: Season 3
House M.D.: Season 6
House M.D.: Season 7
The Office: Season 5
The Office: Season 8 (Blu+DVD)
Spectacle: Elvis Costello With...: Season 1

$14.99
Battleship (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Identity (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Ultimatum (4K+Blu)
The Bourne Legacy (4K+Blu)
Dracula Untold (4K+Blu)
Everest (4K+Blu)
Lone Survivor (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsman (4K+Blu)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (4K+Blu)
Van Helsing (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)

$19.99
Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (4K+Blu)
Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them (4K+Blu)
Mad Max (4K+Blu)
San Andreas (4K+Blu)
Suicide Squad (4K+Blu)

$38.99
Game of Thrones: The Complete 7th Season

DVD :dvd:

$4.99
30 Rock: Season 2
30 Rock: Season 3

$9.99
Ballers: The Complete 1st Season
Boardwalk Empire: The Complete 1st Season
Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete 1st Season
Deadwood: The Complete 1st Season
Eastbound & Down: The Complete 1st Season
Girls: The Complete 1st Season
Rome: The Complete 1st Season
Sex and the City: The Complete 1st Season
Silicon Valley: The Complete 1st Season
The Sopranos: The Complete 1st Season
True Blood: The Complete 1st Season
The Wire: The Complete 1st Season
 

#2 CAGkrazy   Yeah Boi! CAGiversary!   2662 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

CAGkrazy

Posted Today, 05:47 AM

is that the cheapest price for quantum break?


craizieboi888.png

