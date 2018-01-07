Target Cartwheel Deals 1/7-1/13

Posted Today, 11:07 AM

https://www.target.com/pl/502373743

Select Animal Crossing amiibo buy one get 4 free. Only 11 available so pick one you want two of or you'll be paying $50 instead of $27

Also it looks like Digby is the same as the one inside of the amiibo Festival game on clearance for $5.98

DPCI 207-30-0056