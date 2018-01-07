Target Cartwheel Deals 1/7-1/13
75% Off UFC 3 Presale Cards Xbox One or PS4 (Expires 1/13)
75% Off Far Cry 5 Presale Cards Xbox One or PS4 (Expires 1/13)
These cards tend to come with exclusive dlc or beta tests for the games that they are designated for. They also come with a $5 Target gift card, when you come into Target and buy the games on release day.
Special Amiibo deal Online (possibly in stores) Buy One Amiibo, get Three Amiibos for free.
https://www.target.com/pl/502373743
Select Animal Crossing amiibo buy one get 4 free. Only 11 available so pick one you want two of or you'll be paying $50 instead of $27
Also it looks like Digby is the same as the one inside of the amiibo Festival game on clearance for $5.98
DPCI 207-30-0056
Leaving out the fact that these are Animal Crossing Amiibo's only changes this drastically.
Regarding Far Cry, what is a presale card? I assume that it's not 75% off the entire game...or is it?
Sorry, I've never shopped at Target using Cartwheel before.
The pre-sale cards cost $1, so you would get 75% off of that.
With the card, you get a $5 gift card when you purchase the game the first week it comes out.
No you don't get 75% off the game.
lol right? I thought buy 1 get 3...that means they gotta be dumping amiibo like the Disney figures, but no it’s shitty animal crossing amiibo that no one wanted anyways.
Leaving out the fact that these are Animal Crossing Amiibo's only changes this drastically.