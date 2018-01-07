Jump to content

Target Cartwheel Deals 1/7-1/13

By Zantra2, Today, 08:29 AM

#1 Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted Today, 08:29 AM

Only a few deals this week, so I am going to post a pretty good bonus deal on here for Amiibos. Here are the deals...

75% Off UFC 3 Presale Cards Xbox One or PS4 (Expires 1/13)

75% Off Far Cry 5 Presale Cards Xbox One or PS4 (Expires 1/13)

These cards tend to come with exclusive dlc or beta tests for the games that they are designated for. They also come with a $5 Target gift card, when you come into Target and buy the games on release day.

Special Amiibo deal Online (possibly in stores) Buy One Amiibo, get Three Amiibos for free.

#2 Zantra2  

Zantra2

Posted Today, 08:46 AM

Also online, and possibly in stores, all Wii U games seem to be buy one, get one free. Including Wii U games that come with extras like Amiibos. There are a lot of Wii U games on clearance at Target lately, and if the deal is in stores as well as online, it should work with them too.

#3 ArugulaZ  

ArugulaZ

Posted Today, 08:53 AM

Nice catch. I'd consider it, but the Wii U is dead to me. It's cumbersome to use, and without Miiverse I just can't justify bothering with it.

#4 ddp72984  

ddp72984

Posted Today, 09:25 AM

I don’t mean to bother, but what are these amiibo and Wii U deals mentioned above? Could a link be possible please?

#5 bappt  

bappt

Posted Today, 11:07 AM

https://www.target.com/pl/502373743

 

Select Animal Crossing amiibo buy one get 4 free. Only 11 available so pick one you want two of or you'll be paying $50 instead of $27

 

Also it looks like Digby is the same as the one inside of the amiibo Festival game on clearance for $5.98 

 

DPCI 207-30-0056


#6 180husher  

180husher

Posted Today, 12:41 PM

Special Amiibo deal Online (possibly in stores) Buy One Amiibo, get Three Amiibos for free.

 

Leaving out the fact that these are Animal Crossing Amiibo's only changes this drastically.



Posted Image

#7 EvilPirateJohn  

EvilPirateJohn

Posted Today, 01:12 PM

Regarding Far Cry, what is a presale card?  I assume that it's not 75% off the entire game...or is it?

 

Sorry, I've never shopped at Target using Cartwheel before.


#8 Gdogg  

Gdogg

Posted Today, 02:26 PM

Regarding Far Cry, what is a presale card?  I assume that it's not 75% off the entire game...or is it?

 

Sorry, I've never shopped at Target using Cartwheel before.

 

The pre-sale cards cost $1, so you would get 75% off of that.

 

With the card, you get a $5 gift card when you purchase the game the first week it comes out.

 

No you don't get 75% off the game.


#9 zeb06  

zeb06

Posted Today, 03:32 PM

Leaving out the fact that these are Animal Crossing Amiibo's only changes this drastically.

lol right? I thought buy 1 get 3...that means they gotta be dumping amiibo like the Disney figures, but no it’s shitty animal crossing amiibo that no one wanted anyways.

