XBL Deals - DwG: Blood Bowl 2, Styx, Thumper, Battleblock Theater, more | GwG: Van Helsing III, BTTF; TR: Underworld

Date Night Drops
Some notes
_______________________________________________________________________
Games with Gold
- Dec 16 - Jan 15 - Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
- Jan 1-31 - The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III
- Jan 1-15 - Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Jan 16 - Feb 15 - Zombi
- Jan 16-31 - Army of Two
________________________________________________________________________
Deals with Gold
1/9 - 1/15
-
Battle Chasers: Nightwar - $19.49 - 35% off - Price History
-
Black Mirror - $29.99 - 25% off - Price History
-
Blood Bowl 2 - $6.60 - 67% off - Price History
-
Official Expansion - $16.74 - 33% off - Price History
-
Official Expansion + Team Pack - $26.79 - 33% off - Price History
-
-
Crypt Of The Necrodancer - $9.74 - 35% off - Price History
-
Deer Hunter: Reloaded - $11.99 - 40% off - Price History
-
Elex - $41.99 - 30% off - Price History
-
Energy Cycle - $2.24 - 25% off - Price History
-
Farming Simulator 17 - Platinum Edition - $37.49 - 25% off - Price History
-
The Incredible Adventures Of Van Helsing II - $7.50 - 50% off - Price History
-
'n Verlore Verstand - $8.99 - 40% off - Price History
-
Race Arcade - $7.49 - 25% off - Price History
-
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series - $11.99 - 40% off - Price History
-
Real Farm - $31.99 - 20% off - Price History
-
Save The Ninja Clan - $2.24 - 25% off - Price History
-
Styx: Master Of Shadows - $7.50 - 75% off - Price History
-
Thumper - $13.39 - 33% off - Price History
-
Tour De France 2017 - $16.50 - 67% off - Price History
-
Battleblock Theater - $7.49 - 50% off - Price History
-
Faery: Legends Of Avalon - $1.87 - 75% off - Price History
-
Rotastic - $1.24 - 75% off - Price History
_______________________________________________________________________
Sales and Specials
Spotlight
- Trove All-Pine Artistree Pack - $14.99 - 25% off - Price History - Until ~ 1/15
- We Are The Dwarves - $7.50 - 50% off - Price History - Until ~1/17
- Hitman - GOTY Edition - $40.19 - 33% off - Price History - Until ~ 1/10
- Paladins - Until ~ 1/11
- Founder's Pack - $13.39 - 33% off - Price History
- Realm Pack - $3.34 - 33% off - Price History
- VIP Pack - $10.04 - 33% off - Price History
- 200 Crystals - $3.34 - 33% off - Price History
- 400 Crystals - $5.35 - 33% off - Price History
- 800 Crystals - $10.04 - 33% off - Price History
- 1,500 Crystals - $16.74 - 33% off - Price History
- 2,500 Crystals - $23.44 - 33% off - Price History
- 3,500 Crystals - $33.49 - 33% off - Price History
- 8,000 Crystals - $66.99 - 33% off - Price History
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 - $6.60 - 67% off - Price History
- Smite - Until ~ 1/11
- Ultimate God Pack Bundle - $15.00 - 50% off - Price History
- 400 Gems - $6.79 - 15% off - Price History
- 800 Gems - $11.99 - 20% off - Price History
- 1,500 Gems - $19.99 - 20% off - Price History
- 2,500 Gems - $26.24 - 25% off - Price History
- 3,500 Gems - $34.99 - 30% off - Price History
- 8,000 Gems - $64.99 - 35% off - Price History
- Spintires: Mudrunner - $29.99 - 25% off - Price History
________________________________________________________________________
Misc Drops
-
Fallout: New Vegas
-
Honest Hearts - $4.99 - 50% off - Price History
-
Old World Blues (English) - $4.99 - 50% off - Price History
-
- Iron Wings - $14.39 - 40% off - Price History - Ends ~ Jan 13
- Maria The Witch - $2.50 - 50% off - Price History - Early Adopter - Ends ~ Jan 13
- Romancing Saga 2 - $19.99 - 20% off - Price History - Early Adopter - Ends ~ Jan 9
- Bleed 2 - $13.49 - 10% off - Price History - Preorder - Release 2/9
- The Aquatic Adventure Of The Last Human - $11.99 - 20% off - Price History - Preorder - Release 1/19
- The Jackbox Party Quadpack - $74.99 - 25% off - Price History
- Toy Odyssey - $7.50 - 50% off - Price History - Ends ~ Jan 10
- Unit 4: Couch Attack Bundle - $13.59 - 15% off - Price History - Early Adopter
- Persona 4 Arena - $14.99 - 50% off - Price History
- Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle - $62.39 - 20% off - Price History
- Halo: Reach - Noble Map Pack - FREE