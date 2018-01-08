XBL Deals - DwG: Diablo III, Forza, Shantae HGH, more | GwG: Van Helsing III, BTTF; TR: Underworld

Date Night Drops
Some notes
_______________________________________________________________________
Games with Gold
- Dec 16 - Jan 15 - Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
- Jan 1-31 - The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III
- Jan 1-15 - Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Jan 16 - Feb 15 - Zombi
- Jan 16-31 - Army of Two
________________________________________________________________________
Deals with Gold
1/2 - 1/8
- 101 Ways to Die - $5.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Adam's Venture: Origins - $9.90 - 67% off - Price History
- Blackwood Crossing - $11.19 - 30% off - Price History
- Claire: Extended Cut - $4.95 - 67% off - Price History
-
Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $30.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Rise Of The Necromancer - $9.74 - 35% off - Price History
- Euro Fishing: Season Pass - $25.19 - 30% off - Price History
-
Forza Horizon 3
- Blizzard Mountain - $7.99 - 60% off - Price History
- Complete Add-Ons Collection - $45.86 - 67% off - Price History
- Forza Motorsport 7 and Forza Horizon 3 Bundle - $65.99 - 40% off - Price History
- God of Light: Remastered - $4.99 - 50% off - Price History
- Goliath - $8.99 - 40% off - Price History
-
Happy Wars
- 500 Happy Tickets - $20.00 - 50% off - Price History
- 1400 Happy Jewels - $50.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Hyperdrive Massacre - $2.00 - 80% off - Price History
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing - $4.95 - 67% off - Price History
- Marble Void - $3.34 - 33% off - Price History
- Prison Architect: Psych Ward DLC - $2.39 - 40% off - Price History
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition - $26.79 - 33% off - Price History
- Reus - $6.60 - 67% off - Price History
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - $13.39 - 33% off - Price History
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition - $30.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Star Hammer: The Vanguard Prophecy - $10.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Super Comboman: Smash Edition - $8.99 - 40% off - Price History
- Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings - $6.00 - 70% off - Price History
- Time Recoil - $8.39 - 40% off - Price History
-
Alien Hominid HD - $4.99 - 50% off - Price History
-
Diablo III: Reaper Of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition - $15.99 - 60% off - Price History
-
Forza Horizon 2 - $9.89 - 67% off - Price History
_______________________________________________________________________
Sales and Specials
Spotlight
- Furi - $10.00 - 50% off - Price History - Until ~1/9
- Lightfield - $10.00 - 50% off - Price History - Until ~ 1/9
- We Are The Dwarves - $7.50 - 50% off - Price History - Until ~1/17
- Hitman - GOTY Edition - $40.19 - 33% off - Price History
- Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season - $11.89 - 30% off - Price History
- Paladins
- Founder's Pack - $13.39 - 33% off - Price History
- Realm Pack - $3.34 - 33% off - Price History
- VIP Pack - $10.04 - 33% off - Price History
- 200 Crystals - $3.34 - 33% off - Price History
- 400 Crystals - $5.35 - 33% off - Price History
- 800 Crystals - $10.04 - 33% off - Price History
- 1,500 Crystals - $16.74 - 33% off - Price History
- 2,500 Crystals - $23.44 - 33% off - Price History
- 3,500 Crystals - $33.49 - 33% off - Price History
- 8,000 Crystals - $66.99 - 33% off - Price History
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 - $6.60 - 67% off - Price History
- Smite
- Ultimate God Pack Bundle - $15.00 - 50% off - Price History
- 400 Gems - $6.79 - 15% off - Price History
- 800 Gems - $11.99 - 20% off - Price History
- 1,500 Gems - $19.99 - 20% off - Price History
- 2,500 Gems - $26.24 - 25% off - Price History
- 3,500 Gems - $34.99 - 30% off - Price History
- 8,000 Gems - $64.99 - 35% off - Price History
- Spintires: Mudrunner - $29.99 - 25% off - Price History
________________________________________________________________________
Misc Drops
- Iron Wings - $14.39 - 40% off - Price History - Ends ~ Jan 13
- Maria The Witch - $2.50 - 50% off - Price History - Early Adopter - Ends ~ Jan 13
- Romancing Saga 2 - $19.99 - 20% off - Price History - Early Adopter - Ends ~ Jan 9
- Bleed 2 - $13.49 - 10% off - Price History - Preorder - Release 2/9
- The Aquatic Adventure Of The Last Human - $11.99 - 20% off - Price History - Preorder - Release 1/19
- The Jackbox Party Quadpack - $74.99 - 25% off - Price History
- Toy Odyssey - $7.50 - 50% off - Price History - Ends ~ Jan 10
- Unit 4: Couch Attack Bundle - $13.59 - 15% off - Price History - Early Adopter
- Persona 4 Arena - $14.99 - 50% off - Price History
- Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle - $62.39 - 20% off - Price History
- Halo: Reach - Noble Map Pack - FREE