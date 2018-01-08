XBL Deals - DwG: Halo 5, Farm Sim 15, GTA5, RDR, more | GwG: Zombi, Van Helsing III: Army of Two | Spotlight Far Cry

Date Night Drops
Some notes
Games with Gold
- Jan 1-31 - The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III
- Jan 16 - Feb 15 - Zombi
- Jan 16-31 - Army of Two
1/16 - 1/22
- Defunct - $10.49 - 30% off - Price History
- Farming Simulator 15 - $7.50 - 75% off - Price History
- Complete Edition - $13.20 - 67% off - Price History
- Official Expansion (Gold) - $10.04 - 33% off - Price History
- Feral Fury - $2.50 - 75% off - Price History
- Grand Theft Auto V - $30.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Game and Great White Shark Cash Card - $51.99 - 35% off - Price History
- Game and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle - $59.99 - 40% off - Price History
- Game, Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Great White Shark Card Bundle - $71.99 - 40% off - Price History
- Game, Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle - $100.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Game, Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Whale Shark Card Bundle - $82.49 - 45% off - Price History
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card - $84.99 - 15% off - Price History
- Halo 5: Guardians - Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 - 40% off - Price History
- 7 Gold Req Packs + 2 Free - $15.99 - 20% off - Price History
- 10 Gold Req Packs + 3 Free - $22.49 - 25% off - Price History
- 15 Gold Req Packs + 5 Free - $30.14 - 33% off - Price History
- 34 Gold Req Packs + 13 Free - $54.99 - 45% off - Price History
- I, Zombie - $2.00 - 50% off - Price History
- L.A. Noire - $29.99 - 25% off - Price History
- Slender: The Arrival - $2.00 - 80% off - Price History
- Spartan - $8.00 - 50% off - Price History
- Swapquest - $6.99 - 30% off - Price History
- Worlds Of Magic: Planar Conquest - $20.29 - 30% off - Price History
Farming Simulator 15 - $4.99 - 75% off - Price History
ITRunner - DLC - $6.69 - 33% off - Price History
JCB - $6.69 - 33% off - Price History
Lamborghini Nitro 120 - $0.66 - 33% off - Price History
New Holland - $4.68 - 33% off - Price History
Niva - $1.33 - 33% off - Price History
Official Expansion (Silver) - $6.69 - 33% off - Price History
Red Dead Redemption - $8.99 - 70% off - Price History
Undead Nightmare Pack - $4.99 - 50% off - Price History
Sales and Specials
Far Cry Spotlight - 1/16 - 1/22
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle - $28.00 - 60% off - Price History
Far Cry 4 - $16.00 - 60% off - Price History
Gold Edition - $24.00 - 60% off - Price History
Season Pass - $9.00 - 70% off - Price History
Escape From Durgesh Prison - $4.00 - 60% off - Price History
Hurk Deluxe Pack - $3.00 - 60% off - Price History
Valley Of The Yetis - $6.00 - 60% off - Price History
Far Cry Primal - $15.00 - 70% off - Price History
Apex Edition - $16.50 - 70% off - Price History
Wenja Pack - $2.80 - 60% off - Price History
Far Cry 2 - $5.99 - 70% off - Price History
Far Cry 3 - $7.99 - 60% off - Price History
Deluxe Bundle DLC - $4.99 - 50% off - Price History
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - $5.99 - 60% off - Price History
Far Cry 4 - $11.99 - 60% off - Price History
Season Pass - $8.99 - 70% off - Price History
Escape From Durgesh Prison - $3.99 - 60% off - Price History
Hurk Deluxe Pack - $2.99 - 60% off - Price History
Valley Of The Yetis - $5.99 - 60% off - Price History
Far Cry Classic - $2.99 - 70% off - Price History
Far Cry Instincts Predator - $5.99 - 70% off - Price History
Artisitc Adventure Spotlight - 1/16 - 1/22
Aer - Memories Of Old - $10.04 - 33% off - Price History
Another World - 20th Anniversary Edition - $1.60 - 80% off - Price History
Aritana And The Harpy's Feather - $5.00 - 50% off - Price History
Azkend 2: The World Beneath - $3.20 - 60% off - Price History
Badland: GOTY Edition - $4.80 - 60% off - Price History
Broken Age - $6.00 - 70% off - Price History
Broken Sword 5 - The Serpent's Curse - $6.25 - 75% off - Price History
Chaos On Deponia - $13.39 - 33% off - Price History
D/generation HD - $6.50 - 50% off - Price History
Dear Esther: Landmark Edition - $4.00 - 60% off - Price History
Decay - The Mare - $5.00 - 50% off - Price History
The Deer God - $7.50 - 50% off - Price History
Demetrios - The Big Cynical Adventure - $5.00 - 50% off - Price History
Dex - $8.00 - 60% off - Price History
Dreambreak - $3.30 - 67% off - Price History
Echoes Of The Fey: The Fox's Trail - $5.35 - 33% off - Price History
The Fall - $2.00 - 80% off - Price History
The Final Station - $7.50 - 50% off - Price History
Firewatch - $10.00 - 50% off - Price History
Her Majesty's Spiffing - $5.55 - 70% off - Price History
Inside - $10.00 - 50% off - Price History
Jettomero: Hero Of The Universe - $8.70 - 33% off - Price History
Ken Follett's The Pillars Of The Earth - $26.79 - 33% off - Price History
Kholat - $8.00 - 60% off - Price History
Knee Deep - $4.50 - 70% off - Price History
Knock-Knock - $2.80 - 60% off - Price History
Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition - $10.00 - 50% off - Price History
Limbo - $2.00 - 80% off - Price History
The Little Acre - $6.50 - 50% off - Price History
The Long Dark - $20.99 - 40% off - Price History
Mages Of Mystralia - $11.99 - 40% off - Price History
Masquerada: Songs And Shadows - $11.99 - 40% off - Price History
Metrico+ - $7.00 - 50% off - Price History
Monochroma - $5.00 - 50% off - Price History
Morphite - $7.50 - 50% off - Price History
N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure - $2.50 - 50% off - Price History
Nevermind - $5.00 - 75% off - Price History
Oceanhorn - Monster Of Uncharted Seas - $7.50 - 50% off - Price History
Octodad: Dadliest Catch - $3.75 - 75% off - Price History
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - Deluxe Edition - $5.25 - 75% off - Price History
Pillars Of Eternity: Complete Edition - $29.99 - 40% off - Price History
Planet Of The Eyes - $6.49 - 35% off - Price History
Poi - $10.00 - 50% off - Price History
Rememoried - $10.04 - 33% off - Price History
Rime - $17.99 - 40% off - Price History
The Sexy Brutale - $10.00 - 50% off - Price History
Soda Drinker Pro - $2.50 - 50% off - Price History
Soul Axiom - $3.75 - 70% off - Price History
Steven Universe: Save The Light - $16.74 - 33% off - Price History
Stories Of Bethem: Full Moon - $4.00 - 50% off - Price History
Submerged - $10.00 - 50% off - Price History
Superhot - $14.99 - 40% off - Price History
Tacoma - $9.99 - 50% off - Price History
Teslagrad - $4.50 - 70% off - Price History
Thimbleweed Park - $12.99 - 35% off - Price History
The Town Of Light - $10.00 - 50% off - Price History
Trulon: The Shadow Engine - $10.00 - 50% off - Price History
Typoman - $5.20 - 60% off - Price History
Uncanny Valley - $3.90 - 70% off - Price History
What Remains Of Edith Finch - $13.39 - 33% off - Price History
Misc Drops
Fallout: New Vegas
Honest Hearts - $4.99 - 50% off - Price History
Old World Blues (English) - $4.99 - 50% off - Price History
-
- Iron Wings - $14.39 - 40% off - Price History - Ends ~ Jan 13
- Maria The Witch - $2.50 - 50% off - Price History - Early Adopter - Ends ~ Jan 13
- Romancing Saga 2 - $19.99 - 20% off - Price History - Early Adopter - Ends ~ Jan 9
- Bleed 2 - $13.49 - 10% off - Price History - Preorder - Release 2/9
- The Aquatic Adventure Of The Last Human - $11.99 - 20% off - Price History - Preorder - Release 1/19
- The Jackbox Party Quadpack - $74.99 - 25% off - Price History
- Toy Odyssey - $7.50 - 50% off - Price History - Ends ~ Jan 10
- Unit 4: Couch Attack Bundle - $13.59 - 15% off - Price History - Early Adopter
- Persona 4 Arena - $14.99 - 50% off - Price History
- Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle - $62.39 - 20% off - Price History
- Halo: Reach - Noble Map Pack - FREE