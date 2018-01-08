Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

CAGcast #530: Tatoothine

The gang talks Nintendo Labo, NPDs, Fortnite, and oh so much more!

* * * * * 5 votes

XBL Deals - DwG: Halo 5, Farm Sim 15, GTA5, RDR, more | GwG: Zombi, Van Helsing III: Army of Two | Spotlight Far Cry

By Bloomy, Jan 08 2018 12:00 PM

#1 Bloomy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3847 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:00 PM

Date Night Drops

Some notes

Spoiler

_______________________________________________________________________
Games with Gold

________________________________________________________________________

Deals with Gold

 

1/16 - 1/22

Spoiler

_______________________________________________________________________
Sales and Specials
 

Far Cry Spotlight - 1/16 - 1/22

 

Artisitc Adventure Spotlight - 1/16 - 1/22

________________________________________________________________________

 

Misc Drops

 


#2 Bloomy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3847 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:01 PM

Prior Threads

Spoiler

 

 


#3 Bloomy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3847 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:02 PM

Reserving post


#4 Bloomy   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3847 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:03 PM

Final reserved post - have at it


#5 MattZack   Virtue for the virtuous, signaling for others. CAGiversary!   1242 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:20 PM

Thanks Bloomy!
Posted Image

#6 JoeZiggadigga   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   172 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:23 PM

Thanks Bloomy! And thanks in advance to everyone for the great discussions that occur in the thread.

#7 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3562 Posts   Joined 6.5 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:23 PM

Thanks Bloomy! I predict this will be a great thread!

Tastes like chicken.

#8 VVulf   Writing All Wrongs CAGiversary!   50 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:26 PM

On behalf of all lurkers, thanks for everything you do Bloomy.


1 John 4:12

#9 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2440 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:27 PM

Grazie Bloomy.
Posted Image

#10 2014CAGnewbie  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:28 PM

 

Thanks Bloomy


#11 M-10  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:34 PM

Football, politics and babies; HERE WE COME!


#12 Previously someTooL  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:37 PM

Smells good. Thank you!

#13 KansasCityKing  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:42 PM

Thanks for the work you put into this thread, Bloomy.


#14 gamegirlpocket   hope rides alone CAGiversary!   1362 Posts   Joined 2.0 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:42 PM

Thanks for all the time you spend to make it easy to identify cheap things I want that I don't have the money or time for but sometimes buy anyway!


Have: Spare code for Halo Wars 2 Season Pass & Halo Wars DE / Want: $10 XBL

 

6TJRqLz.gif

#15 crazedracerguy   Guitar Slinger! CAGiversary!   5497 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:44 PM

New thread smell incoming... Thanks, Bloomy!

#16 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6747 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:47 PM

Half asleep and too tired to think of something clever to say, but thanks for all your work Bloomy!

#17 ResidentAlien(KM)   You seem familiar, did I annoy you before? CAGiversary!   3669 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:49 PM

Thanks Bloomy for the high quality work. Believe me, I know high quality and everyone says your are the best. Dont believe the failing NYT & fake news. AWESOME!

#18 gamegirlpocket   hope rides alone CAGiversary!   1362 Posts   Joined 2.0 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:52 PM

Half asleep and too tired to think of something clever to say, but thanks for all your work Bloomy!

What if I told you that I saw all of his work and it really... Bloomy away?


Have: Spare code for Halo Wars 2 Season Pass & Halo Wars DE / Want: $10 XBL

 

6TJRqLz.gif

#19 Link127   Dad gamer CAGiversary!   1131 Posts   Joined 13.8 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 12:57 PM

Ah fresh new thread.  Thanks for all your hard work Bloomy!


Link1207.png

#20 dennisb407   Banned CAGiversary!   5130 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 01:04 PM

Thank you Based God

#21 Ejectedbunny   Cag Bunny CAGiversary!   545 Posts   Joined 4.9 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 01:06 PM

Looking forward to the new thread! Thanks as always Bloomy!

 

e3HD5cm.gif


#22 latin trident   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   834 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 01:07 PM

Too many games, too little time

#23 Travisntucker   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   60 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 01:34 PM

Yay! New thread!

#24 spacegundam0079   Itchy, Tasty ... CAGiversary!   1331 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 01:38 PM

Great job Bloomy ! Now let's get ready for Date Night !

RandomHajile3rd.png

#25 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   1223 Posts   Joined 3.4 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 01:56 PM

Insert ridiculous comment about smell of forum thread on internet.

Let's be friends!

 

XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous
PSN ID: ijustw1n

#26 Masters_93  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 02:13 PM

New year, new thread. Thanks Bloomy!

 VAXyo12.gif

 

#27 akathatoneguy   Use your turn signal CAGiversary!   927 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 02:21 PM

To another year of impulse purchases, disappointing sales, off-topic banter, and bulging backlogs!

xUg5gER.jpg


#28 bear489   My Trolliest President CAGiversary!   738 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 02:23 PM

I predict a great thread!


698649.png

#29 darthfracas   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   274 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 02:32 PM

I look forward to this thread being derailed by such controversial topics as golf and car races.

#30 genesis49  

Posted 08 January 2018 - 02:36 PM

We're almost to the end of the first page, and no mentions of fast food?

Thanks for the new thread Bloomy, it's the only real reason I check cag multi times per day
