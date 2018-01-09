Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #528: Battlegrounds: Battlegrounds

CAGcast #528: Battlegrounds: Battlegrounds

The gang discovers the joys of Ghost Recon: Wildlands, watches a lot of movies, and shamelessly adds a Battlegrounds mode.

1 votes

1/3 - 1/16 ... Save 14% off Xbox $50 GC (and 50¢ off per gallon of gas) @ Safeway/Albertsons via Just4U loyalty

By Cornelius, Today, 04:07 AM
Cornelius  

Cornelius

Posted Today, 04:07 AM

Now through Tuesday, Jan. 16th ... save $7 off a $50 Xbox GC @ the Albertsons family of stores (incl. Safeway, Vons, etc).  Although this is a "1-time" special you have to load onto your Safeway card via the Just4U savings program, I'm relatively certain there's no purchase limit @ Albertsons, because they don't require any registered Just4U card to get savings.  Here's the offer captured from my iPhone:

 

If you ARE a member of Just4U, however, you can get 10X the reward points for this Xbox GC purchase via a different offer ... meaning you'll get 500 points, or 50 cents off per gallon of gas, when you fuel up in Jan/Feb (since the points will expire after 2/28/18).  Here's that 2nd offer via my iPhone:

 

WiagbAP.png


bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 04:28 AM

Eh, 14% off? That isn't worth...

 


 

 you'll get 500 points, or 50 cents off per gallon of gas, when you fuel up in Jan/Feb (since the points will expire after 2/28/18). 

 

