CDKeys has PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One Digital Code) + Assassin's Creed Unity on sale for $23.99
This is the lowest price I have seen so far.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One Digital Code) + Assassin's Creed Unity for $23.99
By kobe92, Today, 05:10 AM
#1
Posted Today, 05:10 AM
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1799 Posts Joined 6.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 10:15 AM
Eh, that’s GCU price for Player Unknown, and the Unity codes have been less than $1 at cdkeys for over a year.
Good deal if you don’t have prime or GCU.
Good deal if you don’t have prime or GCU.
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 670 Posts Joined 14.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:02 PM
Cdkeys is giving away Unity with purchase pretty frequently now, lol.