PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One Digital Code) + Assassin's Creed Unity for $23.99

By kobe92, Today, 05:10 AM

CDKeys has PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Xbox One Digital Code) + Assassin's Creed Unity on sale for $23.99

This is the lowest price I have seen so far.

Eh, that's GCU price for Player Unknown, and the Unity codes have been less than $1 at cdkeys for over a year.

Good deal if you don't have prime or GCU.

Good deal if you don’t have prime or GCU.

Cdkeys is giving away Unity with purchase pretty frequently now, lol.
