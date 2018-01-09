Jump to content

Bravely Second End Layer Collectors 3DS 34.99$

By Formula65, Yesterday, 10:29 PM

#1 Formula65  

Formula65

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM

Seems like a good deal for 34.99$. It does say open box tho.


https://rover.ebay.c...tm/142189134918

3EC0027F-B6AE-4EC6-BE59-7583F7CDBFC5.png

#2 Cyril Amethyst   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   59 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

Cyril Amethyst

Posted Yesterday, 10:59 PM

It auto accepted my offer of $33. Neat.

#3 Fades   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   245 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

Fades

Posted Today, 01:00 AM

Purchased this same deal in November and it came complete just the box definitely will have some wear but everything inside is brand new. Nice deal.
