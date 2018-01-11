Razer CES Appreciation Sale Thread

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

I felt bad for posting this last minute last year so I'm going to post it early this time.

For the past few years Razer has done a promotion around CES where you can get 1 item 50% off on their website (excludes a few things including systems). Usually works on both new and used items. You must have a Razer ID/Insider account(free) to receive a code.

This hasn't been officially announced yet but the codes to gain access to the sale became available January 12th last year. You had to sign up as a Razer member before the 6:00pm PST on January 13th last year or you couldn't get a code, so do it soon if you haven't. The sale officially started January 17th last year.

You can get the code at the Razer Insider Forums. Here is a link to last years promotion - https://insider.raze...on-event.19519/

I will update this thread once the 2018 sale is official

EDIT: It turns out for the first time in 7 years, Razer did not get nominated for Best of CES. This might mean no sale and if nothing is announced by this weekend, I'll shut down the thread.