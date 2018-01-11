Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #528: Battlegrounds: Battlegrounds

CAGcast #528: Battlegrounds: Battlegrounds

The gang discovers the joys of Ghost Recon: Wildlands, watches a lot of movies, and shamelessly adds a Battlegrounds mode.

Razer CES Appreciation Sale Thread

By Ferrari Racer, Today, 01:12 AM

Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 01:12 AM

I felt bad for posting this last minute last year so I'm going to post it early this time.

 

For the past few years Razer has done a promotion around CES where you can get 1 item 50% off on their website (excludes a few things including systems). Usually works on both new and used items. You must have a Razer ID/Insider account(free) to receive a code.

 

This hasn't been officially announced yet but the codes to gain access to the sale became available January 12th last year. You had to sign up as a Razer member before the 6:00pm PST on January 13th last year or you couldn't get a code, so do it soon if you haven't. The sale officially started January 17th last year.

 

You can get the code at the Razer Insider Forums. Here is a link to last years promotion - https://insider.raze...on-event.19519/

 

I will update this thread once the 2018 sale is official

 

EDIT: It turns out for the first time in 7 years, Razer did not get nominated for Best of CES. This might mean no sale and if nothing is announced by this weekend, I'll shut down the thread.




Micadelic  

Micadelic

Posted Today, 04:45 AM

Aww thanks bro I almost forgot this was approaching i want a fight stick


Onyxmeth  

Onyxmeth

Posted Today, 05:04 AM

Aww thanks bro I almost forgot this was approaching i want a fight stick

Yeah this is the cheapest way to get a quality fight stick. $100 for an Atrox or Pandora. Anyone hoping to dive into Dragonball Z Fighters or SFV Arcade Edition this year should really jump at this sale.
